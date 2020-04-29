Mastercard: Poised To Thrive In An Increasingly Cashless Society

Back in August, I had made the argument that the dip in Mastercard (MA) provided a buying opportunity. At the time, the decline in the stock appeared to be as a result of profit-taking, while gross dollar volume and earnings growth had continued to rise.

Of course, this had been before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, when the economy was in a significantly stronger position than it is now. Mastercard did initially see a big plunge down to $200 before reverting to $245 at the time of writing.

Source: investing.com

In the short to medium term, there is the possibility that the stock may stand to decline further as a result of market contagion and fears over future economic growth.

With that being said, there are a number of reasons why I believe Mastercard is a business that will withstand economic pressures going forward, and for these reasons I do not intend on selling my shares any time soon.

Industry Outlook

With Mastercard being a leading provider in the digital payments space, this is an industry that is only set to grow going forward – even if retail spending takes a hit in the short term. For instance, cash usage in the UK has halved during the coronavirus crisis, with many shops now refusing to accept cash and insisting on contactless payments. Mastercard is also strongly integrated with mobile payment technologies such as Apple Pay and Google Pay and stores are reportedly also seeing an increase in mobile payments.

In this regard, while cash technically still remains legal tender, the immediate future could very well be one driven primarily by electronic payments as more and more stores eschew cash. This has already happened in Sweden, which is recognised as having the most cashless society in the world. Cash is still legal and in circulation but many store outlets now refuse to accept cash, making electronic payments the de facto method for purchasing goods and services. While cashless societies were always going to emerge from the rise we have been seeing in digital payments, COVID-19 will simply accelerate that process.

Additionally, while this pandemic has resulted in a sharp drop in brick-and-mortar sales, online sales - which necessitate digital payments in the first instance – have been thriving.

For instance, Statista reported a sharp jump in online sales to 101% for Italy during the month of March, while the UK, Italy and Germany also saw jumps to above 50%:

Source: statista.com

Moreover, online retail sales more generally have seen a rise by 74% in average transaction volumes – with DIY and home products seeing the largest increases. These trends are likely to outlast COVID-19, as consumers adapt to a “new normal” of electronic payments – and I anticipate that Mastercard’s gross dollar volume will ultimately see a long-term rise as a result of this trend.

Performance

Looking at Mastercard’s performance more fundamentally, Mastercard’s performance was quite strong in 4Q 2019, with adjusted net revenue growing by 16% and diluted EPS growing by 26%.

Source: Mastercard Incorporated Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Gross Dollar Volume saw worldwide growth of 12%, and Switched Transactions saw growth of 19% from the same period last year.

Source: Mastercard Incorporated Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

The growth in Switched Transactions is particularly significant, as this does not only cover growth in credit or debit card transactions, but also prepaid payments, mobile, value added services, merchant services, clearing fees, among others.

In this regard, Mastercard is seeing significant growth in what can be thought of as the “automated payments” side of the market, whereby the end consumer does not directly trigger the payment in question. This is very good for Mastercard from a recurring revenue standpoint, and I anticipate that this trend will continue.

Let’s take a look at EV/EBITDA for both Mastercard and competitor Visa (V).

Source: ycharts.com

We can see that while the EV/EBITDA ratio for both companies has dropped significantly, it is still higher than the five-year low. While the next earnings season is likely to show a significant slowdown in revenue growth, I anticipate that Mastercard and other providers in the industry will come out as some of the lesser affected companies during this pandemic.

Companies with a strong digital footprint are best equipped to survive this pandemic, and Mastercard certainly fits that bill. I mentioned previously that Mastercard is one of those companies where valuation is not as critical in judging the worthiness of the stock - this has traditionally been a strong company that has seen growth even at an expensive price. Upon evidence of a significant rebound in consumer spending, I anticipate that growth for this stock will also quickly rebound.

Risks

Of course, every stock comes with risks and Mastercard is no exception. Mastercard and others in its industry traditionally face settlement risk. Unlike banks, Mastercard does not make money by lending, rather through a range of service and transaction fees from facilitating transactions between customers. However, that also means the company faces the risk of being liable for fulfilling the cost of a transaction if one party is unable to do so. While Mastercard has typically proven effective at mitigating this risk during normal economic times, a significant downturn in economic activity could mean that Mastercard is exposed to higher settlement risk as more parties start to default on transaction obligations.

When looking at the company's most recent balance sheet for Q4 2019 earnings, we see that settlement due from customers for the year ended 2019 accounted for just over 17% of total current assets, so the risk is quite substantial:

Source: Mastercard Incorporated Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Additionally, the company is subject to ongoing litigation regarding allegedly illegal card fees, with a £14 billion case having been launched in the UK in mid-2019. Granted, Mastercard and Visa are the two main players in this industry and wield significant market power. However, there is the possibility that costs due to litigation proceedings would add extra strain on Mastercard's finances at a time when overall consumer spending is set to decline.

Conclusion

In my view, there will more than likely be further decline in Mastercard’s stock price owing to the current market contagion. There are risks associated with Mastercard's business model, but I ultimately see the company as having the ability to withstand these pressures longer term, even if we see declines in the short to medium term. However, this company remains fundamentally strong, and for that reason I’m staying long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.