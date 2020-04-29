BancFirst's Oil & Gas Sector Exposure: Thriving So Far

Though its net income increased 10%, the bank opted to set aside nearly 20% as a provision for loan losses.

There's not a lot of coverage on Seeking Alpha over BancFirst Corporation (BANF). The last article from August 2016 outlined concerns regarding the Oklahoma bank's exposure to the meltdown in crude oil pricing. And, here we are again, in the midst of another meltdown in oil prices. In fact, Oklahoma's governor Kevin Stitt is now asking President Trump to consider declaring the COVID-19 pandemic a “Force Majeure” or an “act of God” to assist the state's oil and gas industry.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, BancFirst does sit squarely in the bosom of the oil and gas industry, just a one-hour drive from the Pipeline Crossroads of the World in Cushing, Oklahoma. It would certainly seem apropos to check up on the “super community” bank.

Concerns in 2016

In 2016, the SA article detailed, primarily, three concerns regarding BancFirst – 1) the percentage of loans tied to the energy sector, 2) the provision for loan losses and coverage ratio and 3) the amount of revenue generated from service charges.

In its 2015 annual report, BancFirst reported exposure to the energy sector in its loan portfolio at 2% or $87.3 million of the total $4.25 billion. Specific to commercial loans, the amount represented 8% of the $1.1 billion total. The annual report detailed the types of commercial loans in that portfolio.

Its commercial loan customers are generally small to medium-sized businesses engaged in light manufacturing, local wholesale and retail trade, commercial and residential real estate development and construction, services, agriculture and the energy industry.

Of the total loan portfolio, BancFirst's largest exposure, at $1.61 billion, was in the category of real estate loans for farmland, multifamily and commercial business. Aptly, concerns about negative impacts to the energy industry were not expected to isolate loans for that industry.

Lower oil prices are affecting real estate development (both commercial and residential are slowing down) and employment levels within the state (spike in initial claims - flat as of late).

Akin to other financial institutions, BancFirst outlines the risk of underestimating loan losses.

If the models we use for determining our probable loan losses are inadequate, the allowance for loan losses may not be sufficient to support future charge-offs.

In 2015, BancFirst's provision for loan losses appeared atypical at $7.68 million when compared to $3.1 million, $1.3 million and $3.1 million in the prior three years. However, in 2014, the $3.1 million provision for loan losses included a reversal of $5.3 million.

Furthermore, the provision in 2015 did not significantly boost the Allowance for Loan Losses account on the balance sheet when compared to the prior year, at $41.7 million and $40.9 million, respectively.

The $7.6 million charge only added $780K to the allowance account once combined with net charge-offs, and after an increase in NPAs, that same balance only yields a coverage ratio of 88.5%.

In 2015, net loan charge-offs totaled $6.9 million compared to $1.2 million and $949,000 in 2014 and 2013, respectively. Thus, $6.9 million in charge-offs offset all but $777,000 of the $7.68 million provision.

At $47.1 million, the ratio of nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans bumped above 1%. As well, the ratio of net charge-offs to average loans significantly increased to 0.17% compared to 0.03%, 0.03% and 0.07% in the three years prior. Of the $6.9 million, $5.2 million was attributed to commercial loans. BancFirst attributed the majority of that total to a specific loan.

Net charge-offs increased in 2015 partially due to a $3.0 million charge off on a portion of a nonaccrual loan.

Again, the concern in 2016 was centered on the exposure to the energy sector.

2015's $7.6 million provision expense is equivalent to ~7.5% of pre-tax earnings, and this could escalate quickly if problems in the $87.3 million energy portfolio start to spill over into nonperforming assets.

While the first concern focused on the balance sheet and the second on the expense section of the income statement, the third concern focused on the top line of the income statement. In 2015, BancFirst generated $105.8 million in non-interest income from sources including trust revenue, service charges, securities transactions, insurance commissions and cash management. Of the types of non-interest income, service charges generated the majority at $57.7 million. And, of the service charges, NSF fees generated $25 million. Fees for debit card usage generated $22.7 million. In the processing of electronic payments, merchants pay interchange fees or “swipe” fees to processors. The processors split these fees with the card-issuing banks.

BancFirst's level of revenue generation from service charges was considered above average when compared to similarly-sized banks in Oklahoma as well as throughout the United States.

To quantify this risk/current advantage, falling to the state average of 0.38% would mean another ~$6 million loss in revenues for BANF.

In fairness, the article also reviewed positives for BancFirst. Ultimately, the author opted to pass.

I'm unwilling to pay a 57% premium for tangible book value, and with the future unclear, I don't see that premium expanding anytime soon. This is a quality bank that has some options, but the headwinds appear to be larger than any upside I think management can produce.

2019 Update

From August 2016 to year-end 2019, BancFirst has continued to grow. It now operates 100+ service locations across 50+ communities in Oklahoma. It also operates Pegasus Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary, in Texas.

BancFirst's share price has experienced a decent upward trajectory. Source

Akin to the majority of companies, its share price collapsed in March 2020. Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is a primary contributor. Yet, revisiting the same data points regarding energy sector exposure four years later should offer applicable insight for potential investors.

BancFirst's loan portfolio at year-end 2019 totaled $5.66 billion. Commercial loans totaled $1.57 billion of which $209.8 million, or 13.3%, were related to oil and gas production. The bank also highlighted further exposure to the energy sector.

