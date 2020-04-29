A Leverage Check-Up Of PIMCO Muni CEFs

We estimate that all three funds cut their borrowings in the range of 16-18% with reductions all coming from TOB positions.

A few days ago, we discussed our leverage estimates of how three PIMCO RMBS CEFs managed through the March drawdown period. In this article, we turn our attention to another popular PIMCO trio - the national municipal funds:

Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF)

Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

All three funds appear to have cut their outstanding leverage by 16-18% with all the cuts coming from tender option bond positions. This should pressure earnings somewhat due to the drop in total assets. However, it will be partially offset by a drop in leverage costs due to lower short-term rates. Overall, however, these funds boast leverage at the very high end of the sector, and now that discounts have come down significantly, they remain attractive options for investors with constructive market views. Our own preference is marginally for PMX which should continue to maintain a slightly higher covered yield relative to the other two funds.

A Fund By Any Other Name Would Perform As Well

With deep apologies to William Shakespeare, let's take a look at how the three funds have performed over the last few years. Based on the last three years, it's hard to pick out a huge difference among the three funds. PMF appears to have slightly underperformed but PML and PMX are right on top of each other.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

Why Worry About Leverage?

The obvious question is why should investors worry about fund leverage? We have covered this ground in our other articles, but the short answer is due to two likely outcomes of reduced income and reduced long-term NAV performance. These two outcomes tend to work at different time frames. A fund that has reduced its leverage will be able to leverage back up once asset prices recover and its asset coverage position improves. This will allow it to rebuild its earnings potential back to previous levels. The long-term total return performance, however, can remain impaired a long way into the future. To illustrate this, let's compare PML to another popular higher-yielding CEF - the Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ).

Since about 2010 - the period when the financial crisis appeared behind us, the performance of the two funds is right on top of each other in NAV terms, with PML very slightly ahead.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

However, if we include the pre-crisis period, we can see that because PML had a worse drawdown during the crisis, it lost quite a lot of ground relative to NMZ as it couldn't take as much advantage of recovering prices.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

This suggests that a forced deleveraging can impair total returns for holders long into the future.

A Tour of Fund Leverage Instruments

The funds use three different types of leverage instruments:

Tender option bonds

Variable rate term preferred shares or VMTP

Auction-rate preferred shares or ARPS

Why run with such a complex leverage process instead of picking one best leverage instrument? The answer has both historical and risk/reward reasons. PIMCO funds have been heavy users of ARPS from before the financial crisis and are now some of the few funds that have not yet fully redeemed them though they have been buying them back at 85% of face value, adding a tailwind to fund NAVs. The reason why PIMCO has kept these legacy instruments has to do with the fact that when ARPS auctions fail, the resulting rate is calculated using a formula which, for much of the post-crisis period, was highly favorable to borrowers like PIMCO. At this point, the rates on the PIMCO ARPS have risen close to those on more vanilla instruments like VMTPs, so they are less of a "steal" at the moment.

Variable-rate preferreds are conceptually not too dissimilar to preferreds issued by other CEFs, with some important differences. First, they are variable rate, they have a maturity date, and they are issued to institutional investors having a $100k liquidation preference. VMTPs are regulated by the 1940 Investment Company Act, requiring the funds to maintain asset coverage of 200% in order to be able to pay out distributions on common shares. Relative to TOBs, VMTP and ARPS instruments are more borrower-friendly in the sense that they don't impose liquidation conditions on the fund in case of asset coverage breaches, and they don't give holders any immediate right to call for their cash back.

TOB floaters are fairly complex instruments, structured in such a way as to maintain a tax-free characteristic since they tend to be held by tax-free money market investors. In addition, TOB floater holders have the right to tender their certificates back to the fund on a periodic basis, including a number of specific termination events such as downgrades of bonds held in the TOB trust. This additional set of protections for TOB floater holders means that the interest rate on these instruments is below that of the preferred shares. However, this also makes TOB floaters a more fragile leverage instrument and one that is more likely to disappear in case of a market stress event.

A summary of the rates on these three instruments is shown in the table below.

