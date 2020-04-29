Cannabis Industry Cannot Be Denied (Podcast)

Summary

Cannabis stocks have been soaring this week - obliterating short sellers and giving hope to cannabis investors after a tough year.

Julia Jacobson, CEO of Aster Farms, talks to us about how retail taught her about understanding volatility and the importance of holding prices through a recession.

We also cover how COVID affects supply chains, building a sustainable brand, the role of smaller farms in the ecosystem and why venture funding may be on hold until Q4 or later.