MediaTek's (MDTKF) CEO Rick Tsai on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MediaTek Inc. (OTCPK:MDTKF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2020 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessie Wang – Deputy Director-Investor Relations

David Ku – Chief Financial Officer

Rick Tsai – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bill Lu – UBS

Randy Abrams – Credit Suisse

Gokul Hariharan – JPMorgan

Sebastian Hou – CLSA

Roland Shu – Citigroup

Charlie Chan – Morgan Stanley

Bruce Lu – Goldman Sachs

Brett Simpson – Arete Research

Welcome everyone to the MediaTek 2020 First Quarter Investors Conference Call. Financial results and presentations for today’s conference call are available on investor section of the company website www.mediatek.com. And now I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Jessie Wang, Deputy Director of Investor Relations. Ms. Wang please go ahead.

Jessie Wang

Good afternoon, everyone. Joining us today are Dr. Rick Tsai, MediaTek’s CEO; and Mr. David Ku, MediaTek’s CFO. Mr. Ku will report our first quarter results; and then Dr. Tsai will provide our prepared remarks. After that, we will open for Q&A.

As a reminder, today’s presentation will provide forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. The statements are subject to various risks and factors, which may cause actual results materially different from the statements.

The presentation material supplements non-TIFRS financial measures. Earnings distribution will be made in accordance with financial statements based on TIFRS. For details, please refer to the safe harbor statement in our presentation slide.

In addition, all contents provided in this teleconference are for your information only, not intended for investment advice. Neither MediaTek nor any of the independent providers is responsible for any actions taken in reliance on content provided in today’s call.

Now I would like to turn the call to our CFO, Mr. David Ku, for the first quarter financial results.

David Ku

Thank you, Jessie. Good afternoon, everyone. Now, let’s start with the 2020 first quarter financial results. The currency here is all in NT dollar. Revenue for the quarter was NT$60.9 billion down 5.9% sequentially and up 15.4%, year-over-year. Gross margin of the quarter was 43.1%, up 0.6 percentage points sequentially and up 2.4 percentage points year-over-year.

Operating expenses for the quarter was NT$20.4 billion, compared with NT$21.3 billion in the previous quarter and NT$18.3 billion in the same period last year. Operating income for the quarter was NT$5.8 billion, down 6.8% sequentially and up 83.1% year-over-year.

Operating margin for the quarter was 9.5%, slightly decreased by 0.1 percentage point from the previous quarter and increased 3.5 percentage points from the year-ago. Net income for the quarter was NT$5.8 billion down 9.1% sequentially and up 69.9% year-over-year.

Net profit margin for the quarter was 9.5%, decreased 0.4 percentage points from the previous quarter and increased three percentage points from the year-ago quarter.

EPS for the quarter was NT$3.64, compared with NT$4.03 in the previous quarter and NT$2.17 in the same quarter last year.

In addition to the financial update, we also provide non-Taiwan IFRS financial measure, which is excluding share-based compensation, amortization of merger and acquisition-related and also tax effects. Please refer to the earning press release and the presentation for details.

That concludes my comments. Thank you.

Jessie Wang

Thank you, David. And now I would like to turn the call to CEO, Dr. Rick Tsai for prepared remarks.

Rick Tsai

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Before we start our business review, I would like to talk about some COVID-19 precautionary measures we are taking at MediaTek to ensure employee safety and minimalize operational risk.

We implemented preventive actions such as temperature check and health screenings in certain offices as early as mid-January this year. With employees around the world, we are operating in full compliance with local regulatory requirements and take strict control of office entries.

At this stage we keep our product development on track. Thanks to all our employees’ efforts. We will continue to make our best efforts to adjust to a rapidly changing situation. Also, we wish you and your family health and safety during this challenging time.

Now, let’s start today’s business review. MediaTek delivered solid first quarter results bolstered by our balanced revenue mix and diversified regional exposure. Revenue came in above guidance range with 15% year-over-year growth. Gross margin continued to improve to 43.1%.

Now let me further elaborate on our three business groups. Mobile computing, which includes smartphone and tablets, accounted for 37% to 42% of revenue in the first quarter. Mobile computing had a very strong year-over-year revenue growth, mainly driven by our 4G share gain as well the initial 5G revenue. 5G contribution will continue to rise and drive growth in the second quarter. So smartphone, tablet demand is picking up recently due to remote learning needs.

Our view for 2020 global in Mainland China 5G smartphone shipments remains unchanged. We expect 170 million to 200 million global 5G smartphones, out of which 100 million to 120 million will be mainly in Mainland China.

