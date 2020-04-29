FOMC Press Conference Adds To Downside Risks

The FOMC is set to meet on Wednesday, April 29, for its Fed Funds interest rate decision. There shouldn't be any surprises, as the consensus and implied market probability all but assure they'll hold the policy rate at 0% following the two emergency rate cuts last month. That being said, the real action will take place during the post-decision press conference in what will be Chairman Jay Powell's chance to recap the recent policy measures and offer his view on current market conditions.

(Image Source: Reuters)

The messaging here will be key, as Powell will need to tread a thin line between acknowledging the severity of the economic crisis, while at the same time assuring investors that financial conditions are under control. The challenge here for Powell will be to please everyone. We believe that there’s more weakness than meets the eye despite the sharp rally in asset prices, and see broader risks as tilted to the downside. The Fed press conference represents a potential catalyst for risk assets to move lower.

If Powell takes a stance that is seen as too dovish, potentially by announcing new programs or expansion of policy tools, this could be inferred as an underlying and more serious structural weakness in the economy. The market could trade lower as a form of risk aversion.

On the other hand, if Powell takes a glass half-full view, pointing to successes of the recent quantitative easing measures, risk assets could similarly sell-off fearing tighter credit dynamics.

In the context of the $2.3 trillion rescue plan since March, there have already been steps to roll back the unprecedented pace of purchasing open market operations in treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. From a peak of $75 billion per day between March 19 and April 1st, the current schedule calls for just $10 billion this week.

(Source: NY Fed)

One interpretation of this tapering is that financial conditions and market liquidity have recovered to the point where these types of support measures are no longer necessary. Indeed, while March was categorized by extreme volatility, and even panic, in some market segments, the combination of the Fed's policy measures and the government's "all-in" approach to support the economy have at least helped restore a sense of stability.

On the other hand, the wildcard continues to be the ongoing pandemic, with lingering uncertainties for when conditions can normalize and the eventual strength of the recovery. The problem for the Fed is that since this is both an economic crisis and a pandemic, there is just no visibility for accurately estimating economic indicators or real unemployment levels through the next year beyond wide ranges of uncertainty.

Factors like the timing of individual states lifting lockdown orders, international air travel restrictions, and the potential for a second wave of infections simply don't plug into traditional statistical models. The Fed is essentially flying blind, and any guess as to what the economy is going to look like at the end of this year or in 2021 is as good as any other.

We're entering a period of disastrous economic data, with many industries essentially shut down not only in the United States but around the world. Preliminary Q1 GDP is set to be released on Wednesday, with estimates expecting a negative 4% annualized rate. An even greater impact of the pandemic is expected for the current quarter.

Credit and Stocks Reflect a False Sense of Security

One of the closely watched measures by the Fed is credit spreads for investment-grade and junk bonds. A wider level in yield relative to treasuries implies a greater risk of default. From the chart below that tracks "AAA", "BBB", and "BB" rated corporate bond option-adjusted spreads, the levels have trended lower since peaking in March, consistent with a stabilizing outlook and considering the Fed policy measures which included purchasing some of these corporate bonds directly.

Data by YCharts

The spreads here still indicate some stress but are far removed from any type of financial crisis scenario. For context, AAA-rated corporate bond spreads reached 6% in 2009 compared to 1.05% currently. BB-rated junk bond spreads at 5.66% are on average at a similar level from the peak in 2016.

The stock market also appears to be giving policymakers a stamp of approval considering the impressive rally over the past month. The S&P 500 (SPY) is up 29% since its March 23rd low and now down just 11% in 2020, a level that would be seen as a normal pullback any other year. Similarly, the tech-heavy NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) is actually up year to date with a 1% gain.

Data by YCharts

Our sense here is that both the recent trading action and rallies in both credit markets and stocks reflect a false sense of security. The Fed's policy actions have helped to artificially prop up all financial assets that have become disconnected from fundamentals. We believe the forward outlook for economic growth and corporate earnings are worse now than they've been over the past decade and financial assets need to be discounted from current levels.

We covered a bearish thesis for the market in a recent article, suggesting the current rally presented a good opportunity to cut risk exposure. Essentially, we expect the recovery in the U.S. and international markets to be weaker than expected. Unemployment higher for longer will result in weak consumer spending trends slowing any rebound. In the article, we also discussed what we see as lofty valuations across several sectors, which appear unjustified if we consider the outlook has deteriorated compared to where we were at the beginning of the year.

