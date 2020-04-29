GE Power Plays: Wind Might Blow Coal, Gas And Nuclear Away

Haliade-X 12 MW prototype offshore wind turbine. Source GE

It is a tough time to be an old fortune 500 company, especially one that has been removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average after 100 years, with so much changing and old certainties disappearing. GE (NYSE:GE) is an interesting case because it was widely seen to have lost its way, with corresponding share price crash between 2017 (above $30) and the start of 2019 (below $7). During 2019 it rose to between $11 and $13, although the COVID-19 outbreaks have now once again brought the share price below $7 (today $6.43). Much of what is being written about GE currently pays scant attention to key components of the business going forward. Here I look at some interesting projects in the Power and Renewables businesses from a qualitative perspective. It is always surprising to me that company success can turn on a small number of products if they end up dominating an industry. My take on GE is that some projects in power and renewables are costly and going nowhere, while others, especially the major offshore wind project just being commercialised, have prospects for helping the company turn around. There is so much uncertainty concerning the likely depth and length of the COVID-19 pandemic that this is a good time to have a look at where value lies in companies like GE as they might become interesting when things eventually turn around.

In a series of recent articles others have covered various aspects of GE’s business. For example, Adam Levine-Weinberg has done a financial health check with mostly a positive report, while Shock Exchange has a contrary view. The selloff of the biopharma business to Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is finally completed, generating $21 billion cash. GE’s remaining healthcare businesses seem to have some strength notwithstanding that they are not yet out of the woods. The aviation business, which was regarded as very solid, is in disarray with massive cuts in international flights which could bankrupt a number of aviation businesses. CEO Larry Culp is seeking to put on a brave face about the aviation business, but in the short term it is close to being closed down. So the future is looking distinctly shaky again and the COVID-19 disaster has a long way to run.

While the Renewables business has some interesting prospects, it isn’t clear to me that the troubled Power business has yet come to terms with the massive changes happening in the energy sector. GE has come a long way in addressing a series of business catastrophes, most of which are self-induced, but the question remains as to whether the company is yet to fully accept the shift underway from a fossil fuel-based view of the world to one where fossil fuel assets are increasingly stranded. Most interesting from my perspective is the possibility that a big bet on offshore wind may end up a winner for not only the Renewables business, but also for the company as a whole.

In his Q4 report CEO Larry Culp made the following statement : "Looking across the segments. Renewables is the key operational focus for us in 2020 as we continue to deliver the onshore wind ramp, invest in offshore and turn around both grid and hydro. This journey to improve earnings and cash at Renewables will take time." Of course COVID-19 has no doubt distracted attention, but the point remains.

A major area of investment in renewables is in offshore wind, with the Haliade-X 12 MW reaching the market in 2021 (but being an earnings drag in 2020 as the first products are installed).

A key issue for a former industrial giant like GE is to get clarity about what business it is in and to cut its cloth to accommodate its present reality. Here I give some thoughts about some big calls which could affect the bottom line and help chart a new course. This involves decisions on where to focus as well as deciding what to abandon. Having clarity about its position concerning fossil fuels and renewables might help some customers who are confused.

GE still has a fossil fuel and nuclear industry focus?

The 2015 acquisition of Alstom’s (OTCPK:ALSMY) fossil fuel businesses (notably its steam power assets) led to GE almost doubling its coal-fired power generation and also making a big bet on the emerging role of natural gas in power generation. GE’s Steam operations products are reported to be found in 41% of global combined cycle plants, 30% of fossil power plants and 50% of the global nuclear power plants. Today it is hard to comprehend purchase of coal power assets, and the massive write-down of the acquired Alstom business assets reflects that.

What is surprising is that GE is still engaged in development of coal-fired power assets after a major overhaul of its Power business. A recent report (February 2020) indicates that GE is partnering with China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC) to take a 60% stake in an African coal-powered project in Mozambique. While initially the plan is to build a 300MW plant, it could be extended to 1,800MW. This is happening at a time when African power developments are increasingly focused on renewable energy.

The GE website still extols the virtues of high efficiency coal power plants. While reports are at this stage unattributed, at the end of January there was talk that GE might consider selling its steam power business to raise cash and revive its energy business.

GE Power has struggled recently (30% decline in Q4 orders), not only in its coal business but also its gas and steam turbine business. It seems that plans for dramatic expansion of gas turbine technology might be beginning to struggle with competition from renewable energy plus batteries. Recent challenges for the Power business are emerging due to COVID-19 shutdowns. It seems that maintenance is being affected in US power plants due to the social distancing impositions. This lost cash flow is reported to be a significant issue for GE in the light of the massive disruption in the aviation business.