Mainland China’s 5G rollout plan is on schedule, and MediaTek competitive 5G SoC product portfolio is ready across multiple segments. Dimensity 1000 series are making successful inroads into the high-end smartphone. The first model powered by Dimensity 1000 series started ramping in the first quarter, providing multimode 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connections. With a premium multimedia performance, there will be more models adopting our Dimensity 1000 series in the second quarter and beyond.

We expect 5G to penetrate at a fast pace in the higher volume, mid-range and mass market segments bringing faster connections, premium AI and multimedia features to more consumers.

Dimensity 800 series smartphones in the mid-range began shipping in the second quarter. Mass market models adopting our 5G SoC will be released in the third quarter as planned. More over all major Chinese brands will start shipping MediaTek power 5G phones by the end of second quarter.

International brands will also launch MediaTek 5G phones in the second half of this year. We are at an early stage in the 5G era with a strong pipeline of designing projects from multiple customers. We expect 5G momentum to continue with shipments increasing quarter by quarter throughout the year.

For 4G thanks to a higher market share, 4G quarterly shipments in the first and second quarter are pretty stable. Visibility on the second half and demand is still limited at this stage, but we are confident that we will be able to outperform the market.

Now on to the growth area, which principally consists of AIoT, PMIC and ASIC, accounted for 30% to 35% of revenue in the first quarter. Impact from COVID-19 varied from product-to-products. Overall products relating to work from home, remote learning and 5G performs better. For AIoT applications, demand for Wi-Fi router and media streaming box is strong.

People are seeking for faster connections in consumer electronics and it becomes a strong driver of our product mix. In addition to high-end smartphones and routers, our Wi-Fi 6 chip is also adopted by the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 8K TV from Samsung and we expect more Wi-Fi 6 devices to come across various levels.

Power management products continue to grow nicely in the first half of fiscal year. Demand from laptop, tablet, 5G base station and smartphone remains healthy. For ASIC, first quarter was soft due to expected product transition, shipment of ASIC chips for the next-generation gaming consoles will start from second quarter. On the enterprise side, our cloud AI project will start mass production in the second half of 2020.

Next, smartphone and others. Primarily TV and other traditional consumer electronics accounted for 26% to 31% of revenue in the first quarter. Customers holding TV components in the first quarter, but became more cautious entering the second quarter. Recent cancellation and postponement of global sporting events led to softer demand in the near-term. We expect demand to gradually improve from the second half of 2020.

For 2020, in general, despite near-term uncertainties due to COVID-19, we continue to believe this is a year of reasonable growth for MediaTek. As explained earlier, we think the potential business impact on the full year should be manageable, mainly due to our balanced and diversified business portfolio and strong 5G product cycle.

Looking forward, this unprecedented COVID-19 event may profound changes in the way people live and interact. We anticipate those changes to increase demand for products relating to fast speed connection and data transmission, artificial intelligence features, multifunctional displays as well as remote communication.

With a broad and diversified technology portfolio, we firmly believe MediaTek is in a good position to capture those ongoing opportunities. 5G upgrade is one of examples in the coming year. In addition to 5G, we believe there are great opportunities ahead of us to enable more innovative devices with our diversified business portfolio to enrich people’s life.

Now moving to guidance for the second quarter of 2020. We expect new 5G product launches to drive revenue growth and fully offset near-term witnesses in certain consumer electronics. And we expect gross margin to remain stable. We expect the second quarter revenue to be in the range of NT$621 billion to NT$669 billion, up 2% to 10% sequentially and up 1% to 9% year-over-year at a forecasted exchange rate of NT$30 to US$1.

We are forecasting gross margins at 42.5%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points and quarterly operating expense ratio to be at 32.5%, plus or minus 2 percentage points. In addition, our Board of Directors proposed the cash dividend of NT$10.5 per share today, subject to approval at the shareholders’ meeting.

That concludes my prepared remarks. Thank you.

Jessie Wang

Thank you, Rick. We are now ready for a Q&A session. Can we have the first question, operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Yes, of course. We are now in question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first one to ask questions Bill Lu from UBS. Go ahead, please.

Bill Lu

Hi, thank you very much. My first question is really, I hope if you can compare what you’re seeing now versus a quarter ago. A quarter ago, I remember you guided pretty conservatively, given that COVID-19 just starting up and at the end, seems were a little bit better than what you expect it looks like. If you look at the guidance for Q2, I’m wondering if you can compare sort of the level of product conservatism. And two is, how are things now if you look at China stabilizing and some of the other regions maybe having more issues versus a first quarter ago? Thank you very much.

David Ku

Bill, because your voice is actually breaking out a little bit, can you just – would you mind just repeat the question again, especially, the first section of your question?