The Next Major Move for Stocks Is Lower

The big headlines right now are building optimism regarding various states initiating "phase 1" of ending the lockdown and attempting to restart the economy. We believe this could represent the start of "phase 2" of the bear market once people realize the repercussions of the pandemic are deeper, and the process of normalization will take longer than many are assuming.

The Fed's dual mandate calls for supporting full employment and stable prices. The reality is that no financial policy measure can get people back to work with the logistical challenges of an ongoing pandemic. Businesses that previously operated with a certain number of employees, will find they may now need a smaller number of workers to continue efficiently. Higher structural unemployment is the main risk for the economy and the market. We're betting that the disruptions are just getting started.

If stocks are looking for an excuse to sell off, this week’s press conference could be that catalyst. There is history during Powell's tenure as Chairman of the Fed, with these press conferences representing important market pivots, and we think the move here is lower.

Some segments of the market may be looking for more aggressive easing measures, while others may what to see optimism for the upcoming recovery. Powell will need to perform verbal gymnastics by not appearing to be taking a foot off the pedal, while also guiding towards a still-invisible light at the end of the tunnel.

Our concern is that there are too many minefields in Fed-speak that will be particularly risky in this press conference. If the Fed begins to discuss the scope of further policy tools like potentially cutting rates into negative territory, the implication could be that the previous measures have not been enough. The market wants the Fed to keep the liquidity flowing, while also hearing a signal that the worst of the crisis has passed.

A Top in Long-Term Bonds?

Beyond stocks, bonds could also be at a pivotal moment. Long-dated Treasuries have had a spectacular run this year with the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) up 24% in 2020, benefiting from the move lower in rates and as a flight to safety trade.

We argue that as the "panic" phase of the pandemic wears off, long bonds can pull back, with the market focusing more on the consequences of aggressive quantitative easing as a trend by all global central banks. Going too far has the potential to undermine the confidence of monetary policy, which jeopardizes the stability of rates. The yield curve could steepen on a relative basis based on long-term inflationary expectations at the margin. Stock market bulls should also be concerned, as rates could climb in a Goldilocks scenario where the economic recovery is faster than expected.

Sell-offs in stocks and bonds are not necessarily mutually exclusive. We're not suggesting a surge in rates, but when looking at the 10-year and 30-year yields, it's possible the lows are already in. This implies a top in long-dated bond prices. The tapering of Fed Treasury purchases could represent the loss of support that has propped bond prices higher.

Data by YCharts

Two Trade Ideas

We recommend taking this opportunity to trim winners and reduce equity risk exposure, while increasing allocation to fixed income. If long-dated bonds are going to sell off, the safe place to park cash at this time is going to be in short-term bonds funds like the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) that can outperform going forward. We are also bullish on gold and gold miners in this environment.

1.) Long VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). Despite some volatility in recent months, gold (GLD) is firmly in a bull market, with miners breaking out to 8-year highs. With continued global macro uncertainty and all global central banks attempting to print their way out of this crisis, gold has all the tailwinds to continue with the current momentum.

(Source: Finviz)

This is a case where the rising tide can lift all boats, and it's hard to go wrong with any individual gold mining stock. We like several, including Gold Fields Inc. (GFI), Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). The companies here are all benefiting from the higher pricing environment which supports cash flows and profitability. Buy GDX and own them all.

2. Long ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBF). TBF is an inverse bond fund that gains when long-dated treasuries sell off, essentially betting on a bounce in yields at the long end of the curve. This fund is the opposite trade to the widely followed iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The attraction of "shorting" long-term bonds with TBF is that it can also represent a portfolio hedge against a long-duration bond exposure. We're recommending it here as a tactical trade that could gain momentum over the coming months. The other alternative is the 2x leveraged version of TBF with the ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT). We favor TBF, as it is less volatile than TBT but will still capture the same exposure.

(Source: Finviz)

Takeaway

The FOMC this week is a high-risk, market-moving event where we see risks tilted to the downside. Considering the impressive rally in stocks since the March lows, the press conference could represent a catalyst for a renewed sell-off. We like gold in this environment of economic uncertainty and are separately bearish on long-term bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, TBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.