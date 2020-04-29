PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) CEO Ron Stewart on Q1 2020 - Earnings Call Transcript

PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Kurt Abkemeier

Thank you, Josh, and good afternoon to all of those on the call.

Ron Stewart

We have another very good quarter, marking our highest first quarter adjusted EBITDA in seven years. This continues the momentum we saw in the fourth quarter of last year, which was our strongest in over 10 years. Expense rationalization actions taken in 2019, along with additional reductions made this quarter have enabled us to significantly improve our adjusted EBITDA performance, which along with reduced levels of CapEx spending are driving our ability to generate free cash flow.

Of course, in the forefront of every company's focus right now is the impact of COVID-19. Fortunately, over 75% of our revenue comes from clients providing essential goods and services such as grocers, pharmacies, ecommerce retailers, consumer packaged goods manufacturers and distributors and telecommunications providers. To-date, these sectors have demonstrated economic resilience during the global pandemic, limiting our future revenue risk exposure.

Thus far during the pandemic period, our recovery, audit and Contract Compliance Services are generally performing at normal levels of productivity or even higher, indicating that a large majority of our clients place high value in our ability to generate working capital and identify source to pay processing errors during these challenging times.

Based on strong results in the first quarter, the makeup and strength of our client base and the robust audit operations productivity during this crisis so far, we remain confident in our improved efficiency and profitability in 2020 and reiterate our expectation of delivering 2020 adjusted EBITDA within a range $28 million to $30 million, as well as significant improvement in three cash flow.

Now, I would be remiss if I didn't mention how proud I am of our employees around the world for their impressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as we shifted to a work from home environment for virtually all of our personnel around the world. We made the move in mid-March in a highly compressed time period and never missed a beat. I'm very proud of the great job our people have done maintaining productivity and dealing with all of the distractions that accompany the shift to working from home and maintaining safe and healthy social distancing.

Now I'd like to go -- for Kurt to go over the strong results for the quarter before I go into more detail about what we believe to be significant stability in the revenue from our clients, which is especially important to understand in this unsettled pandemic environment. Kurt?

As Ron noted we had a great quarter, second strong one in a row, stable core revenue results, strong adjusted EBITDA performance, measured CapEx, all of which are coming together to deliver improved cash flow generation.

Let me jump in to a little bit more of the details. Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $36.8 million, a decrease of 5.1% from the first quarter of 2019 on a reported basis and a decrease of 3.3% on a constant dollar basis, adjusted for changes in foreign currency exchange rates.

While revenue was down $2.0 million on an as reported basis year-over-year, I would note that the recurring revenue from the core recovery audit business is more stable than may appear from the consolidated as reported results.

Of the two main decline year-over-year, about 840,000 was due to a decline adjacent services, which was the result of a decision on our part to pull back from doing fun unprofitable advisory projects. About 680,000 of the decline was due to the weakening of the currencies of our international operations, which leaves a balance of about 440,000 is the true constant dollar change in our recovery audit business, which is a decrease of 1.2%.

As for some color on quarterly revenue performance in the service lines and regions, recovery audit Americas decreased 4.2% year-over-year on an as reported basis and 3.3% on a constant dollar basis. The retail part of the business was effectively flat year-over-year, while the commercial side was the primary contributor to the decline. Commercial as well as contract compliance part of the business can be lumpy from time-to-time, and this quarter had lumps in both areas. No particular trends by regions or customer type to note just in lumps, as I mentioned, but the takeaway is that we're experiencing continued stability overall.

Recovery audit, Europe, Asia Pacific increased 0.3% on a reported basis increased by 4.8% on a constant dollar basis. As I just noted, currency swings during the quarter as well as during the last year created a headwind for international operations on an as reported basis. The retail part of the business was effectively flat on a constant dollar basis, it's slightly down on an as reported basis. While the commercial part of the business was up nicely on a constant dollar basis, as well as on an as reported basis. But I would characterize this part of the business is having lumps like in the Americas. Overall, our EAP regions performance remained stable just like in the Americas.

As for adjacent services revenue was down about $840,000 year-over-year. This decline was primarily due to the deemphasis on the advisory project based part of our business, which was not producing the profitability we desired. Revenue from the more recurring revenue based analytics and solutions part of our business grew year-over-year. And we're optimistic that we can scale this in a profitable but measured fashion as we ramp up our next generation technology platform.