Bill Lu

Yes. Sorry about that. I am wondering if you can compare the guidance now versus a quarter ago. Because it sounds like a quarter ago, you were fairly conservative in terms of providing guidance. And then at the end, maybe the COVID-19 impact wasn’t as drastic as what we expected. I’m wondering what you’re seeing now versus that?

Rick Tsai

Okay, Bill. Yes. I think you’re right. I think a quarter ago, when COVID-19 really just started, it was – we really struggle to estimate the potential impact on our businesses, knowing very little. Now that the first quarter passed and the situation in China, certainly things are more stable. The supply chain situation, thereby, is still not great, but much more predictable also. So, we have – along all these time we have kept really very close contact with our key customers, their upper management. So, we feel pretty – now reasonably comfortable with where we are.

I think our first quarter results kind of demonstrated what we believe during that conference call and all the – we really have kind of swapped our business assumptions. We look at all the possible downside from a mobile, from TV, two of our largest verticals and other AIoT business. We believe we are sufficiently cautious in our business assumptions to give our today’s guidance. Thank you.

Bill Lu

Great. Thank you. That’s helpful. My second question is for David on gross margin. It looks like for Q2 you are guiding for 5G shipments to be up and gross margin, I guess, roughly flattish. And can you talk a little bit more about that now that we are a quarter into the 5G shipment? Can you talk about maybe a little more detail 5G pricing and margin and the flat guidance? And can you may be talk little bit more about the margin maybe in the mobile computing group versus the others? Thank you.

David Ku

Okay. Bill, first of all, we probably will not be able to break down – provide a detailed 5G shipment, so we will probably keep that. But overall, I guess the first quarter is – the first quarter we started to ship 5G, the overall revenue contribution is relatively small. Second quarter is we see a much stronger 5G shipment both from the shipment also from the revenue perspective.

Gross margin perspective, I mean, the key will, starting from Q1, also including the CEO Rick was talking about when he gave our guidance, it actually stabilized, may be within the range of right now. If you’re judging from fourth quarter and first quarter and also including our guidance, roughly speaking within 42% to 43% within this range, I think, we see this as stabilized within this range at least for the near-term. For the longer term it will depend on the overall situation, we probably will not be able to provide a comment right now. But, overall if we recall the earlier statements from CEO is actually 5G when we start ramp more 5G overall I still believe 5G will be overall attractive to accomplish our gross margin, I think that’s a key, Bill.

Bill Lu

So, I guess I’m just wondering if 5G is starting to ship into Q2, and it’s favorable for margins, why the margin guidance going to be a little bit better in Q2 versus Q1?

David Ku

Well, it’s depends on you looking on the higher end or the mid-range. I think, we – when we give out, we just give out the range. And also, there are other parts of the business.

Bill Lu

Okay, great. Sorry, if I can ask one more question on the ASIC business, one is you talked about the AI project in the second half of the year. Can you give a little more details in terms of what kind of customers and how big this could be? And secondly, what is the expectation for gaming consoles into the second half of the year? Typically, when you have new consoles, I think typically a little bit bigger into year two, right, such – is that more of a 2021 story? Thank you.

Rick Tsai

Okay, Bill, on the AI part of the ASIC, cannot give you the customer’s name. It’s a large, very large company. I would say good volume for ASIC type of chips. It’s a very high value chip. We project it’s going very well, I think both our customers feast and we are also very happy to have the opportunity to move into a more data center called regime of business. On the gaming console, did you hear the question well?

David Ku

No. Bill, I didn’t really hear your question well about the game console.

Bill Lu

I’m sorry. I’m just wondering, if you think about volume for the game console, is the bigger volume really coming in 2021, or do you think it might be coming on this year? Thank you.

David Ku

May be I will take this. Bill, volume for the game console this year, we really see little upgrade this year, but the volume part will come out later. So to answer your question, probably we’re to go into later this year or beginning of the next year from a volume perspective.

Bill Lu

Great. Thank you very much, and sorry about the bad line.

Rick Tsai

Sure.

Operator

Next we are having Randy Abrams from Credit Suisse. Go ahead and ask your question.

Randy Abrams

Okay. Yes, thank you. Good afternoon. Yes, first question, I want to ask on 5G and then 4G. You mentioned an encouraging comment about design and I believe you said all the China smartphone OEMs towards the end of first half, could you discuss a bit more in terms of market share, what point you think you start approaching the 4G market share? And in the second part, there’s more discussion, there could be more restrictions on Huawei, inability to fabricate their own chips. I’m curious at least from your ability to ramp-up how quickly you could support them into new designs to ramp their business if they need to rely on you more?