Source: PIMCO

Leverage Behavior Through March

In this section, we take a look at what happened to the leverage positions of the three funds in March. We begin with the 2019-end figures because this is the last date where PIMCO has spelled out the explicit breakdown between VMTP and ARPS. Checking the total numbers against February-end levels shows that they did not change between these two dates.

Source: Systematic Income, PIMCO

What do we find? All three funds have kept their preferreds instruments unchanged from February-end to March-end. And all three funds have shed substantial quantities of their TOB instruments, in the range of 40-50%. Overall, the funds appear to have reduced their outstanding leverage by about 16-18% with PML making the largest reduction.

Given the TOB deleveraging wave we saw in March, it's not a complete surprise that these TOB instruments were reduced in size. Looking at the relative positions of the various leverage instruments in the funds' capital structures, we can see that PML had the most aggressive stance with close to half of its borrowing financed by TOB floaters, with PMF having the most conservative profile. This relative stance remained unchanged.

Source: PIMCO

Let's look at how leverage costs of the three funds have shifted after the shift in leverage. In the table below, we use costs as of the December report alongside February and March borrowings figures. Because interest rates have come down, these costs will shift lower, but the example is still illustrative of the funds' relative leverage cost positions.

We can see that, using December cost figures, all average leverage costs have increased, with PMF costs increasing the most. This makes sense as the TOB floaters offered the lowest interest rates, and they were the only instrument that was cut. PMF costs rose the most because its TOB outstanding was cut the most as well. Finally, PML and PMX retained and slightly improved their leverage cost advantage over PMF.

Source: PIMCO

In the chart below, we show how the three funds' NAVs performed through the drawdown. The leverage of the three funds as of February-end varied by about 0.6% on average and by only 0.2% as of March-end, so we wouldn't expect big variation in performance. That said, PMF underperformed the other two funds slightly.

Source: Systematic Income, Tiingo

Investor Takeaways

What are the takeaways from this analysis?

First, TOB instruments proved why they are relatively fragile instruments compared to the more expensive but also more stable preferred shares. For this reason, municipal fund investors should take into account how much a given fund relies on TOBs for their source of leverage. If we assume the worst-case scenario that the funds deleveraged at the trough in their NAVs, then investors are worse off by about 1-2% due to the funds' lower upside capture out of the trough to today. The yield advantage of the TOB floaters of about 0.6% means that investors have given back about 2-3 years' worth of additional performance generated by this cheaper source of leverage.

Secondly, the funds' earnings should be squeezed somewhat, largely due to the drop in outstanding leverage, though this will be partially offset from lower short-term rates which will cheapen the cost of leverage. Although coverage figures have turned down somewhat in March, in our view, it's too early to tell the full impact of deleveraging on earnings for a couple of reasons. First, the funds can marginally shift lower in quality in order to boost earnings. And secondly, if asset prices keep rising, the funds may be able to add leverage to restore previous earnings levels.

Source: Systematic Income

Thirdly, the leverage of the funds has decreased only marginally in relative terms from an average of 44.8% as of February-end to 43.7% as of March-end. This means that these funds are at the very high end of the sector leverage figures and so offer attractive opportunities for investors with constructive views on the sector.

Fourthly, we have written previously about our preference for PMX over PML, and this still remains our view. The discount differential between the two funds has converged since then towards a more reasonable level. We would not expect much further compression, given PML's cheaper leverage costs and higher current yield. However, once we take into account the higher distribution coverage of PMX it comes out slightly ahead on our covered yield metric.

Source: Systematic Income

Conclusion

The three PIMCO national muni funds were not immune to the TOB deleveraging that we saw in March with TOB positions reduced by 40-50% and about 16-18% relative to overall borrowings. Although this will reduce earnings in the short term, investors with a constructive view on the sector will struggle to find funds with higher beta or yield in the sector. Within the group, we view PMX as the more attractive choice at current levels.

Check out Systematic Income and explore the best of the fund, preferred and baby bond markets with our powerful interactive investor tools. Identify the most attractive CEFs and track the entire market with our evidence-based bespoke metrics. Get investment ideas from our quantitative yield-target portfolios and systematic strategies. Pick up the best preferred stocks and baby bonds that fit your criteria. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.