As for adjusted EBITDA adjusted, EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.5 million compared to $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. And the adjusted EBITDA margin was 9.4% of revenue in the first quarter of 2020 versus 4.5% in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of almost 500 bps year-over-year, our best year-over-year expansion over two years. This improvement in adjusted EBITDA was achieved despite the modest reduction in revenue and is due largely to an increased focus on improved efficiency and profitability that we began ramping in the second quarter of 2019. This is the second straight quarter of strong performance in which the benefits of our efficiency initiatives have become more apparent in our results.

As Ron noted, this is our best first quarter adjusted EBITDA in seven years, which is a follow up to our fourth quarter results that will be the best adjusted EBITDA in a decade. The team here has done a tremendous job in driving these efficiencies and improving the productivity.

As for net loss, net loss from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2020 was $3.9 million an improvement from a loss of 4.2 million last year and was largely driven by the same factors and impacting revenue adjusted EBITDA performance, as well as some negative impacts due to foreign currency changes during the quarter.

Moving on to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with 25.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $45 million in debt and $35.6 million of net accounts receivable. In this environment, we made a conscious decision to maintain a higher cash balance out of an abundance of caution. I will note that our net debt balance at the end of the quarter [Technical Difficulty] borrowings less cash balances was $19.7 million down from a peak of $24.8 million at the end of Q3 last year and our lowest level since the first quarter of 2019.

As for our accounts receivable, the net balance outstanding improved from the fourth quarter of 2019, which is typical for first quarter versus a fourth quarter comparison due to the seasonality of our business and the typical collection cycle, but is also significantly improved compared to the first quarter of 2019 and the days sales outstanding reflect that improvement as well.

Lastly, I would note that our cash balances increased by 10.3 million during the quarter, 8 million of which was due to increased borrowings and the other 2.3 million was due to cash generation during the quarter.

Turning to capital expenditures, they were $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, down from $3.3 million in Q4 of '19 and $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. In this environment, we thought it was more prudent to moderate capital spend for the year and to continue to focus on the rollout and adoption of our new audit foundation and platform, which we believe will be important in achieving further efficiency gains.

As a result, we expect CapEx for 2020 to be down significantly from 2019 and believe we can bring it under 10 million given the current environment.

Turning to adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2020, we are reaffirming our guidance range for adjusted EBITDA of $28 million to $30 million. This guidance is based on our current assessment of the business environment in the COVID-19 world and our current expectation of a modestly lower revenue level for 2020 compared to 2019.

As you've heard from us more recently, we have increased our focus on free cash flow generation, which we believe to be that much more important in this environment. The combination of expected 2020 adjusted EBITDA of $28 million to $30 million less the combination of the following; CapEx guidance of about $10 million, interest expense and income taxes of a few million, and transformation related expenses further few million should enable us to generate recurring operating cash flow in the mid teens during 2020.

Achieving this would be a significant improvement compared to our average performance over the last six years, more than doubling that level. We believe this is the primary value driver in our business and we intend to maintain our keen focus on free cash flow generation going forward.

Ron Stewart

This courageous detail, we were pleased with our first quarter performance and we believe that we're in a strong position to deliver significantly improved adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow for the business in 2020 and beyond. While Kurt went to the detail on our improving cost, structure and cash flow characteristics of the business, I'd like to go into more detail on the top line. I'd like to focus my comments on two particular facets of our business.

First, is the high quality of our revenue, in this environment more than I think, most realized, the second is the reason why we feel we're well positioned to succeed in this environment and why potential clients should be attracted to our services.

Let me dive into the first topic, the high quality and stability of a revenue in this current environment. As I stated earlier, over 75% of our revenue comes from clients that provide essential goods and services and are generally positively impacted by our work from home environment and the need to stay healthy. The largest segment of this client group are companies working in grocery, drugstore, large format retailers, drug stores and ecommerce retail.

We also serve a number of companies that manufacture and distribute consumer packaged goods, food products and pharmaceuticals that supply the retail industry. We have relatively few clients operating in industries and impacted most negatively by the COVID-19 pandemic and thus have limited exposure to downside revenue risks from these hard hit industries.

So topic number two, why we feel we're well positioned to succeed in this current environment and why potential clients should be attracted to our services. We're operating in unprecedented times, systems and operations are stressed, supply chains are out of whack, more complexity is affecting processes when people and systems are least prepared to handle it and much is in flux way more than normal. All of this creates errors and discrepancies, which are the lifeblood for PRGX. As mistakes made today are the genesis of claims our clients rely on us to generate, ultimately resulting in cash recovery for our clients and revenue for PRGX.

During this crisis, more than ever, creating working capital is a paramount importance to every company. That's what we do for our clients. And that's what we can do for our prospective clients and our experience and source to pay allows us to do that quickly and effectively. So what makes PRGX services compelling to our clients?