Rick Tsai

Okay, Randy. As referred to our 5G SoC are now being designed into all major Chinese phone makers. We have – I think we have – we believe we have a pretty good demand from all our customers. I don’t think we are ready to give you a market share kind of an answer yet. Especially, 4G or 4G phone, actually it’s really having a pretty very – very strong market share gain this year.

But what I can say is the market – the share in our 5G SoCs, especially considering the Fed, then we’re looking at a significant market share for the year of 2020. We cannot comment on specific customers. However, we have been working from a supply point of view. We have been working with the all our customers with sufficient lead time and even during this difficult time we cannot go to our customer side and they cannot come to Taiwan and we still manage to, I believe, keep all of your projects moving according to plan. and from the supply point of view, we are working well with our phone group on our outset. I think we are able – we will be able to provide our customers pretty much what they need. Thank you.

Randy Abrams

Yes. Thank you. If I can follow up on the inventory – your own inventory increased a bit, could you talk where the buildup on your own levels and then if you could take a look at the customer activity what’s been relatively strong despite some shut down downstream. If you could give a view on how you feel our customer channel inventory levels are.

Rick Tsai

Well, Randy, first of all, let me start commenting about our own inventories. For Q1, if you imagine in terms of days of inventory. I mean overall for Q1, our days of inventory was 81 days. For Q2, based on our current revenue forecast, we are expecting now inventory days to be around 80 to 90 days. I think that’s how we view our inventory. I think in terms of general inventory so far, especially after the Q1 coming out, in Q1, as you know lots of activities being ceased. So, we really see right now, it’s actually restaffing of the channel inventory right now. So, so far, it looks stable and actually, recovery from the staffing inventory perspective, general inventory perspective.

Operator

I’m just wondering to Randy, are you still with us? Okay. Randy, are you still with us? Okay. we are moving on to the next question. Next question is coming from Gokul Hariharan, JPMorgan. go ahead, please.

Gokul Hariharan

Yes. Hi. Congrats on the good results and thanks for taking my question. My first question is on a 5G. I think you had mentioned that 5G is starting off at multiples of the price points that we have 4G for the products at the equivalent price segments. Could we talk a little bit about how that price premium versus 4G will hold as we move down to more mainstream and even lower end products through the course of this year and early next year? Do we talk – do we think that the price premium compared to 4G is still going to be substantial like multiples compared to what we have for the high end segment?

The second thing there is a lot of noise about price competition and obviously, a lot of comments about price cuts from your competition. Could we talk a little bit about how we see the competition evolve in 5G compared to what we have seen in the early days of 4G, when obviously MediaTek had a slight disadvantage in terms of product specifications et cetera and could we also talk about 5G margins versus 4G margins, are we still sticking to the view that 5G should be better or higher on gross margin compared to 4G? And I have a follow-up sir, yes.

David Ku

Yes. Let me try to answer that one by one. First of all, I think for 5G, as the CEO explained, we have Dimensity 1000 series, which is the high end phone and also we had the Dimensity 800 series, which is the B rated phone. I think we’re also talking you about for the second half this year, when it also has the mass market phone.

So, making a long story short, I think for all segments, if you compare phones by quarter with a like-for-like comparison and compared to 4G average selling price, we still see a pretty decent premium of 5G to average price selling price, 4G, 5G even on here end of this year. for next year again, we don’t have the visibility yet, but at least for this year, all three segments, again, high end, near end in mass market on the like-for-like comparison, we all see pretty decent price premiums between 5G and 4G. I think that’s the first question. The second question is regarding the gross margin, I think bureau kind of asking a similar question, but let me try to answer that from a slightly different perspective. I think from the gross margins, over keywords from our perspective is a, stabilized; b, slight ones, we talk about 5G overall. we still see a stable and also a slight increase at the overall gross margin. but more importantly this year especially, like the ranges that we’re talking about earlier this year would be a reasonable growth. This year while we focus right now in addition to gross margin, also pretty good reduction is going to be much more significant this year if we can just have out proliferation together.

As you can see for 2019, there was last year compared to years ago, the gross margin, both the gross margin and operating margin dollar and also ratio improved substantially. I think if everything will, we are also in for not a yield, a much stronger goals on operating margin line on top of stabilized inside a unit based gross margin line. So maybe, there’s another way when we think about the profitability, we can think about, again, not just focus on the gross margin, but also focus on the operating margin. I mean that’s the feedback.

Rick Tsai

I think you also asked about the price competition. I’d like to comment somewhat. We actually run from a start. We never expected the pricing to be easily for 5G. I think for awhile, we are now in the first wave in 5G SoC product, compared to 4G process; we were something like two to three years behind. So, the fact that we are in the first wave increased competition and shank the landscape full. So, the competition comes with it, the change up the landscape. I think, but if you look at our – the portfolio, our – different organizations with three different product up this year in three different five segments. And if you look at our specs, the technical specs and the level of execution, the time to market, we are quite confident, all of the competitiveness of our portfolio. pricing, I mean we always face the competitor, we saw a fairly strong competitor, but we just firmly believe for the 5G product that we have, we have really a strong competitive portfolio. We will deliver the results. Thank you.

