AT&T: Earnings In A Difficult Time Support The Thesis

The company is focused on increasing shareholder rewards, and we recommend utilizing an options-based strategy to invest at this time.

AT&T is continuing to perform admirably. The company's overall cash flow more than covers dividends, while leaving enough leftover to cover debt.

AT&T is in the midst of what is likely the largest economic disruption of history. The company has recently become one of the first major companies to report earnings.

AT&T (NYSE: T) recently became one of the largest companies to publicly report earnings since the start of the COVID-19 crisis. AT&T has long been on the mend, in terms of shareholder returns, something that made it our top investment recommendation of 2019. The company’s recently announced earnings support strong investment returns going forward.

AT&T COVID-19 Updates

AT&T, like all companies during the COVID-19 collapse, has chosen to focus on its core business.

AT&T COVID-19 - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has focused on its core businesses which have significant potential in the midst of the downturn. The company’s core businesses actually have significant upside as demand for quality home internet increases as working from home increases significantly. The company does have some risk from the enterprise segment, but overall demand for its services should remain strong if not grow.

Additionally, the company is focused on reducing costs, trying to manage its investment during the downturn. Lastly, the company is focused on potential growth in segments that have opportunity from people increasingly working from home. Specifically, the company is expanding its cellular (5G) and fiber businesses, with home internet being increasingly popular.

One other remaining major opportunity for the company is its HBO Max streaming platform which will be coming out in a month. Disney+ has already done quite well since the work-from-home crash, as people increasingly turn towards streaming services. That could result in a strong launch for HBO Max, which could support increased earnings.

AT&T COVID-19 Changes - AT&T Investor Presentation

However, despite AT&T being focused on repositioning its business for a new world order, there are some immediate financial impacts that the company is facing from COVID-19. Mainly the massive increase in the U.S. unemployment rate, the highest unemployment rate since the 1930s, has resulted in many customers being unable to pay the bills.

AT&T is attempting to postpone these issues by offering generous payment postponement terms. However, that will result in dramatically lower cash flow for the company in the immediate term which it will need to handle.

AT&T Earnings Breakdown

For the first quarter, AT&T’s earnings have remained strong.

AT&T 1Q 2020 Results - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T saw adjusted EPS of $0.86/share in 1Q 2019 which decreased to $0.84/share in 1Q 2019, including a $0.05/share COVID-19 impact. The company saw revenue decrease roughly $2 billion. The company, versus its reported EPS, saw significant gains on spectrum transactions. As a result of various expenditures and revenue declines, the company’s FCF decreased to $3.9 billion for the quarter.

It’s worth noting that the company is still retaining ample FCF to cover its dividends; however, it did see substantial impacts for the quarter that hurt profits. We’ll discuss the company’s liquidity going forward, but it’s worth noting weaker foreign exchange from COVID-19 and COVID-19 itself had close to a $1 billion impact on revenue, which likely translated to a similar impact on FCF.

However, overall, the company’s earnings and the translation of those earnings to dividends have remained strong.

AT&T Ample Liquidity

Additionally, AT&T has ample liquidity to handle the downturn, despite investor concerns over the company’s debt loads, even if capital markets dry up.

AT&T 2020-2023 Debt Towers - AT&T Investor Presentation

The above image highlights AT&T’s FCF after dividends versus the company’s debt maturities. The company, despite its striking $150 billion in overall debt, can manage its maturities. It has almost $45 billion in debt maturities over the coming 4 years; however, the company has the ability to service this debt each year for the next 4 years, while maintaining its dividends.

In the immediate term, even with a short-term drop-down, the company had $10 billion in cash not counting a $5.5 billion term loan and $15 billion revolver. The company has already chosen to suspend share buybacks to maintain fiscal strength, and counting existing liquidity measures, even with dried-up capital, the company will have $30 billion in cash/debt it can already borrow.

That means that the company could use just 20% of its post dividend FCF, combined with its existing liquidity, to cover all debt obligations. This highlights the company’s overall financial strength.

AT&T Downturn Strength

In terms of AT&T’s ability to handle a downturn, we can look at the company’s performance in its businesses from 1Q 2019 to 1Q 2020. It’s important to note that 1Q 2020 includes March, which will likely end up being one of the worst months of the COVID-19 collapse, along with April and May.

AT&T Financial Earnings - AT&T Investor Presentation

Throughout this time, AT&T’s businesses have remained strong. The company’s mobility business has remained strong, helped by significant expansion in margins, and consistent revenue. It’s not surprising that this business has remained strong, mobile plans are one of the most important aspects of someone’s lives these days and COVID-19 hasn’t changed that.

The company’s entertainment group and business wireline businesses both took hits, however. The company managed to maintain its business wireline EBITDA, which is what matters at the end of the day, but the shutdown of businesses is probably what hurt the company here. I could see a potential much more significant decline here as we go into the coming quarters.

The company’s entertainment group’s hit was much more significant from the continued decline of DirecTV, with almost 1 million losses. This is the only business where the company’s adjusted EBITDA declined; however, fortunately, that was more than made up by the company’s other businesses. More so, the massively successful launch of Disney+ likely did the company no favors during this time.

However, there does remain a bright spot, with the company having 5% YoY growth in the number of customers. As someone about to sign up for AT&T Fiber myself, at my home, the quality of service and the price point are unbeatable - the company simply needs to build the infrastructure in a difficult time.

AT&T Shareholder Returns

Overall, what matters to those who invest in AT&T is the potential for shareholder returns.

AT&T’s claim to fame is its massive FCF, and its ability to continue to turn that into dividends. The company’s current yield is almost 7% and it has almost as much cash flow left post-dividend as it spends on its dividend. In fact, the company’s FCF yield is close to 15%. The company has recently halted its share repurchases to handle a drawn-out downturn, but so far, its financial position has remained strong.

Significant parts of the United States are expected to open soon, and the same story is being replayed across the world. Additionally, COVID-19, in the worst case, should have a vaccine next year, pointing towards most of the recession's effects being managed by 2022. It’s worth noting that after 2008, a true recession, many businesses had bounced back by 2010-2011.

Past that, going into the 2020s, AT&T should be able to provide shareholders with a double-digit FCF yield, something unheard of in the current market environment. That will support strong shareholder rewards.

AT&T Options

For investors looking to maximize the available opportunities from trading in AT&T, they should take a look at the company’s options.

AT&T Options - Yahoo Finance

The significant amount of volatility in the markets means that AT&T’s options have significant opportunity. Investors can invest at more than $30/share today, or they can sell cash covered PUTs with a $28 strike at ~$2.5/share with a Jan. 21 expiration. There are two significant scenarios here that are worth paying attention to for shareholders.

The first is that the share price stays above $28/share on Jan. 21. In that case, you get your $2.5/share for 8 months. That’s an annualized return on your cash of 13.4%. Alternatively, the share price drops, in which case you can get your shares at a $25.5 cost basis, giving you a yield on cost of almost 8.2%.

That’s a win-win versus investing at the current price.

Conclusion

AT&T’s earnings in a difficult time support the company’s thesis. The company has made a number of impressive decisions in response to COVID-19. The company has continued to maintain its investments in capital opportunities, while preparing itself to handle for a short-term downturn. Overall, the company has an impressive portfolio of assets that will support cash flow during the downturn.

AT&T’s earnings should remain strong. The company has ample liquidity with enough fiscal cash to cover 3 years of dividends, even if the company cannot roll over dividends at all. That doesn’t count the company’s post FCF, which is enough to cover the company’s debt. Options can help support investing in the company at this time, and it’s a quality long-term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.