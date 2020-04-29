China Resources Land Limited: Dividends And Spin-Off In The Spotlight

The company trades at 8.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and 1.08 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.2%.

Its rental income and contracted sales growth are expected to slow in FY2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

China Resources Land's FY2019 dividends were a disappointment, as dividends grew by a mere +0.7% YoY in absolute terms, while the dividend payout ratio was reduced to 34% last year.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer China Resources Land Limited (OTC:CRBJY, OTCPK:CRBJF, 1109:HK).

China Resources Land's FY2019 dividends were a disappointment, as dividends grew by a mere +0.7% YoY in absolute terms, while the dividend payout ratio (based on core earnings) was reduced from 38% in FY2018 to 34% last year. Furthermore, the company's gross profit margin dropped from 43.4% in FY2018 to 37.9% in FY2019, and there are expectations of a further decline in its gross profit margin going forward due to competition from peers and development projects with relatively higher land costs. In addition, China Resources Land's rental income and contracted sales growth are expected to slow in FY2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. On the other hand, the planned spin-off of the property services management business could be a potential re-rating catalyst for the company.

A "Neutral" rating for China Resources Land is warranted, considering both the downside from gross margin decline and weaker growth and the upside from the planned spin-off of its property services management business.

This is an update of my initiation article published on China Resources Land on September 3, 2019. The share price has remained flat at HK$31.50 as of April 27, 2020, as compared to HK$31.55 as of September 2, 2019 at initiation. China Resources Land trades at 8.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 8.2 times and 10.2 times respectively. The stock is valued by the market at 1.08 times P/B and offers a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.2%.

Readers are advised to trade in the company's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1109:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $65 million and market capitalization is above $28 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

FY2019 Dividends Were A Disappointment, While Gross Profit Margin Declined Significantly

China Resources Land proposed a final dividend of RMB0.937 for 2H2019, which brought full-year FY2019 dividends per share to RMB1.066, including the 1H2019 interim dividends per share of RMB0.129. In absolute terms, its dividends per share increased marginally by +0.7%, from RMB1.059 in FY2018 to RMB1.066 in FY2019.

In contrast, China Resources Land's headline and core earnings (excluding fair value changes for investment properties) per share attributable to shareholders grew by +17.7% YoY and +11.6% YoY to RMB3.50 and RMB3.11 respectively. The company's dividend payout ratio (based on core earnings per share) also declined from 38% in FY2018 to 34% in FY2019.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 26, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), China Resources Land explained why its dividend payout ratio decreased last year. The company claimed that foreign exchange losses had narrowed significantly in FY2019 as compared to FY2018, and the dividend payout ratios for both FY2018 and FY2019 would have been similar if adjusted for foreign exchange losses. China Resources Land had cross-currency swap contracts with an aggregate principal amount of HK$1.5 billion, and the RMB had significantly weakened against the HKD in 2018 as compared to 2019. Looking ahead, the company is guiding for a dividend payout ratio of 35%.

Separately, China Resources Land's overall gross profit margin declined significantly by -550 basis points, from 43.4% in FY2018 to 37.9% in FY2019, while the company's core property development business saw segment gross profit margin decrease from 42.9% to 36.5% over the same period.

It is a concern that the company noted at its FY2019 results briefing on March 26, 2020 that the decline in gross margin was an "industry-wide trend" for the Chinese property sector, and the company hopes to remain competitive with its peers. As a result, it is guiding for a lower 30-35% overall gross profit margin in FY2020, and the company targets to maintain its gross profit margin above 30% in the future.

This suggests a declining trend for China Resources Land's gross profit margin going forward. Market consensus expects the company's overall gross profit margin to further decline to 35.5% and 34.0% in FY2020 and FY2021 respectively. The decrease in gross profit margin for the company can also be partly attributed to the fact that China Resources Land has started to recognize earnings from property development projects with relatively lower profitability and higher land costs last year.

