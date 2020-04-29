Cannabis Industry Cannot Be Denied (Podcast)

Cannabis stocks have been soaring this week - obliterating short sellers and giving hope to cannabis investors after a tough year.
Julia Jacobson, CEO of Aster Farms, talks to us about how retail taught her about understanding volatility and the importance of holding prices through a recession.
We also cover how COVID affects supply chains, building a sustainable brand, the role of smaller farms in the ecosystem and why venture funding may be on hold until Q4 or later.
Julia Jacobson is CEO of Aster Farms, a sustainable cannabis company in Northern California. Prior to Aster Farms Julia was co-founder and CEO of NMRKT, an affiliate marketing platform for content providers. She led the company through Techstars and its acquisition by XO Group in 2016, where she went on to be the Director of National Revenue Products. Julia's career began as a buyer for Bloomingdale's, giving her a solid foundation in retail and supply chain economics.
- 4:30 - Started career in retail, which is great for cannabis world since it taught her retail economics and about supply chains. Entrepreneurial itch - left to start her own start up in affiliate marketing. Got acquired and was burned out and had a real desire to be connected with the land. Husband's family have been farming sustainable organic cannabis cultivation in California; learned the business and partnered up with family friend who is Director of cultivation to start Aster Farms.
- 6:30 - Retail taught Julia how to understand volatility in the market and holding prices. As a buyer in 2008 during last recession, people were slashing prices and that had consequences. Sometimes it's inevitable but market volatility has to be seen as something short-term. Price stability over longer term is a better strategy. Wholesale cannabis in particular has seen extreme volatility - prices per pound for outdoor has ranged from $450-$1,200 in one year.
- 9:00 - During COVID period, cannabis is like a classic 'sin stock' - people placing orders double the amounts they normally do; definitely an uptick in consumer demand. Other side of the equation is the supply chain - there will be some problems for some companies. A lot of packaging for instance comes from China, that will force brands to pivot on packaging. How much these changes will affect things long-term. Because of the need for child-resistant packaging and their desire to be sustainable, desire already there to innovate in packaging and look for US producers.
- 13:00 - How much COVID period affects businesses depends which part of supply chain they're in. Dispensaries with loyal customer base will make it through. On retail side, delivery booming, but smaller distributors with smaller margins might suffer. For brands, it's an issue of keeping supply chain moving fast enough and on the shelves. Will likely hit smaller companies on non-retail side of supply chain hard.
- 15:30 - Building a brand - wanted a product that is sustainable and consciously-minded. Cannabis sector has traditionally been less than transparent - companies didn't always mention if they used pesticides; was it grown in an environmentally-friendly way. Even today with clear labels and more brands - consumers don't realize how many brands are sourcing all their cannabis from multiple outside sources. Aster also sources from 2 partner farms, but grows majority of their own product. Many issues with outsourcing cannabis - in terms of margins and shortages, but also is less transparent. Aster grows outdoors in live soil, geared toward conscious consumers, doesn't do reverse osmosis to keep ag pond and irrigation clean - uses floating wetland instead. Focused on that with their branding.
- 20:00 - Future of cannabis retail - already starting to see some tourist and educational tours. Aster Farms doing educational tours - for many it's the first time people see cannabis growing in a farm - important to connect the dots for consumers. For outdoor growers, it's a sustainable movement with an unbelievable carbon capture.
- 22:00 - Regulatory bodies have done a great job rolling out regulations thus far, because they're listening. Can't bank traditionally, but used to only be able to pay with a check or credit card - impossible without traditional banking. More changes are coming. Supply chain has been inefficient, which has hurt companies with less resources - need to see change there.
- 24:00 - U.S. legalization will likely continue to be a state by state progression; getting closer to getting some bills that give relief to the industry. But at least 3-5 years away from federal legalization. Deeming cannabis an essential item was a big win for cannabis and will push it forward in some ways.
- 26:30 - Very disappointed with how the equity programs have been rolled out in California - not encouraging to see only those that have raised a lot of VC or angel funding can keep going and get through regulatory hurdles. Sales and taxes also discouraging in CA when it has potential to be largest market in the world. Been too difficult for state to crackdown on illegal retail operators. But just in the county where Aster Farms is, $1.4 million has been raised in taxes, a huge number for such a small county - material good coming out of cannabis industry that can't be denied.
- 28:00 - Small farmers now banding together to compete against bigger players. Some well funded companies are toppling right now because of overextension. A lot of the big players today won't be around. There's an opportunity for craft at scale brands and small farmers to work together with stable brands.
- 30:00 - Have to focus on one thing as smaller company - running a vertically integrated cannabis brand in the biggest market is enough to focus on now. White label brands - those sourcing from other cultivators - easier for them to expand into other states. But Aster Farms is focused on sun-grown cannabis that's grown in live soil. So more difficult to scale into different states. But plan is to wait for when cross-border selling is legal or fine-tuning where their place is in other states, which is more complicated if you want to do it right.
- 34:00 - CBD, hemp and cannabis. Need more regulation in CBD market to see where it's sourced and how it's grown. Over saturation in CBD market - already seeing a backlash in regulation after seeing the free for all that happened after Farm Bill passing. Growing THC cannabis vs. growing hemp.
- 37:40 - Importance of educating consumers and physicians on cannabis along with highlighting how cannabis is profitable for governments. Physician who was once anti-cannabis now refuses to prescribe sleeping pills, instead tells patients to visit their local dispensary and now many people who don't consider themselves cannabis users using it medicinally - salient for more people to be open about their use of cannabis and get rid of the stigmas.
- 39:00 - Things on hold until Q4, maybe longer depending on how long lockdown lasts - not cannabis specific, but venture funding is on pause. Ironic, because now is the best time to invest in cannabis - a lot of distressed assets about to be on the market. Not as much of a slowdown in cannabis as other industries because people in the market are already less risk averse.