Is GE still not understanding that the shift is away from fossil fuels to renewables? While CEO Larry Culp indicated that GE is out of the woods with its Power business in Q4 reporting, my take is that investors need to pay close attention to Power, as the orientation of the GE website looks like the fossil fuel industry is still seen as a major business area.

Nuclear Small Modular Reactors : GE-Hitachi BWRX-300

There is a lot of talk in the nuclear industry and also in political circles from groups who are opposed to solar PV and wind developments, yet who acknowledge the need for low emissions technologies. The World Nuclear Association (WNA) has an excellent summary of many proposed developments in the area of Small Modular Nuclear Reactors (SMRs). The list of projects is long but many (most) seem to be struggling. A key point from the WNA report is the following : “Licensing is potentially a challenge for SMRs, as design certification, construction and operation licence costs are not necessarily less than for large reactors.” This is a huge red flag for any SMR project.

A second objection is cost of nuclear power versus solar PV/wind plus storage. There is a lot of information about these relative costs, including well into the future. I am not aware of any studies that suggest that any nuclear technology will be able to compete with renewables and storage on price. A recent study (December 2019) by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and CSIRO concluded that SMR nuclear reactors will generate power costing ~8x that of rooftop or solar PV and wind, with solar and wind costs of power generation being similar.

Of the many SMR technologies under discussion, here I consider the GE-Hitachi BWRX-300 which is moving along the regulatory path. One can be forgiven for thinking that GE-Hitachi BWRX-300 SMR is established technology, because there is a considerable amount of news about it which could lead to the conclusion that it is already implemented technology. However, when looking for operating examples of the BWRX-300, one comes up with lots of good stories but no actual plants.

The closest that the BWRX-300 has come to reality are two press releases in October of last year. One concerned a collaboration between Polish billionaire Michal Solowow’s company Synthos SA and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) to investigate the potential to construct a BWRX-300 SMR in Poland in the next decade. The second press release concerns an agreement to collaborate on potential deployment of BWRX-300 in Estonia. This involves Fermi Estonia, a company formed by nuclear industry professionals seeking to support development of SMR technology in Estonia.

The Polish release is more concrete than the Estonian announcement as it involves a substantial Polish company, but it is couched carefully to indicate that cost is a significant barrier to implementation of nuclear power. Jon Ball, Exec VP of Nuclear Plant Projects for GEH, said “Through dramatic design simplification, GEH projects that the BWRX-300 will require up to 60 percent less capital cost per MW when compared to other water-cooled SMR designs or existing large nuclear reactor designs. GEH believes that the BWRX-300 can become cost-competitive with power generation from combined cycle gas plants and renewable energy platforms.” Note that the discussion is framed in the future, not the present.

Recently GEH announced that it has begun the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) licensing process for the BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor. This process is the beginning of the development of a preliminary Safety Analysis Report that could be submitted to the NRC by a customer. In May last year, GEH announced that it had initiated a Vendor Design Review with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission which will give GEH an insight into any potential stumbling blocks to introducing its BWRX-300 technology to Canadian customers. GEH is holding a webinar in collaboration with the Organisation of Canadian Nuclear Industries today for Canadian suppliers who might be interested in the possibility of installing a BWRX-300 SMR in Canada.

With Small Modular Reactors the poster child of nuclear power supporters, it is clear that there is a lot riding on this potential saviour for the nuclear industry after Fukushima and recent delays and cost blowouts in the European (especially UK, French and Finnish) nuclear industries.

With current focus on emissions reductions and the climate emergency, this is an excellent time for low emissions technologies. However, the need is now and renewables (solar PV and wind) plus storage (pumped hydro and batteries) are making a lot of progress in addressing the needs. My question is whether the cost structure and long lead times mean that nuclear technology is too expensive and late to play a part. A recent summary of the current state of the nuclear industry as a whole is depressing reading for someone who is enthusiastic about the nuclear industry’s prospects. A lot has to happen in the next decade and SMR technology isn’t ready yet. Is GE investing a lot in a technology that can’t compete with the dramatic advances in solar PV, wind and battery storage?

Above, I’ve summarised what is happening with the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy partnership in SMR development. This isn’t all that GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy is doing. For example, it recently announced a partnership with TerraPower on a versatile test reactor program for developing new nuclear fuels.

GE’s adventures in nuclear developments seem like the kind of speculative play GE could happily fund when it was one of the world’s biggest and most powerful engineering companies. It doesn’t have that status anymore and my take is that it needs to cut its cloth and focus on projects that will have more immediate commercial outcomes. Of course, that is asking for a big rethink about how GE sees itself, but does it really have a choice if it wants to survive?