Rental Income And Contracted Sales Growth Likely To Slow In FY2020

China Resources Land's rental income and contracted sales growth are expected to slow in FY2020 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company's property investment business did very well in FY2019, and a repeat of this strong performance is unlikely this year. China Resources Land's total rental income increased by +26.3% YoY to RMB12 billion in FY2019. Rental income from shopping malls grew +33.4% YoY to RMB9.15 billion, with average occupancy rate remaining high at 94.6%, while the office properties sub-segment saw a +12.3% YoY increase in rental income to RMB1.39 billion, despite a drop in average occupancy rate from 89.8% as of end-FY2018 to 72.9% as of end-FY2019 as the result of new office buildings which have yet to ramp up fully. China Resources Land's hotels sub-segment also saw a +4.5% YoY increase in revenue to RMB1.49 billion last year.

Shopping malls contributed more than three-quarters of the company's FY2019 rental income, and they have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. China Resources Land disclosed at its FY2019 results briefing on March 26, 2020 that it has offered rental concessions to its shopping mall tenants, which amounted to approximately RMB1 billion, or one and a half months' worth of rent. In 1Q2020, the company's overall rental income from investment properties fell by -25.9% YoY to RMB2.058 billion.

On the positive side of things, China Resources Land estimated that retail sales at its shopping malls have recovered to 50% of normalized levels prior to the coronavirus outbreak, with approximately 94% of its tenants already open for business in late March 2020.

Taking into account the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the company is guiding for either flat or a slight increase in rental income for FY2020, but it expects to see a double-digit level of rental income growth beyond FY2020 when the coronavirus outbreak is successfully contained.

Separately, China Resources Land's property development business saw contracted sales grow by a respectable +15.1% YoY to RMB242.5 billion in FY2019. However, the company's contracted sales decreased by -24.0% YoY, from RMB51,235 billion in 3M2019 to RMB38,914 billion in 3M2020, which is unsurprising considering the coronavirus outbreak.

Given the "lost" contracted sales in 1Q2020, China Resources Land is targeting a more modest +8% YoY contracted sales growth in FY2020, or a contracted sales target of RMB262 billion this year. The company noted at its FY2019 results briefing on March 26, 2020 that it is starting to see a recovery in the Chinese property market. For its key property markets, the North China Region, the East China Region and the South China Region, the company observed that home buyers' property showroom visits have already reached 80% of FY2019 levels by late March 2020.

Planned Spin-off Of Property Services Management Business

There is a growing trend of Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developers spinning off their property management services businesses as separate listed entities. This is because property management services stocks typically trade at over 20 times P/E, while property developers are valued by the market at under 10 times P/E.

A spin-off of their property management services businesses is one way for property developers to realize value for their shareholders, as the value of their property management services businesses tend to be hidden or obscured as non-listed arms of the property developers. One recent example is Times China Holdings Limited (OTC:TMPPF, 1233:HK) which spun off its property management services business Times Neighborhood (TNHDF, 9928:HK) as a separate listed entity on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on December 19, 2019.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 26, 2020, China Resources Land disclosed that it plans to accelerate the pace of the planned spin-off and listing of its property management services business this year. This could potentially act as a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock. China Resources Land's property management services business was the fastest-growing sub-segment for the company last year, as the business saw a +31.5% YoY increase in earnings to RMB5.78 billion on the back of a +40.8% YoY increase in GFA (Gross Floor Area) under management.

Valuation

China Resources Land trades at 9.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 8.3 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$31.50 as of April 27, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 8.2 times and 10.2 times respectively. Note that the P/E multiples are calculated based on normalized earnings, excluding fair value changes for investment properties.

China Resources Land is also valued by the market at 1.08 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 1.32 times and 1.44 times respectively.

The company offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 3.7% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 4.2%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Resources Land include lower-than-expected dividends going forward and a longer-than-expected time taken for the company to execute on its spin-off plans for its property management services business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.