One, we find cash and incremental working capital for clients, in many cases, lots of it. Cash is king in this environment and we're the ones who find that cash. As you know, our revenues are generally tied to the cash and working capital that we find for our clients.

Two, we can generate working capital relatively quickly, primarily by identifying recovering and fixing leakages and source to pay processes and transactions. We can generally help our clients get their hands on this cash faster by introducing us into the recovery and prevention process earlier and we keep pressing our clients to outsource their internal audit processes to us and are working with some of our larger clients to accelerate their audit programs to generate more working capital much sooner.

Number three, we generally provide our services with a contingency fee model at no risk to them. Of course, while we want to migrate to a more predictable and subscription based revenue model, in this environment, our contingency fee model makes it much easier for our clients and potential clients to do business with us. In this environment, CFOs and companies are cutting as many expenses as they can. But we are actually a contra expense for our clients with a very positive ROI. And that's a huge distinction for us.

In this model, with the model we have, we are needed more than ever by our clients and the potential clients. So what does this environment mean for us?

While in the near term, we are auditing clients spin from periods proceeding COVID-19 crisis and thus the levels of spending and types of errors are generally normal relative to past experience. Now, at the beginning of the pandemic, we were concerned that our auditors and our clients might be distracted with moving operations to work from home environment and might lose focus on generating supporting and/or proving our claims. Overall claims productivity is at or above prior year levels and client engagement is positive. I'm happy to say that we're operating largely in a business as usual environment with the exception of everyone working from home.

Now a small number of clients have delayed audit activity in relation to sensitive suppliers or categories. But today, we have not experienced a full stop with any existing client. We're seeing a modest slowdown and the time it takes to ramp up new audit relationships. But we see this as potential revenue delay, rather than permanently lost revenue.

We have adjusted our sales and marketing plans for 2020 in response to working in the pandemic environment and are monitoring key performance indicators for new business activity. We had a good Q1 in terms of bookings and had been impressed with the level of activities our teams are generating, including the willingness of new prospects to engage thus far in the pandemic world.

Now looking ahead, we will begin auditing our clients spend from the COVID-19 pandemic period starting in the second half of this year and into 2021. But based on our current spin tracking, we do not see a significant risk of claims and revenue decline. We have been tracking weekly retail sales results by category and country, which is a strong indicator of retail and related supply chain spend activities, which we will be auditing in a few months when our clients release their spin data for recovery and contract audits.

As we all know, these industries are seeing substantial increases in sales volume compared to last year. And while promotional funding activities which drive a substantial actual amount of our retail recovery audit revenue have been impacted in certain categories due to spikes in consumer spending. We are seeing promotional funding patterns returning to normal, while sales volumes continue to show year-over-year increases.

Further, with supply chains being disrupted due to this unexpected increase in demand. Retailers, manufacturers and distributors are finding new sources of supply and expediting replenishment orders, which could cause increased billing and disbursement errors downstream. Thus, based on makeup of our client base, the increased volume and retail spending activity and the disruption in the associated supply chains, we expect continuing client demand for our services and have confidence in our ability to generate revenues in line with our current expectation of a slight decline compared to 2019 as Kurt described in his comments.

Finally, because of the belt tightening and improved productivity results over the past year and proactive scenario planning and response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe we are well positioned to respond to a reasonable level of negative revenue pressure and still deliver on our target EBITDA for 2020.

Of course, our confidence in our ability to generate revenues and meet adjusted EBIT targets are based on current and expected pandemic environment and consumer behavior. We would have to reassess if we see a major change in restrictions or other macroeconomic factors.

So overall, we feel we are in a solid position to weather this pandemic storm and continue to drive meaningful value for our clients. We have a great list of clients with so many of them, providing the essential goods and services we all need during this challenging time and this helps provide stability to our revenue. And we've made significant improvements in our efficiency and the expense side of our business such that we expect to continue delivering adjusted EBITDA results in generating free cash flow significantly improved over prior years.

Given our healthy cash balance, existing credit facility and the ability of our business to generate free cash flow, we believe we have the resources necessary to continue to operate our business effectively invest in our technology infrastructure and platforms for the future and further strengthen our position in the source to pay market.

You have my full commitment that we will continue to operate our business with a keen eye on long-term sustainability as we work through this global pandemic environment.

With that, I'll turn it over to Josh for the QA part of the call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Alex Paris with Barrington Research

Alex Paris

Good afternoon guys. Thank you very much for a strong earnings report. And I have to note that you're one of the very few on my coverage list that are able to [Technical Difficulty]

Ron Stewart

Alex, we can barely hear you.