Gokul Hariharan

Got it. So, one quick follow-up question. Given that we are seeing more emerging market demand weakness with India and Southeast Asia, some parts of Europe being shut down in Q2, how do we be, how should we think about 4G chipset demand? Are you seeing some already some correction on 4G chipset demand in Q2 or we should expect some of that happening in the second half of the year or as you mentioned earlier meaningful, like the market share gain will kind of mostly offset some of this demand weakness on the 4G chipsets?

Rick Tsai

Thanks for the question. Yes, the 4G, at the end of the last year and even while pretty much into the first quarter, the 4G inventory from our point of view was quite low. And we were really rushing to fill the demand from all our big customers.

Of course what’s happening in India and other emerging markets, are having impact on the demand of the 4G product. However, our demand I would say it’s still quite good. As I said earlier, we scrubbed the overall demand of the 4G order down severely it should be from the total, from the TAM point of view, so with that and with our designing, we believe our 4G shipment will be somewhat flat compared to last year. Considering the severity of the end demand, I think many different markets, I think the company has done really a good job in the 4G segment. Thank you.

Gokul Hariharan

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next one is Sebastian Hou from CLSA, go ahead, please.

Sebastian Hou

Great. Thank you for taking my questions. The first one is want to follow up on the Dr. Tsai’s comment on your 5G product competitiveness. I understand from the performance, but I want to follow up on, in terms of the timing and the further roadmap. The timing means that is it compared to the timing of your next two generations of the product launch. Where do you see that compared to your major competitors, are you some quarter back or slightly ahead? And my second and third question at this point is that what’s your product 5G roadmap? Can you elaborate a little more beyond 2020? Thank you.

Rick Tsai

Let me first address your question on our product portfolio this year, I mean I think for the Dimensity 1000 everybody quite well. Right now, actually the first phone with Dimensity 800 are already available in the market. We have – there are quite a few in the pipeline in second quarter and the earliest of third quarter. The third product is also as I said, right on schedule. Then from time to market point of view, our execution is really excellent, our people have done a great job together with all customers. I think that’s also a major reason that I think we can have a significant share of 5G this year. For next year roadmap, I guess we will keep you posted. Thank you. Thank you.

Operator

I think you are probably on the speaker phone right now. It’s really giving a lot of feedbacks, really noisy.

Rick Tsai

Does it sound better?

Operator

Helping them probably. All right, thank you. Next caller is Roland Shu from Citigroup. Roland, please.

Roland Shu

Hi, good afternoon. First question is for your 5G smartphone shipment, are you still maintaining your number at 175 million to 200 million? If you look at the overall smartphone number, I did not know this is from the market consensus from the third-party product actually declined a lot compared to three months ago. So you view same number, I did not know because the denominator had been a significantly smaller, that means the penetration for 5G, according to your number is a much higher than three months ago. If that, what do you mean now or you just don’t change your number, this is my first question. Thank you.

David Ku

Roland, its David here, probably let me just get back to you. First of all, talking about sort of the market expectations, if you recall, roughly two quarters ago, that was the first time we kind of gave you what’s our view about the 5G global market also including the China market we are bringing it out. Back to when I think most people think we are somewhat conservative compared to this industry consensus or street view, but in the last quarter or so if you just collect all those data, we basically did the similar exercise, we figured out most people somehow submitted so called revised number or reduced numbers, it’s similar to ours overall estimation.

So first of all, your assumption about the addressable market schedule, when we show that just from our perspective starting from over the last quarter, that’s the similar view, we didn’t really change, we didn’t really stop our standpoint on that, so based on that, I guess from the market share perspective, at least internally we didn’t really see that a huge change, but by saying that, I think just like this year, we talked about earlier, we do see a pretty promising and also positive feedback from the customer side, which translate into a decent market share, but that doesn’t mean that we should see a huge jump or assumption change from our perspective.

Roland Shu

Understood. So how about your overall market share for 5G compared to three months ago, how you think your market share for 5G this year will be, is that getting better or it’s still the same? Thank you.

David Ku

Again. Roland, we already talked about earlier, probably we’re not ready to talk about a specifically 5G market share. But Roland, let me try to answer a question from different perspective. I think from the momentum perspective, I think we do feel comfortable and that was a big up bite in Q1, solid Q1 numbers and also a pretty solid Q2 numbers, especially returning from year-over-year.

