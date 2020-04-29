Cytosorbents: COVID-19 Has Presented A Bullish Opportunity

Cytosorbents (CTSO) is one of the few stocks that actually stands to benefit from the COVID-19 outbreak. Although the stock of this critical-care focused immunotherapy player fell with the broader market in March 2020, it has already recovered and is now 160.52% up on YTD (year-to-date) basis. And there is still much upside left in this small-cap medtech stock for 2020.

Cytosorbents’ CytoSorb blood purification technology has been already used more than 80k times for patients with life-threatening diseases in ICU (intensive care units) and during open-heart surgeries, as the first approved extracorporeal cytokine adsorber in the EU. The technology is already distributed in 58 countries and is used by physicians to control severe inflammation, reverse septic shock, and improve respiratory and other organ functions. Since COVID-19 patients mostly die due to these complications, countries across the world have started using CytoSorb to treat cytokine storm in critically ill COVID-19 patients. This now presents a huge opportunity for Cytosorbents to penetrate into healthcare systems across the world.

What is a Cytokine Storm?

In severe COVID-19 infection, the virus infects the lower respiratory tract causing direct pulmonary injury through viral replication and then results in viral pneumonia and pneumonitis. If the virus enters the bloodstream, it can also cause direct cardiac injury, liver injury, and another remote organ injury.

However, in about 5% of the proven COVID-9 patients, the infection can cause a complication due to a dysregulated immune response called the cytokine storm. In normal conditions, different cells in the body release small proteins called cytokines to coordinate the body’s immune response to infection, thereby triggering inflammation. Cytokine storm is essentially an overreaction of the body’s immune system to infections. This abnormal immune response has also been seen in other respiratory diseases such as flu, SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome).

Cytokine storm then leads to other complications such as SIRS (Severe systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome), capillary leak syndrome, organ injury, and other complications. In critically ill ICU patients, this has been associated with a high incidence of death due to complications such as ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome), cardiac injury, and kidney injury.

How CytoSorb can help COVID-19 patients?

Healthcare systems across the world have now started focusing on treating cytokine storms in a bid to reduce COVID-19 mortality rates. CytoSorb is now considered to be one of the few therapeutic interventions for critically ill COVID-19 patients worldwide.

This product is a cartridge that is filled with highly porous polymer beads, which are themselves made of millions of pores and channels. These act as tiny sponges to remove toxic materials from blood based on size, adsorption capabilities, and concentration. This cartridge is plug-and-play compatible with the existing blood pump infrastructure in the hospital plug-and-play compatible with the existing blood pump infrastructure, which includes a dialysis machine, a continuous renal replacement therapy machine, heart-lung machines in an operating room, and ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). ECMO oxygenates the blood outside of the body since the lungs are no longer able to maintain oxygen and carbon dioxide diffusion.

Blood is taken out of the body and pumped through the CytoSorb cartridge. After the beads inside the cartridge extract the cytokines and other inflammatory toxins, the blood is sent back into the body. In a 24-hour period, the blood circulates almost 7 times from the cartridge.

On April 13, FDA granted EUA (emergency use authorization) to CytoSorb for use in U.S. intensive care units for adults suffering from imminent respiratory failure, with acute lung injuries or severe COVID-19 disease. The company has already started shipping CytoSorb in China, Italy, Iran, and Mexico for treating critically ill COVID-19 patients. In fact, Italy and Panama have included CytoSorb in their guidelines to treat cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients. In China, Cytosorbents has partnered with China Medical System Holdings (OTC:CHSYF).

