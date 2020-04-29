The Future For Chegg Looks Very Bright

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Gilles De Roo as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

Chegg (CHGG) has been on a tear the last couple years but still offers close to 23% potential upside for investors. The current COVID-19-related weakness in the share price offers a tremendous opportunity to scale into the stock, as COVID-19 does not present a substantial risk for the company. Chegg is a market leader in the education space and has a strong position going forward, while being fairly valued. It therefore creates a buying opportunity for long-term investors. The share price has a clear path to 12 times 2020 sales, putting it at $51.50 per share.

Background

After Chegg’s switch to an electronic, subscription-based model several years ago, it has been on a terrific growth trajectory. Current Chegg Study subscribers pay a monthly fee of $14.95. Revenue is currently growing at 28%, while Chegg Services has been growing at a CAGR of 36%. Gross margin rose from 31% in FY14 to 78% in FY19. This switch to a technology company with the accompanying margins has led to a significant increase in the stock price. In fact, the stock has increased five-fold since FY14. However, with a Chegg Study subscription base of 3.9 million users and a SAM of 54 million users, there is still a long runway ahead.

Additionally, adjusted EBITDA has been growing at a rapid rate, going from $83 million in FY18 to a forecasted $163 million in FY20. Free Cash Flow has been positive for years, showing the business is largely self-sufficient. FCF amounted to $44 million in FY18 and $71 million in FY19. Debt obligations are very manageable, making extreme financial trouble due to COVID-19 very unlikely. Current liabilities of $71 million are well covered by the cash balance of $387 million and total current assets of $807 million. The majority of the long-term debt consists of convertible senior notes with an obligation 3-5+ years from now.

Operating expenses have been gradually declining, allowing for a smaller net loss in FY19. R&D declined from 36% to 35%, S&M from 17% to 15%, while G&A flatlined. Further leverage in the business as the platform expands will allow costs to decline more long term. R&D is mainly driven by higher employee-related expenses and improved technology to sustain growth. S&M is led by streaming radio and display advertisement. Chegg’s sales and marketing has been effective, as the user base of streaming services and YouTube, where Chegg advertises, consists of a large number of high school and college students. This is the exact demographic the company is looking for.

Chegg's continued growth in the education space, combined with further leverage of its subscription-platform, will lead to further upside for shareholders. I expect the strength of the business to push the share price back to all-time highs of $48.22 and beyond.

Addressable market

Chegg’s electronic transition has created tremendous growth opportunities. Chegg Services subscribers are growing at 29% YoY and are at 3.9 million as of Q4 ’19. The rapid growth in subscribers has been largely aided by word-of-mouth on college campuses, allowing for lower customer acquisition costs. As of 2019, 87% of college students had heard of Chegg. Chegg is very well-known on college campuses, thanks to student’s success while using the service. This has created a brand awareness machine. In fact, the “Percent Unaided Awareness” shows how strong the brand has become. 37% of college students who heard of Chegg did so without witnessing a single advertisement. Word-of-mouth is extremely strong, creating a tremendous tailwind for the company.

The total addressable market is estimated by Chegg to be around 54 million students. The number is, in fact, quite conservative, as it only counts students in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom. I expect Chegg has a tremendous opportunity lying in front of itself in Europe as well in the not-too-distant future. With its current subscriber base of 3.9 million students, it has reached a market penetration of 7.2%. There is definitely a lot of room for further growth. The company seems to be quite far away from market saturation.

Additionally, another funnel to Chegg’s business is created when students search for solutions to homework or quiz questions on Google. The two websites that pop up in Google Search the majority of the time are Course Hero and Chegg. The two have created a duopoly when it comes to tutoring students online. Course Hero is trailing the race with around 1 million subscribers. It is currently going through a $10 million Series B round from NewView Capital, valuing the business at $1.1 billion. Chegg has the upper hand in the race for several reasons. It allows for convenience and flexibility, as the monthly plan of $14.95 can be cancelled at any point in time. Course Hero, on the other hand, has three different subscription plans. It has a monthly plan that is billed per year of $119.40 ($9.95 per month), a three-month plan of $19,95 per month and a one-month plan of $39.95. With students going in and out of college, flexibility in the duration of payment plans is key, putting Chegg in pole position.

Customer satisfaction

Along with Chegg’s terrific brand awareness comes a high customer satisfaction rate - an important metric in the battle of reducing customer churn. 90% of students claim “Chegg Study helps me better understand my school work,” and 92% say “Chegg Study helps me get better grades,” according to an H&P Blind Customer Survey conducted during October 2019. Therefore, the main reason why students pay for the product - to increase their grades - is more than satisfied. The product, in turn, becomes very valuable for students at $14.95/ month. This creates valuable pricing power for Chegg, allowing for more price bumps in the future. With that come more revenue and bigger margins.

COVID-19

Due to the emergence of COVID-19, all classes and, more importantly, assignments have been moved online, where Chegg prospers. Most classes are instructed through Zoom Video, and assignments are completed on popular school websites powered by Canvas. Looking at search terms for Chegg Study on Google Trends, we definitely do not see a decline in interest, in fact, we see the opposite.

Additionally, the COVID-19 breakout of cases will top off when most schools will have already finished the year. In fact, the latter end of Q2 and Q3 have historically been the weakest time periods for Chegg in the past. Subscribers flatline in Q2 and Q3 but see significant bumps in Q1 and Q4. Chegg has therefore largely avoided any notable financial blow to the business.

Risk

The main risk that could hinder Chegg's business in the near term would be a closing or postponing of all high schools and universities during the fall semester of 2020 due to COVID-19. Since Q3 and, especially, Q4 are strong quarters for the company historically, this would most likely push the stock price down to the lower end of the 2-year P/S range at about 8 times. This translates into a share price of $34. However, I deem the probability of this as extremely low, since schools have mostly adapted to a full online learning experience. On top of that, schools are looking at all options to reopen as soon as possible.

Valuation

At the time of writing this article, Chegg is trading at $39.47, or a TTM P/S of ≈12X. Over the last 2 years, its TTM price-to-sales ratio has ranged from 8 to 13 times. It therefore seems fairly valued. In my opinion, any short-term weakness in the stock price due to COVID-19 creates long-term opportunity. I do not suspect COVID-19 will have a noteworthy impact on Chegg at all.

Lastly, management has forecasted a loss of $9.4 million in FY20, which I suspect is a lowball. Wall Street expects a positive EPS of $1.00 for FY20, translating to net income of roughly $126 million. In addition, Chegg has raised its forecast during every quarter of FY19. I expect the trend to continue, making the company ripe for its first FY net income profit for FY20.

Guidance

As a result of Chegg's strong position and continued strength in the business, I expect it can go to the upper end of the price-to-sales range at about 12 times 2020 sales of the forecasted $522-527 million with a time frame of 12 months. This would put the share price at $51.50, giving it 23% upside.

Chegg's business is largely unfazed by COVID-19. The pandemic does not pose a substantial risk for the company given its strong cash balance, far-dated loan obligations and clear market-leading position. Any current weakness due to COVID-19, therefore, provides a strong buying opportunity.

Investors with a long-term outlook should be unfazed by the current volatility in the stock and think about increasing the position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.