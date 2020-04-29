Ollie's Bargain Outlet: A Net Beneficiary Of The Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus crisis has created unprecedented pressure in the already battered retail sector where e-commerce, price competition and changing consumer taste have contributed to a highly distressed environment. However, one discount retailer by the name of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) continues to defy the meltdown, as the company grew from just over 200 stores in 2015 to 345 in 2019 with respectable profitability and conservative management. In the midst of bankruptcies, high unemployment, and a slow reopening of the economy, America's desire for bargain hunting should remain strong and serve as a favorable backdrop for Ollie's growth trajectory to reach 1,050 stores in the U.S.

Business Model and Track Record

Established in 1982, Ollie's specializes in the operation of no-frills, warehouse-style stores selling heavily discounted products in 9 different categories: housewares, food, bed and bath, books and stationary, floor coverings, electronics, toys, health and beauty aids, and other items from candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet products to furniture. Sourcing from over 1,100 suppliers, the company looks for overstocks, discontinued products, cancelled orders, package changes and buybacks, and offers the merchandise at prices up to 70% below department stores and 20-50% below mass-market retailers. In essence, the business model is built upon economic disruptions. When retailers and manufacturers desperately need to turn inventory into cash, Ollie's picks up the excess at bargain basement prices and passes the savings on to the consumers at a nice margin.

The company has consistently targeted organic, profitable growth in the mid-teens since its stock first traded in the public market in July 2015. In the past 5 years, sales grew at a CAGR of 16.5%, while same-store sales grew at an average rate of 2.4%. As the store base expanded from 203 to 345, operating leverage became evident with the EBIT margin increasing from 10.4% to 12.2%. This compares favorably to some of the larger discount chains such as Dollar Tree (DLTR) and Dollar General (DG), which have a 5-year average EBIT margin of 7.7% and 8.8%, respectively. Lastly, management has also been quite aggressive in eliminating debt since 2015, fueling the expansion of net margin from 4.7% to 10% in 2019 (see table below). All in all, while growth has been a key driver of the business, Ollie's does not pursue it at the expense of profits, and this is only possible given management's ability to take calculated risks.

Retail is an interesting business, and sometimes growth can be manufactured by increasing the volume of merchandise to serve all kinds of customers. This is where a closer look at the levels of inventory can provide a more balanced view of operating performance. I'd start by examining whether inventory has had a history of outgrowing sales by a wide margin, and if so, it means for every dollar of revenue growth, management has to purchase more than a dollar of stock, thereby taking on additional inventory risk. Fortunately, Ollie's has done very well in this regard, with inventory exceeding sales growth by less than 1% in only 2 out of the last 5 years. As a result, inventory turnover in days has been progressively shorter, and inventory as a percentage of total assets has also remained subdued around the low 20% range (see below table). This tells me the company has been able to convert merchandise into cash in a timely manner with a diligent approach to inventory purchasing. More importantly, it shows the company has a strong grip on consumer taste.

(Source: Company 10-Ks and author's calculations)

Increased Bankruptcies and Unemployment

According to Bloomberg, at least 90 retailers in the U.S. have temporarily shut more than 47,000 stores in response to COVID-19 in March. For those that were already challenged with declining sales and weak capital structures before the virus, the current environment poses a severe existential threat. 2019 may well be a brutal year with high-profile bankruptcies, including Barneys New York, Payless and Gymboree; however, 2020 offers no breathing room either, with the following companies having filed for Chapter 11 or facing financial difficulties: Schurman Fine Papers, Lucky's Market, Earth Fare, Pier 1, Art Van Furniture, Modell’s Sporting Goods, True Religion, Nieman Marcus, JCPenney, Lord & Taylor, Nordstrom and Macy's.

With 26.5 million jobless claims, unemployment nearing 20% and consumer confidence in a free-fall, reduced consumer spending will continue to plague the already overstored retail sector. Based on data compiled by Cowen and Company, the U.S. has the highest density of retail stores in the world with 23.5 square feet of retail space per capita, far ahead of 16.8 in Canada, 11.2 in Australia and 4.6 in the U.K. Faced with overwhelming supply and underwhelming demand, the industry offers almost no margin for error. According to Coresight Research, more than 15,000 stores could close in 2020, compared to 9,548 closures in 2019. For class-C and D malls that already suffer from slowing traffic, low occupancy rates and sales, the odds of going bust are literally rising by the day.

As current developments continue to challenge both consumers and businesses, Ollie's could benefit from 1) new closeout opportunities due to bankruptcies and cancelled orders and, most importantly 2) increased sales as consumers shift to more value-oriented purchasing. On balance, it is worth noting that shoppers may prioritize necessity items over discretionary products such as electronics, toys and furniture for the time being. Around 20% of products at Ollie's fall into the essential category, therefore a portion of the other 80% could be exposed to markdowns, despite recent adjustment in product mix where essential items account for half of the newly opened store in Mishawaka, Indiana. That said, management does acknowledge a 10-20% negative trend in same-store sales, so the company isn't completely immune to the crisis. However, as the legendary co-founder Mark Butler once said, "Everyone loves a bargain. But during a recession, everyone needs a bargain," it is my view that Ollie's price advantage and treasure hunt experience will resonate well with consumers, and thus the company will survive the downturn and come out the other end stronger.

