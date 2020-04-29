Zurich Insurance Group Is Our Helvetica Pick

Moreover, its Solvency ratio is sufficient, especially considering that it paid its dividend, indicating that it will have the regulatory goodwill to keep paying it to income investors.

The mark of quality is valuable in the COVID-19 environment, where now a market run-up might reverse to favour quality issues like insurance, especially since it's denominated in safe-haven CHF.

Zurich Insurance is a quality company with exceptional management, and compared to other western European insurance and reinsurance companies, its COVID-19 exposure is more limited.

The Helvetica region always offers something good to investors. Stocks here are denominated in CHF, a safe-haven currency in times of crisis, and the Swiss financial system is deemed to be the most robust in the world. That's why we gave a serious look to insurers operating in this market. In addition to Zurich Insurance Group (OTCQX:ZURVY) (OTCQX:ZFSVF), which ended up being our preferred pick, we looked into other insurance exposures in similar markets such as AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF), Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) and Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREF). Zurich won out over these contenders because of its exceptional cost income ratio and superior management as well as the more limited COVID-19 exposure it had as a Swiss-listed insurer. We think that quality businesses like Zurich offer downside protection as well as a robust dividend in the event that markets have underestimated the severity of the COVID-19 effects on the economy.

Business and Competitive Panorama

Zurich Insurance Group is a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets and it is our preferred stock in the Helvetica region. According to Finma, the Swiss regulators, Zurich is the third insurer in terms of market shares of non-life products and the sixth for life insurance products. The other biggest competitors are the following:

AXA, the French insurer leader, which is more exposed to event cancellation. Furthermore, we do not like the acquisition it conducted in September of XL. Allianz, one of our preferred stocks in the insurance space, in which we reiterate our Outperform rating due to both a capital appreciation opportunity and income proposition. Swiss Re, the global reinsurance company with leading positions in both P&C and Life & Health reinsurance. Even if we recognise limited impact from COVID-19, mortality claims could result in some protection margin compression, so we preferred companies with less downside risk than reinsurance companies.

In terms of performance, the company has successfully simplified its business and operations massively:

Reduced corporate center expenses

Cut the number of data centers from over 70 to 13

Cut the number of network providers from over 140 to one

Reduced the number of IT applications by about 20 percent

Simplified its products and services offering, significantly reducing the number of products in most of the markets

These sorts of measures have resulted in cumulative savings similar to the ones shown below:

(Source: FY 2019 Presentation)

Value Drivers

Solvency ratios are critical at this time because they indicate the regulatory goodwill that companies have in order to pay their dividend. Moreover, in the COVID-19 environment they help indicate stock quality, and the likelihood that the business will not see any form of distress despite the downturn.

Despite the Solvency II ratio being lower than Swiss peers', Zurich's capital position looks solid considering the company already paid its promised dividend, which puts a damper on the ratio due to the cash outflow. The dividend that was just paid is likely to continue to be issued, which presents Zurich as an income opportunity for investors. Moreover, the quality of the company's management, which is able to optimise the business incrementally every year, helps guarantee the safety of the cash flows that cover the dividend, and provide an avenue for capital appreciation both by greater cash flows and a mark of quality much desired in the COVID-19 environment.

(Source: FY 2019 Presentation)

Risks and Concluding Remarks

The risks are what you'd expect from an insurance company. Macroeconomic variables can have an adverse impact on its investment portfolios as a consequence of COVID-19, causing a strain on the profitability of the claims and premiums model through lower investment yields. Nonetheless, we recognized the special value added by Zurich management and we reiterate our outperformance expectations on the Swiss company due to its quality positioning and sustained dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZURVY, ZFSVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.