COVID-19 related demand drop is bottoming, so once supplies drop, the market will move back into a deficit.

We expect ~90 to ~91 Bcf/d in May.

Basis differentials have led the way so far, with Waha basis tightening by half over the last 2 weeks.

Welcome to the supplies edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Housekeeping item first.

For the week ending 4/24, we have a build of 70 Bcf.

Natural Gas Supplies Set To Accelerate Downward In May

Source: Pointlogic

In April, we have likely seen the trough for COVID-19 related demand issues. Industrial demand is starting to bottom out.

Source: Pointlogic

And Mexico gas exports are starting to rebound.

Source: Pointlogic

Finally, power burn demand should start trending materially higher as cooling demand starts to take over as the main demand driver.

Source: Pointlogic

All of this means that the implied market deficit will increase in the coming weeks. At the moment, the demand drop has outpaced the supply drop which has pushed the market back into a balanced one.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

But as the supplies drop below ~92 Bcf/d, we expect the deficit to pile up. By the end of the year, we are expecting anywhere from ~82 to ~86 Bcf/d for Lower 48 production further adding to the supply deficit we are going to see in the coming weeks.

Our trading plan is that, once the early May data confirms our analysis that production is set to drop to ~90 to ~91 Bcf/d, we will look to re-short DGAZ.