Alex Paris

Good. So I just have a couple of follow-up questions. And I think a lot of these things were covered. But just to dive into it a little deeper, given your comments in your first quarter performance, it looks like claims productivity is strong. There's a couple of components to claims productivity, it's identifying those claims and presenting those claims and then converting those claims. Along that path, the claims pipeline, I suppose. How about some additional color there are things operating as expected. There's both the pro and the con, the put and take of claims conversion. With customer cooperation being high on that list. I would look for more color there.

Ron Stewart

That's a great observation in question that -- when all this -- the COVID-19 pandemic started, that's why we were primarily concerned about was the -- while we may get our people positioned in productive, while clients going to be focused on supporting our claims and working with their suppliers to get claims approved. And fortunately, we've had very little impact on our normal productivity. In fact, we're up a little bit we're tracking it very closely every week in terms of the number of statements that we're receiving, we're looking at the number of claims generated, number of claims being approved and we're running well. So we feel good at this point, almost at the end of April that we're performing where we need to be performing. Clients are cooperating, suppliers are cooperating, our accounts receivable is in a good spot to spend favorable compared to last quarter as Kurt mentioned.

So, we feel good. And, clients are obviously recognized that, we provide a very important service during this time, and they're supporting us all the way. So far, so good.

Alex Paris

Great. And then you talked a little bit about existing clients, and I think you've touched on new potential clients. What do new business development efforts look like in this environment? Is your phone ringing? Is your new business development team out there persuading new retailers and such to sign up?

Ron Stewart

Yes. Great question. First of all, we rely on -- typically rely on going to industry shows and conferences to meet new clients and so a lot of that is, of course, put on hold. So we've had to revert a lot of our activities to other campaigns, webinars and other direct outreach campaigns. And we've been very pleased with the level of activity that we're seeing and the responsiveness to it. We have a great relationship with a channel partner that recently invited us to do a joint webinar on driving working capital during the COVID-19 period and we had seven brand new companies join that webinar that would all be great prospects to have.

So, people are interested in what we have to say and are being responsive to it. And then we're also have clients -- our existing clients talking to us about new areas that we could get involved with and new areas to look at. So, we're feeling pretty good, obviously a lot more to be told down the road. But, our Q1 bookings, which obviously, only a short period of that was COVID-19 impacted, but our bookings were above plan, actually. And then, and our pipeline of opportunities that we're pursuing now we feel good about where we are and expect to hit our plan for Q2 as well.

Alex Paris

Great. Then, I guess a similar question. I'm just trying to measure risk in this environment. I think it's very reassuring to hear that 75% of your revenues comes from clients and industries that are providing essential products and services. What about the other 25%? Do you have any airlines? Do you have any hospitality, hotel chains, the areas that have perhaps most -- oil and gas, and then the associated question bankruptcy risk among those customers?

Ron Stewart

Right. Well, first of all, that 25% covers a number of industries, but only a fairly small portion of those would be considered at or maybe not at risk, or at least under pressure industries. We do very little with airlines or hospitality. And so those are not really factors for us. We do have oil and gas clients and so far, we continue to do work for most of those clients during this period. But, obviously, they're going to be under pressure to reduce some of their spending and as they cut back on some of their operations.

And there will be bankruptcy risk. Now when we did our plan at the beginning of the year, I think the team did a great job of identifying potential bankruptcy risk, this was pre-COVID-19. But, we do have that reflected in our plan some level of bankruptcy, a lot of the companies that would be under pressure that you see out there that might be bankruptcy risks. I think we're in pretty good shape. But, depending on how long this goes and the amount of negative pressure, it obviously could put more negative pressure. But, what we see right now, with the spread of clients we have across all of our client base, we feel like we're pretty secure with the -- a little bit less than, as we said, 2019 revenue levels.

Alex Paris

Got you. Okay. Thanks. That's reassuring. And then, I guess my last question for Kurt, just to clarify, I got distracted there for a second, but you reaffirm the $28 million to $30 million in adjusted EBITDA for the year assumption of modestly lower revenue.

And then, you talked about free cash flow and kind of broke it down. I think on the last quarter conference call you did say that you thought you could do free cash flow of $10 million. What's your thoughts with regard to the absolute level of free cash flow this year based on what you know now with some reasonable assumptions?