Offshore wind business

While there is some apprehension in the wind industry, especially in the US and China, as changes in regulations come into force next year, and 2020 has been messed up by COVID-19, there is a long-term future for wind power; offshore wind prospects look huge. The barriers to entry are large and while the big players jostle for position, Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY) (OTCPK:VWSYF), Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCPK:GCTAF), Xinjiang Goldwind Sci & Tech (OTC:XJNGF) (OTC:XNJJY) and GE make up the four biggest manufacturers and suppliers. A recent Bloomberg New Energy Finance report 2019 Global Wind Turbine Market Shares indicated that while Vestas maintains top position, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA and GE both increased their market share onshore in 2019.

Wind turbine installations 2019

Source: Bloomberg NEF. Notes: Total fully commissioned wind capacity in 2019 was 60.7GW. MHI Vestas capacity is not attributed to Vestas – organisations must own more than 50% of a subsidiary to receive credit. Top ten in 2018: 1) Vestas 2) Goldwind 3) SGRE 4) GE 5) Envision 6) Enercon 7) Ming Yang 8) Nordex 9)

Note that the above table underestimates Vestas installations as the offshore contribution in 2019 is not included as it was part of the JV with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. This amounted to ~0.9GW, with an additional 6.6GW firm and conditional offshore orders.

GE Renewable Energy is a major wind turbine supplier, with more than 42,000 of its turbines (mostly onshore) installed. Its role in the wind industry is extensive, from manufacture, digital optimization, operations and maintenance. Its onshore turbines range in size from 1MW to 5MW. GE installed ~50% of onshore turbines in the US last year, a 40% increase compared with the number of onshore turbines it installed in the US in 2018.

The offshore market is still emerging, with turbines substantially bigger than those used onshore. Until recently just Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and the Vestas offshore wind JV with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCPK:MHVYF) were the only significant offshore wind players. This is changing with GE entering the game with a huge offshore turbine that is capturing substantial orders.

It has recently started selling this major new offshore wind turbine, the Haliade-X 12 MW. This is the biggest wind turbine yet developed (220 meter rotor with 107 meter blades, 260 meters high), with 12 MW rated power and an astonishing 63% capacity factor that copes with a wide range of wind speeds. It generates power sufficient to run up to 16,000 European households (67 GWh annually). The bigger rotor means massive cost savings compared with GE’s Haliade 150 6MW turbine.

The first power recently was sent to shore from a prototype Haliade-X 12MW turbine in the Netherlands.

GE needs some wins after a long period of disastrous losses for shareholders. The offshore wind industry is shaping up to be massive globally and GE might have completed a major new innovation in this space with the Haliade-X 12 MW turbine. While there are not yet commercial versions of the Haliade-X 12MW in operation, initial sales are promising.

Conclusion

I have trouble making sense of huge and complex companies like GE. Elements of the old GE have either been abandoned (e.g., GE Capital almost gone), or today, with the threat of COVID-19, have a troubled immediate future (think aviation which until recently was seen as a strength).

It is clear that GE has sought to return to its engineering roots. When one digs into its story, one realises that survival and success may hinge on, or at least be strongly influenced by, a small number of big bets. Some of these haven’t worked out well (e.g., acquisition of Alstom’s power and grid businesses). For others, the jury is out (e.g., working in the nuclear industry with Hitachi on Small Modular Reactor developments). The area that looks to me as if it could become a big winner is in offshore wind turbine developments, with GE releasing a huge 12 MW new generation turbine, Haliade-X 12MW, that is attracting a lot of interest (and early orders). Of course, it is early days as no Haliade-X 12MW windmills are yet in commercial operation, but they have been ordered in the biggest new offshore wind projects. On the other hand, if you want a more focused investment in offshore wind, without all of the other programs, either Oersted (OTCPK:DNNGY) or Vestas Wind Systems may be of more interest.

A lot of investors have GE in their portfolios and a lot more are probably reflecting on whether GE might once again become a secure safe-haven investment. My biggest issue with GE is that it seems to me it is yet to understand that it is no longer the huge and dominant business that can afford to make big bets that burn a lot of cash. The current SMR nuclear programs in GE seem to be in this category. They have a very low chance of success but require major resources. I’d prefer not to have these distractions in a company I invest in.

I am not a financial advisor but I do pay attention to the dramatic changes as the world pivots away from fossil fuels towards low emissions technologies. If my commentary helps influence your thoughts and those of your financial advisor in relation to investment in GE, please consider following me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWDRY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.