On top of that, we feel fairly comfortable for the whole 5G product portfolio, rendered in front of high-end all the way to mass marketing both from the competitiveness and more importantly on the overall performance and stuff.

Rick Tsai

By the way, Roland, I think from the TAM point of view, probably for 2020, for MediaTek, the size of the 5G market in China matters the most. And that’s because this is where we have the most of our shipment this year, that’s the number that really matters to us.

Roland Shu

Okay. Yes. Thank you. I read all those state for your 4G, you think even though the total market declined, however, you think your 4G shipment will be somewhat flat compared to 2019. And then you have this new 5G shipments. So that means that your total 4G and 5G chip shipments this year will be bigger than the total smartphone SoC shipments last year?

Rick Tsai

That’s correct.

Roland Shu

Okay. Thank you. Now my second question is, Rick, you repeatedly said your key today at a stabilized gross margin. And also last quarter, you also said your 2020 goal is to reach top line growth with gross margin stabilized and also with controlled operating expense, so have you changed your goal now? Or this go actually be still the same?

Rick Tsai

No, we have not changed. As you can hear from the comments earlier and the David have been through it. Well, we believe that we will have what we call that reasonable growth into 2020. Our gross margin will be between 42% to 43%. And a very good operating leverage, income leverage. This is what we are striving for. We – of course, we hope to do better, but the just what the company is really striving for.

Roland Shu

Okay. Thank you. I’m interested in reasonable growth. I think in 2018, your revenue was flat, and 2019, your revenue grew up by 3% year-on-year. So when you said about reasonable growth, is this zero percent or 3% reasonable number or you think that will be bigger than that?

David Ku

Really, actually, we probably due to the Taiwan SFC requirement, we will not be able to provide concrete numbers, but probably a good reference, actually, you can judge from Q1 actual numbers and also Q2 guidance numbers. I think overall, I think that should be taking it reference. But again, for the second half, there still have some uncertainty in the overall – I could say the last few years that revenue have been pretty flat, which should be quite met. So relatively speaking, we feel comfortable this year. We see some reasonable growth over here.

Roland Shu

Okay. Thank you. And also for the – your three segments, three product segment point of view, looks like your smartphone and mobile revenue is going to grow this year. And how about the growing segment and also the Smart Home and other segment?

Rick Tsai

I think for second quarter, I think both smartphone and also growth sectors are growing. I think for the smart home sector, actually, that we see quarter-over-quarter decline in the second quarter.

Roland Shu

Okay. How about the whole year?

Rick Tsai

We didn’t really disclose the full year numbers right now.

Roland Shu

Okay. Understood. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next to ask questions, Charlie Chan from Morgan Stanley. Go ahead, please.

Charlie Chan

Thanks. Good afternoon. And hope you all stay safe and healthy.So I have two parts of questions. First of all is, more color on the emerging smartphone demand. And second part will be on the China semi utilization trend impact to your company. So first of all may I ask that the contingency or witness any demand improvement for China domestic market. And also for emerging markets, have you seen a stabilization? Or you see that demand able to deteriorate?

Rick Tsai

For China market, certainly, we all know the first quarter was really down quarter. But even with that, I think the numbers came out about 50 million smartphone sell-through in the first quarter compared to 70 million last year same time. A bit down, but it’s something I think people can manage and the quarter is past as fast. Second quarter numbers that we check with our customers on. I think the China second quarter, what we believe the China smartphone market will kind of grow back to a similar level, maybe a little lower compared to second quarter 2019.

We certainly – and if you look at the 5G phone sale in China in the first quarter, it’s, I think, but of efficient number – that’s the number from the official source, it’s about NT$13.5 million. I believe. It’s also – we believe a good sale to number. So in China, I guess, we are reasonably comfortable that the market is coming back to a more normal pattern after the first quarter.

Emerging markets, of course, is a different story because the lockdown also all occurred in late March, April time, and we do not know when that will be back. It also differs. If you look at India and the Southeast Asia, I think the market impact can be quite different with India and the Southeast Asia. We believe the India impact probably greater compared to Southeast Asia.

So again, if we combine all those things together, 4G end market demand is going to be down quite a bit. But we – as I – as we said earlier, with our position, we expect to manage about the flattish shipment for us this year.

Charlie Chan

Okay. That’s a great color – on to the China semi localization, I mean, can I ask about the impact of the 5G demand. Meaning, I think that the impact on demand should be more than just a shipment, but also the product portfolio, meaning do you see the consumer or smartphone brands they want to reduce the [indiscernible] 5G products and more focus on those mass market 5G phones into the second half? And if that happens, would that impact your kind of assumption for blended ASP in the margin? Do you think there is kind of a fair argument, meaning that’s kind of its back or and shifting to more affordable 5G phone?

