New Oriental: Enough Margin Of Safety

Overview

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) is the largest private educational services company in China by revenue. It primarily stands out due to the combination of very strong growth and profitability, which implies a moat. Despite the $3 billion of revenue, the company has grown by ~25% in the last three years. During the same period, the business has also generated over $500 million of FCF every year. The ~$400 billion (RMB 2.9 trillion) Chinese private education TAM also means that there is massive long-term growth potential. With ~$3.1 billion of revenue as of FY 2020, New Oriental owns merely ~0.8% share of the market. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak that forced China into lockdown in recent times, the near-term fundamentals are negatively impacted. When we look beyond 2020, however, the stock presents a solid investment opportunity. At 5x P/S today, it offers enough margin of safety for investors. The company’s scale, strong balance sheet, and recovery plan will ensure a solid rebound post-COVID-19 and towards 2021.

Catalyst

As we have learned in the Q3 earnings call, the COVID-19 impact on the business will last at least until the next two quarters. Since the end of January, New Oriental has shifted all of its offline classes to its OMO (Offline Merging Online) system. In the near term, we consider the students’ ramped-up adoption of OMO systems to be a catalyst for the business. So far, there has already been a surge in demand for Koolearn, its online education product. As the company took the initiative to invest more resources across Koolearn and the supplementary online services, revenue grew by 18.7% (in RMB) in Q3 despite the challenges. There is potential upside from here on out, since the 18.7% top line growth represents an 8-10% drop from the average growth in a regular Q3.

The drop in growth rate in Q3 was caused primarily by the higher rate of cancellation and enrollment deferment in February, which we think will be significantly reduced in the summer as students become more familiar with the hybrid OMO systems. The summer program will be important, since it is proven to drive repeat enrollment. The company mentioned that the retention rate reached 59% in autumn after the successful onboarding of ~820,000 students in the summer program. Furthermore, as China is slowly reopening its cities, schools are also likely to reopen later on in early May. Based on the Q3 earnings call, this means that we should expect stronger K-12 after-school tutoring growth in the next quarter or two. K-12 YoY growth was 24-27% in Q3.

Moreover, the stock has a clear long-term upside. The market-leading brand name, scale, and strong balance sheet put it in the best position to maintain and expand its share of TAM. In the last three years, the company has consistently generated over ~$500 million of FCF / year that it can reinvest to growth opportunities. The key to being ahead in this market is to continually invest in offline presence by increasing the classroom capacity across more cities. Despite the significant increase in demand for the OMO hybrid model and online services such as Koolearn, the future of private education in China will still be driven by offline enrollments. This is why despite the COVID-19 situation, New Oriental has been actively opening new locations across a few cities:

We added a net of 110 learning centers in existing cities, opened 2 new training schools. Altogether, this increased the total square meters of classroom area by approximately 30% year-over-year, 11% quarter-over-quarter and 21% compared with the end of the fiscal year 2019.

In that sense, these investments also reflect management’s good sense of preparedness for the rebound. They are also in line with the overall students’ demand, which the company believes is still dominated by offline preferences.

Risk

The near-term impact from COVID-19 that hurt the top line growth by 8-10% in Q3 will last at least until Q4, where the management projects a further 5% drop in K-12 tutoring business. Furthermore, the overseas test prep and education consulting business will also be impacted quite a lot. As the management mentioned in the Q3 earnings call, the most popular destinations remain the US and UK, which are under various lockdown situations. On a side note, the company has also been under the spotlight recently due to the inflated sales scandal by an employee of TAL Education Group (TAL), its closest competitor. As we have similarly seen in the case of Luckin Coffee (LK), this remains the inevitable weakness in Chinese stocks in recent times.

Valuation

Our long-term bullish view hinges upon the New Oriental’s dominance in the massive private education market in China. Post COVID-19, we expect its market share to increase as it prepares to gain some smaller players’ share of the market. At this point, New Oriental and TAL Education Group remain the only two large-cap players to quickly rebound after the pandemic ends. GSX Techedu (GSX), which is a much smaller player with a focus on K-12, is also another player in the market.

At 5x P/S, however, New Oriental is the cheapest stock in the peer group. It grew its revenue ~26.5% YoY, which is still a very decent growth rate given the scale of its business. Furthermore, earnings have also been growing consistently. The company's P/E ratio has been quite stable, as it has never fallen out of the ~45x-56x range in the last few years. In our view, all these factors provide a better risk-return profile. The stock is currently trading at ~$110 per share, down ~21% from its YTD high in January. The 5x P/S is a good margin of safety for investors looking to get exposure to the ~$400 billion Chinese private education market. Post COVID-19, we expect New Oriental to secure at least 1% of the market in the next year or two, which is a ~29% upside from the $3.1 billion revenue last year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.