BancFirst’s commercial and industrial loan category includes a small percentage of loans to companies that provide ancillary services to the oil and gas industry, such as transportation, preparation contractors and equipment manufacturers. The balance of these loans was approximately $93 million at December 31, 2019. Pegasus Bank’s loans are mostly to customers within Texas and Pegasus Bank’s commercial and industrial loans were approximately $172 million at December 31, 2019, of which approximately $44 million were loans to companies in the oil and gas industry.

Undoubtedly, BancFirst's loan portfolio had more exposure to the energy sector in 2019 than it did in 2015.

Regarding the second concern, in 2019, BancFirst's net charge-offs were $5.44 million. The provision for loan losses totaled $8.3 million. Of the charge-offs in 2019, only $1.97 million were in the commercial loan category. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was 0.10%.

By year-end, the ratio of nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans was 0.84% as nonperforming and restructured loans totaled $47.8 million. The Allowance for Loan Losses account had accumulated $54.24 million.

Undoubtedly, BancFirst's loan loss ratios were improved in 2019 as compared to 2015.

On the third point, non-interest income in 2019 tallied $137.2 million. Service charges generated $76.6 million. Of the service charges, fees for debit card usage generated $33.9 million and NSF fees generated $33.5 million.

The Company’s operating noninterest income has increased in each of the last five years due to improved pricing strategies, enhanced product lines, acquisitions and internal deposit growth.

It is important to note the bank's acquisition and organic growth could impact income from debit card usage fees in the future.

If the Company grows to exceed $10 billion in assets, the Durbin Amendment will decrease the Company’s income from debit card usage fees by approximately $16 million annually based on current volume.

Total assets as of year-end 2019 tallied $8.566 billion.

BancFirst's non-interest income has increased 30% from 2015 to 2019. Service charges increased 32.8% with NSF fees growing 34%. Debit card usage fees, however, have grown 49.3%.

2020 First-Quarter Results

BancFirst reported 2020 first-quarter results on April 21st, just one day after crude oil futures in the United States collapsed below $0, going negative for the first time in history.

Net interest income improved 10.7% to $74 million compared to $67 million in the 2019 first quarter. Non-interest income improved 9.8% to $35.1 million compared to $32 million in the 2019 first quarter.

However, the bank opted to set aside nearly 20% of its income, $19.6 million, in provisions for loan losses which impacted the bank's total income for the quarter.

Even though it was optional, we have elected to go ahead and adopt CECL [Current Expected Credit Losses] for our loan loss reserve methodology. It is naïve to think that our region will not experience a residual economic effect from the combination of both the COVID-19 pandemic and low energy prices. The forward-looking view afforded by CECL lets us factor in our expectations about that future economy and its effect on loan losses. Our provision this quarter is based on a modestly optimistic assumption on the timing of an end to the pandemic, as well as the magnitude of the government’s stimulus response to it.

BancFirst's loan portfolio is now $6 billion. Net charge-offs in the quarter were $3.74 million. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans was 0.02%.

The ratio of nonperforming and restructured loans to total loans is 0.97% as nonperforming and restructured loans increased to $58.4 million. The Allowance for Loan Losses account on the balance sheet now totals $70.1 million.

Service charges generated $18.8 million, a bit lower than the last three quarters of 2019. Total assets grew to $8.67 billion.

Additional Investment Considerations

The return on average assets [ROAA] ratio is typically used to gauge a bank's performance. BancFirst's ROAA improved from 1.01% at year-end 2015 to 1.69% at year-end 2019. Based on data from the St. Louis Fed, this rate of improvement outpaced the industry. Source

Its tangible book value improved 39% from $18.78 at year-end 2015 to $26.09 at the end of the 2020 first quarter. Since April 21st, the share price has bounced between $32 and $38, making the price-to-book ratio (based on tangible book value) range from 1.23 to 1.46. The 2016 article proposed the stock was a bit overvalued as it traded at 1.57X tangible book value.

Since that 2016 article, BancFirst became a Dividend Champion, a company that has raised its dividend rate for at least 25 consecutive years. The dividend rate at the end of 2015 was $0.18 per quarter. It is now $0.32 per quarter. Its payout ratio has averaged lower than 35% since early 2017. At any price under $42.67, the yield tops 3%.

Governor Stitt's request on behalf of Oklahoma's oil and gas industry is not a request for funds. Rather, it is a request for protection.

We are asking your administration to declare the COVID-19 pandemic a "Force Majeure" or "Act of God" for the narrow purpose of protecting these producers from actions to cancel leases held by production as a result of production stoppage. (emphasis added)

Should the request be granted, it is unlikely to have an immediate material impact on BancFirst.

Takeaway For My Investment Club

My investment club started a small position in BancFirst in March 2014. In January 2017, we opted to recoup the majority of our original investment and sold less than half our shares. Between reinvesting dividends and the stock split in August 2017, we now have more shares than we originally purchased. As a result, our cost on the remaining position is less than $10 per share.

Like the majority of companies, BancFirst is facing typical headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dealing with the pandemic is perilously threatening the oil and gas industry. Thus, since it operates primarily in Oklahoma, BancFirst faces further risks and is already positioning to react.

Yet, even considering these headwinds and risks, I doubt the club will be interested in a divestiture.