Financial Position and Liquidity Analysis

(Source: Company 10-K)

As of February 2020, Ollie's has roughly $90 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand against very little debt totaling $800K. Retained earnings in 2019 make up ~46% of total equity, compared to 36% and 27% in 2018 and 2017, which provides the company with not only the ability to capture closeout opportunities but also the financial cushion should negotiations with suppliers and landlords turn out less favorably. Since no suppliers account for more than 5% of inventory purchases, supportive terms with various partners in the supply chain should be secured with little trouble.

During Q4 call on March 19th, the company disclosed an up-to-date cash position of roughly $100 million, which is a positive sign along with almost no debt on the balance sheet. More specifically, here's what management had to say:

We feel like, if we close stores given the fact that we've got about over $100 million of cash today, we had $90 million at year-end, but now we've got north of $100 million, we've got $100 million of availability on our line of credit is virtually covenant light, covenant free, depending how high we borrow into that line. And then beyond that, if we needed to, there's another $150 million of loan that we could tap into. But we haven't had to think about that.

Another way of examining the liquidity position of Ollie's is by looking at how long the company can survive in the absence of revenue and cost reduction. Assuming 2019 SG&A expenses ($356 million) remain exactly the same throughout 2020, this translates into a monthly bill of roughly $30 million. With $90 million of cash on hand, Ollie's could survive 90 days even after paying its current portion of long-term debt today (see below breakdown). Should the company tap into its $100 million line of credit, it could go on and live for 6-7 months without a single customer transaction.

As of February 1, 2020 (in thousands):

Cash and cash equivalents: $89,950

Current portion of long-term debt: $273

Net cash position: $89,677

2019 SG&A: $356,060 / 12 moths = $29,672/month

Number of days Ollie's could operate without sales or cost-cutting = $89,677 / $29,672 x 30 days = 90 days

In perspective, here's how long each retailer will weather the storm without sales or cost-cutting (see below). In the case that Ollie's taps into both its $100 million credit line and $150 million term loan, the debt-to-equity ratio would increase to a still modest ~0.24, which is relatively conservative compared to industry peers.

(Source: Company 10-Ks, 10-Qs and author's calculations)

One final point which is perhaps a blessing in disguise is that as a growing enterprise, Ollie's hasn't had the luxury to splurge on share buybacks or dividends like some of the more mature players. On March 26, 2019, the company announced a 2-year share repurchase program worth $100 million and had $60 million of capacity remaining as of February 1, 2020. Although it is unclear at this point whether management would want to play conservative by postponing buyback, it wouldn't be unreasonable to take advantage of Mr. Market when the share price was heavily discounted to below $40 not too long ago.

Valuation and Current Market Conditions

Unfortunately, recent price movement no longer echoes the company's value proposition, as the stock has violently rallied ~100% from the March low along with major indexes. As the Federal Reserve has taken a "whatever it takes" approach from cutting rates to 0% to buying high yield bond ETFs, price discovery has become increasingly difficult given investors must deal with few investment alternatives and the fear of missing out. At $70 a share, Ollie's has a trailing P/E of 32.7x, close to the 5-year average of 33x. Should forward earnings take a 10-20% hit, EPS could be in the range of $1.73-1.93, implying a forward P/E of 36.3x-40.5x. As a result, I believe the current valuation looks extremely unattractive and does not give enough scope for risks in the business environment.

I fully agree with the notion that markets are forward-looking and believe investors have mostly priced in a fundamentally deteriorated economy and weak corporate earnings. But I'd also argue that the prospects of 1) highly stimulative fiscal and monetary policies, 2) slowing virus spread, and 3) reopening the economy have also been largely reflected in this fast-moving market where one week of trading equates to a full month of price movements. Sooner or later, investors will have to make a decision whether to continue buying or cautiously pause and make a realistic assessment of the actual economy. Therefore, I believe those who are interested in becoming shareholders here should embrace a careful mindset and wait for the next selloff where valuation becomes more modest.

Conclusion

As the economy heads into one of the worst recessions in history, jobs will be lost and corporate earnings will evaporate. Consumers will become more thrifty, and fragile retailers will grapple with increased financial difficulties. With strong pre-coronavirus performance and ample liquidity to weather the crisis, I believe Ollie's is well-positioned to capture long-term values based on its closeout business model, a conservative capital structure, and prudent management that pursues mid-teens, profitable growth. While the current stock price may not offer the best risk-reward ratio, patient investors who are willing to wait will always get another chance to buy into this growth story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OLLI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.