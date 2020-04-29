Perseus Mining: A Look At The Q3 Results

We've finally begun the Q1 earnings season for the gold miners (GDX), or the fiscal Q3 2020 reporting period for many of the Australian-listed gold producers. Perseus Mining (OTCPK:PMNXF) is the most recent name to report its quarterly earnings, and the company encountered a few challenges in fiscal Q3, as all-in costs rose 12% sequentially from fiscal Q2 levels due to a poor performance from Edikan. Fortunately, Perseus' operations have not been affected much by the COVID-19 shutdowns, though the company did withdraw its FY-2020 guidance to be on the safe side, given that it cannot be sure production won't be affected in fiscal Q4. Based on this, I see no reason to chase the stock at current levels, given that it is beginning to get a little extended short term.

(Source: Company Presentation, Author's Photo)

Perseus Mining came off of an incredible fiscal Q2 with nearly 70,000 ounces of consolidated gold production, but Q3 has been a hiccup, to say the least, with gold production dropping almost 15% sequentially and costs jumping 12% as well. Unfortunately, this offset the benefits of a higher gold (GLD) price in fiscal Q3, as otherwise, this would have been a blow-out quarter for the company. The good news is that despite continued elevated capital spend related to the Yaoure gold project construction, the company remains in a net cash position for the time being, with a net cash and bullion position of US$12 million. The culprit for the weak performance in Q3 was some challenges at Edikan, as all-in costs at the mine jumped 20% sequentially, with gold recoveries falling off a cliff by more than 2000 basis points. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

(Source: Company News Release)

Beginning with the company's Sissingue mine, Perseus had a solid quarter, with gold production of 20,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $781/oz. This has pushed gold production for the first nine months up to a total of 62,600 ounces, which is well on track to beat FY-2019 gold production of 79,800 ounces. Meanwhile, gold recoveries remain strong at the mine, sitting at 94.5% for the first nine months, which is also roughly in line with FY-2019 gold recovery rates of 95.0%. Therefore, the company has executed nearly flawlessly at Sissingue, especially considering the unprecedented challenges that businesses face in all industries currently given the COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions and shutdowns. For FY-2020, it is looking like Perseus should have no problem hitting 80,000 ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs below $775/oz.

(Source: Company Presentation, Mining-Technology.com)

Unfortunately, and as noted above, Edikan had a terrible quarter, and this has wiped out much of the progress made at Sissingue, given that Edikan contributes more than twice the ounces that Sissingue does to Perseus's consolidated production. Not only did production drop more than 20% sequentially at Edikan to just 38,000 ounces, but costs also came in at astronomical levels due to this lower production, at $1,242/oz. This figure is 20% above the fiscal Q2 cost figure of $1,031/oz, though a small portion of this is related to higher sustaining capital in the quarter. The reason for the sluggish performance at Edikan is that gold recoveries plunged in fiscal Q3, down from 85.2% in fiscal Q2 to 61.1% in the most recent quarter. These feeble gold recovery rates led to lower production at the mine, and this has de-railed what should have otherwise been a beat on FY-2020 guidance of 280,000 ounces for Perseus. This is because annual gold production was on track for nearly 210,000 for the first nine months, but is currently sitting at just 192,000 due to the Edikan shortfall.

(Source: NorthernMiner.com)

Fortunately, there is a silver lining related to this extremely weak quarter, and it's the fact that Perseus believes this is largely a one-off. The issue that contributed to low recoveries in the quarter was that the ore being fed to the mill from the Bokitsi deposit is not very well-suited to the Edikan plant. Therefore, while the Bokitsi ore, which is higher-grade and softer, is typically a tailwind for gold production due to higher head grades, it became a headwind instead during the quarter. The company has learned that if the composition of the ore feed blend is more than 15% Bokitsi ore, it has dramatic adverse effects on the gold recovery rate. Therefore, the good news is that the company seems to have caught the problem early and addressed what led to the weak quarter, and will now have to monitor what level of Bokitsi ore is in the ore feed blend closer going forward.

(Source: Company News Release)

The other piece of good news for Perseus is that Yaoure development remains on schedule, and the COVID-19-related issues have not affected mine construction. Currently, the company remains on track to meet its stretch target of the first gold pour by December, a massive catalyst for Perseus given that this should propel gold production to near 500,000 ounces per annum by FY-2022. This would translate to over 70% production growth for Perseus from its current production profile of closer to 280,000 ounces per annum, assuming that the mine delivers as it's intended to. Given that Perseus has a track record of under-promising and over-delivering on its plans recently, I would not be surprised if we saw the first gold pour from Yaoure by year end in line with the company's stretch target.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see in the chart below, Perseus ended fiscal Q3 2020 with satisfactory liquidity, with US$150 million in cash and bullion, and a net cash and bullion position of US$12 million, with 50% paid to date of the total anticipated US$265 million budget to build the mine. Given the strong gold price and the potential for at least US$30 million in cash flow from operations in fiscal Q4 2020 and fiscal Q1 2021, the company should be able to come close to maintaining a net cash position, or only minor deficit to complete project construction. This is quite impressive given that it is quite a significant bill to foot for a small company like Perseus with a sub-US$1 billion market cap.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As it stands currently, Perseus has little hope of meeting its production guidance mid-point of 280,000 ounces of gold production, given that gold production presently sits at just 193,000 ounces with one quarter to go. Having said that, and for those focused on the big picture, one soft quarter does not change the massive production growth ahead and the potential for Perseus to become a 500,000-ounce per annum gold producer. Therefore, 25-30% dips in the stock are likely to provide buying opportunities going forward. However, with the stock up 140% in less than 30 trading days into a weak quarter, I would not be in a rush to buy the stock at US$0.79.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.