Kurt Abkemeier

Sure. We think we can do a few million better than that. Our CapEx expenditure assumption before was higher around 13 million. So now at 10 million, we would be picking up roughly 3 million more. So the stack of adjusted EBITDA of around $28 million to $30 million, CapEx guidance of around $10 million, interest expense and income taxes of a few million transformation related expenses of a few million. That should get us to somewhere kind of in that mid teens kind of range for the recurring operating cash flow.

Alex Paris

Great. And I agree cash is king in this environment. So that's a good place to have your focus. Thanks very much. And I'll get back in the queue.

Zach Cummins with B. Riley FBR

Zach Cummins

Yes. Good afternoon, Ron and Kurt. Thanks for taking my question. But Alex asked a lot of the questions that I had top of mind. But I mean, Ron just when you think about this business, if we were to go into some sort of recessionary type of environment, because of this disruption from COVID-19. I think this business model tend to hold up when we go into more of a recessionary environment.

Kurt Abkemeier

We've looked back over time the 2008 period -- 2001 and the good news is that we haven't seen a significant negative reaction. The good news for us and our business model is because we're typically auditing behind the current period transaction so we're three to six to maybe nine months behind. We see it coming and we can get out in front of it. We can watch the volumes of retail. We can watch the revenues of our clients and what they're doing and that's going to be a direct reflection on the spin. And we also have a pretty responsive and flexible environment that we can flex to increases and decreases in demand. A lot of our -- significant portion of our costs or payroll costs are around commissions that are directly related to claims generation. So it does respond well, up and down to two periods.

And then, the other thing I'd say is, during recessionary times people are going to be focused on, costs and being more efficient and eliminating errors. And that's where we shine. So I think we're a good place to go for companies in that period and they can spend more time focused on getting their operations in line and minimizing any leakage. So, I think you can count on that.

Zach Cummins

Got it. That's helpful.

Kurt Abkemeier

Zach, it's also worth noting that the same rationale that Ron provided for over 75% of our revenue is related to essential goods and services. The same is really true with kind of the recessionary argument that we tend to audit the promotional activity for the non-discretionary kinds of items, food, pharmaceuticals things like that. So there's a lot of defensiveness there even in a recessionary period. And we tend not to do audit for a lot of kind of discretionary goods.

Zach Cummins

Got it. That's helpful. And with you now reducing your planned capital expenditures for the year. I mean, how should I think about investments in technology and kind of the expected progress that you're wanting to see with both the Epiphany and Panoptic platforms throughout FY'20?

Ron Stewart

Yes. Great, great question. So Epiphany is our data infrastructure platform that we began to bringing into production and converting data in 2019, as you recall. So we're fully operational on Epiphany today and we're in the process of really integrating more of our business operations. So the heavy lifting there of building it is behind us, we still have no additional work to do to continually improve that platform, but that was a big piece of it to have underwater. That's the first piece that we build everything around.

The Panoptic platform, which is our standard audit -- global standard audit platform is much of that of the components were built in 2019. We actually are just now rolling that -- starting to roll that out into clients. So, a big focus for us is moving that into our clients operations. And that's going to help us with our operating efficiency. We're going to be able to do standardized audits across the world using some very powerful tools that not only will improve our efficiency, but drive more effectiveness in our audits.

And again, much of that is built, there's more work to be done, which we will continue to build on, but we're rolling it out. And so I think for this year as we look ahead and being conservative and with our cash, we're going to slow down some pieces of it, but they -- the blocking and tackling and the pieces that are very fundamental and most important, are being rolled out or are rolled out and so we don't feel like we're going to lose a lot of momentum towards the back half of this year going into '21. We will continue to roll out the platform and build from there.

Zach Cummins

Got it. That's helpful. And just final question for me, with you expected to generate north of $10 million of free cash flow this year. Can you rank your expected uses of cash, whether it'd be through debt pay down, investing into the business or potentially repurchasing shares?

Ron Stewart

Kurt, why don't you take that one?

Kurt Abkemeier

Sure. Yes. In this environment our primary -- our priority here is really just to book cash until we get more clarity on how this pandemic really kind of shakes out. So that's the priority for the foreseeable future. We're laser focused on just generating as much of it as possible. And I think we'll entertain other priorities once we kind of get more clarity on the pandemic.

Zach Cummins

Got it. That's helpful. Well, thanks again for taking my questions and best of luck here in Q2.

Ron Stewart for any further remarks.

Ron Stewart

Great. Thanks, Josh. And I want to thank all of you for joining our call today. And we greatly appreciate your attention and your support. And we look forward to being back with you to talk about Q2 in couple of months ahead. So thanks very much and everyone stay safe and stay healthy. Thanks.