David Ku

Charlie, first of all, from the overall market perspective, we are talking about 5G market only here. I think our assumption is stayed the same in the last two quarters. So that was didn’t really change. In terms of end market products [indiscernible] mix, if I use the terminology, I think it’s similar as well. Probably the only thing change if any, we see the customer trying to move into the mid-range in a mass market at a faster pace, okay. But in terms of – when we get into the 5G product cycle, we kind of have a view about what the segmentation makes, I think that is somewhat similar. Because just based on our assumptions on 4G basically price still going to be a major indicator or major catalyst decide how much volume you can have on each segment.

So, from that perspective that really changed, that much didn’t really change that much. But we do see the customer trying to move into at a faster pace, because obviously in the first quarter and also in the fourth quarter last year all the smart – 5G smartphone you can get right now, there was like pretty high-end or high-priced phone. And the overall shipment is just okay not great, but all major customer right now they’re trying to get into the mass market, the mid-range market in the second quarter and also being super aggressive about the mass market. So, I think the volumes is similar and but the pace is actually faster right enough.

Charlie Chan

Okay, thanks David. That is clear. So if I may, very quick on the kind of deeper China – I guess, first of all market is chattering if TSMC were to be banned to ship to the Huawei and maybe other smartphone third-party vendors like MediaTek can penetrate to fill the gap of Huawei smartphone chip demand. And so, can management give us some color about how MediaTek’s positioned here and also given this kind of U.S.-China trade tension, do you think your 4G share gain is largely because that the American trend of the China smartphone brands? So if you can answer these two parts of questions that would be great. Thank you.

Rick Tsai

Okay, Charlie. Number one, we do not talk about specific customers. I think you, and number two, as we also said we have – how do we say that, all major Chinese brands will start shipping MediaTek powered 5G phones by the end of the second quarter. If you want to ship phones by the end of the second quarter, you must – we must work together say three to five months before that time. We’ve had of whatever will happen the rumors that might happen or may happen. So, as they are delaying I guess, I thought I want to say the delaying of our chip was all major Chinese brands. We earned them by whatever localization. I just want to make that point. For 4G all the major designs wins actually were long last year even earlier. So, as I said, we have really and by the way 4G we have also not just the Chinese brand we have also global brand, international brand design wins that’s where we are. Thank you.

Charlie Chan

So, in your opinion, do you think MediaTek is considered as a local vendor? I mean in the long-term you saw China want to continue to localize, do you see any potential competition or replacement for the current China local suppliers? And then there’s more for long-term.

Rick Tsai

I really don’t think this is a question for us to answer. We run business. We we’re doing all we can to provide strong competitive product for all our customers and we grow our business this way. Thank you.

Charlie Chan

Okay. Thanks a lot for your answers. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Thank you. Next we are having Bruce Lu from Goldman Sachs. Go ahead please.

Bruce Lu

Hi. Thank you for taking my question. My questions for the 5G ASP premium I mean, we understand that there is a meaningful ASP premium at this moment. I mean when, can we ever expect that in ASP premium for 5G similar to 4G or any time in the future, or that’s put a shorter time frame for like even like 18 months to 24 months, time cycle time frame. Do we expect to see the ASP premiums shrink to a minimal level in the foreseeable, coming at 18 months to 24 months?

David Ku

Bruce I guess it’s probably not. But deal the fact we need to squeeze in so many circuits over there and don’t forget the 5G speeds, actually it is 10 times 4G for you just talk to against a physics, so probably the near term is not going to be feasible plus. Right now, due to the new phone, we are all required so with the higher ends processing and which all we know is actually to cost us more. So, based on what we know right now, it is unlikely you’re going to see 5G cost what you call to a 4G cost is just physically probably not possible in the near term.

Bruce Lu

Okay, do we expect that mobile platform to be more than 50%, in any quarter this year?

David Ku

Not in this quarter.

Bruce Lu

This year?

Rick Tsai

Next year, we’ll probably won’t be able to comment now.

Bruce Lu

This year?

David Ku

This year, for the full-year I don’t think it will be more than 50%, yes.

Bruce Lu

For a single quarter?

David Ku

Again we can only from provide information on the second quarter right now.

Bruce Lu

Understand. I want follow-up with 4G profitability, I understand that management mentioned that for 4G smartphone gross margin is still below company average. And given the strong growth over the meaningful market share this year, do we expect 4G profitability to be similar or higher than corporate average?

David Ku

I will say similar. I will say similar.

Bruce Lu

Okay. My second question is can we talk a bit more about the plans for ASIC; I believe we discussed that like two, three quarter ago but we did talk much about the AI. And can we have our understanding about like what its total addressable market for the ASIC premium at?

Rick Tsai

Fairly difficult question to answer because of – for certain, for the more consumer, we are strong in the consumer ASIC, I – fairly be easier to estimate, but for the enterprises, for the data centre or AI kind of operations, because we really still early in the age of AI data center, and the early faith for the big data center players to plan and to decide and to execute their ASIC strategy. So it’s, if I give you any number, I think it’s really not going to be very accurate. I just want you to know that, but the plan was obviously – I think we are at least in our plan, in business plan, we started at least NT$1 billion as a TAM, at least for us to strive for our part of the business.

Bruce Lu

I’m sorry, I need to make it clear. The NT$1 billion addressable market as a business plan is for the AI alone or the total ASIC you are targeting?

David Ku

Total ASIC.

Bruce Lu

Total ASIC. So including like networking, AI and [indiscernible].

David Ku

Yes.

Bruce Lu

Understand. Thank you. Can we have some color about next year, given the non-product cycle for this business, I think we have some visibility for next year in terms of adjustable market.

Rick Tsai

It was probably not actually because like you say, the design in, design win, also the ramping up schedule is actually not in our hand, so many variables out here. So I think probably the best way just reported when it becomes more material.

Bruce Lu

Understand. Thank you very much.

Operator

Right now we are having Brett Simpson from Arete Research. Go ahead please.

Brett Simpson

Yes, thanks very much. Question for Rick, please. It looks like you’re growing your smartphone revenues in Q1 about 20% year-on-year roughly, when the overall market is declining, I would say safely double-digit year-on-year, so quite a big imbalance. And I understand, you can partly reconcile this with market share gain for MediaTek, but many of your large Chinese smartphone customers haven’t yet cut orders. So – and they’re indicating the will at some point because, obviously we’ve had significant impact from COVIC, et cetera.

So I’m just wondering what’s the dynamic that you see near-term with these customers and does your guidance reflect some order cuts? And if not, what gives you confidence that this won’t happen? Thank you.

Rick Tsai

As I said earlier, the customer – the demand is still very good, for second quarter, we obviously are concerned about the demand – rapid demand decline in the emerging market. So you guys ask several times, let me say again, We have scrapped the numbers in our third quarter, which – second quarter and third quarter 4G demand in the emerging markets, including India. I think these two quarters probably are the most severe quarters for 4G phone demand. We have placed with demand in our forecast. And we – then with our design, we – that’s why we are giving you estimate of similar unit shipments in 2020 compared to 2019. And that’s how we did it and I think in a way to answer your questions. Thank you.

Brett Simpson

I’m just wondering whether in Q2, your guidance for Q2 reflects an expectation that OEMs will cut orders?

Rick Tsai

I cannot give you the details. What I would say is the demand is still very good. I’m not saying everyone is very strong, but overall demand for our 4G shift in second quarter is very good.

Brett Simpson

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks, Rick. And maybe to David, I think last quarter’s earnings call you said about 15% of sales this year would be new products and factoring in the ramp of new products, it’s obviously going to be very second half weighted. So how should we think about second half seasonality this year factoring in the ramp of new products, which we expect it to be much more pronounced than prior years or not? Any perspective would be very helpful.

David Ku

Brett, unfortunately, we probably will not be able to provide the second half number right now. But again, taking one step back, probably the best way to think about that is actually what the CEO talked about earlier. From a full year perspective we’re looking for reasonable growth. Maybe you can factor that in, but in terms of the detail Q3, no, unfortunately, we’re not going to provide this right now.

Brett Simpson

Okay. Maybe just one last question for Rick. And it’s really about M&A. I mean we’ve obviously seen valuations in semi get cheaper since the start of the year, and MediaTek has an attractive balance sheet, a large cash position. So I’m just wondering what sort of appetite do you have from the acquisition perspective? And where do you think it makes the most sense to strengthen looking across your portfolio from an M&A perspective? Thanks.

Rick Tsai

Yes, I understand your question. People are wondering about that. What we are doing is, as we have done throughout the time, we have a dedicated group to look at the potential opportunities continuously. I cannot really say anything more than that. We look at the potential technology or good financial opportunities. That’s all I can comment. Thank you.

Brett Simpson

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, due to the time matters, we are closing the Q&A session right now and thank you for all your questions. I’ll hand it over to Ms. Jessie Wang for closing comment. Ms. Wang, please proceed.

Jessie Wang

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes the MediaTek 2020 first quarter conference call. We would like to thank you for your participation and you may now disconnect.

Operator

Thank you for your participation in today’s conference. Ladies and gentlemen, you may now disconnect. Thank you again and goodbye.