ECMO is usually required in ARDS, one of the well-known complications of severe COVID-19 infection. On April 15, Cytosorbents announced improved clinical outcomes for CytoSorb in pneumonia patients with septic shock and ARDS on ECMO machine. In this prospective study, 13 critically-ill pneumonia patients were suffering from severe ARDS and were on ECMO. The patients also had septic shock requiring high levels of the vasopressor norepinephrine, and a lactate concentration of 2.0 mmol/L. These were treated with CytoSorb. When compared with data from a historical cohort of 7 patients that did not use CytoSorb, it was seen that CytoSorb reduced mean duration on ECMO to 8.2 days from 26.5 days seen in the control arm. CytoSorb was also associated with a rapid reversal of septic shock within 48 hours, and a marked decrease in lactate and inflammatory markers. Further, there were no deaths at 30 days in the CytoSorb treated group, compared to 57% 30-day mortality in the control. There were no adverse events related to the treatment or adsorber. While the study is too early-stage, it definitely reinforces the confidence in CytoSorb for treating COVID-19 patients with ARDS complications.

There is a growth opportunity for CytoSorb beyond COVID-19

Sepsis or the overwhelming immune response to life-threatening infection has been identified as a cause for one out of every five deaths in the world. Despite antibiotics and best medical care, the mortality rate for patients with severe sepsis, which includes infection with organ dysfunction, is as high as 20-25%. Patients with septic shock, which implies that they have infection and blood pressure instability and are being treated with strong blood pressure medications like vasopressors, report mortality rate as high as 40-50%. Finally, the mortality rate jumps up to 80-100% for those septic shock patients who are not responding to vasopressors. Hence, all these conditions which are outcomes of unregulated immune system response or cytokine storm, definitely need therapeutic interventions to reduce the mortality rate. However, not many are available today. Although anti-inflammatory drugs or steroids are used, they have not demonstrated marked improvement in clinical outcomes. CytoSorb can effectively target this huge and ever-growing market opportunity.

In 2019, CytoSorb reported net sales close to $23 million, out of the company’s total revenues of $24.9 million. Although not yet FDA approved, the U.S. government has provided support to the tune of $29 million for this product. The company aims to secure FDA approval for the product based on results from the REFRESH 2-AKI trial, a pivotal trial evaluating the ability of CytoSorb to control deadly inflammation after complex open-heart surgery, thereby reducing incidence or intensity of AKI (acute kidney injury) following cardiac surgery. This AKI is associated with a high risk of death in the 5 years following cardiac surgery.

Cytosorbents has also inked strategic partnerships for CytoSorb with leading players in the world, such as Fresenius Medical Care (OTCPK:FMCQF), which is the largest dialysis company in the world; Terumo Cardiovascular, which is the largest cardiac surgery disposables company in the world; and Biocon which is the largest biopharmaceutical company in India.

Besides, the EU has also approved CytoSorb for the removal of the anti-platelet agent, ticagrelor, during surgery requiring cardiopulmonary bypass. In April, FDA granted Breakthrough Designation to CytoSorb for this indication. This can also be a major market opportunity for the company beyond treating a cytokine storm.

Cytosorbents has been quick to leverage these opportunities. The company has rapidly ramped up manufacturing and can now produce more than 80,000 devices in 2020. These can result in net sales close to $80 million.

Investors should consider these risks

While Cytosorbents is almost COVID-19 resilient, investors may not like the fact that the company is yet to break even. The market generally prefers stable, profitable, and well-capitalized companies in times of uncertainty. The company’s prospects also depend heavily on those of CytoSorb, thus exposing the company to significant business concentration risk.

At the end of 2019, the company had only $12.23 million cash on its balance sheet. Although the company claimed that the funds are sufficient to fund operations and clinical studies through the second half of 2021, chances of a capital raise remain high. Companies usually try to raise funds in times of higher share prices and lower interest rates. Cytosorbents' investors are thus exposed to the very real risk of equity dilution in the coming quarters.

CytoSorb faces stiff competition as a treatment for cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients. On April 10, FDA granted EUA to Terumo BCT’s Spectra Optia Apheresis System combined with Marker Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:MRKR) D2000 Adsorption Cartridge for treating cytokine storm. Both CytoSorb and Terumo BCT’s blood filtering device work by removing the cytokines from the patients’ blood. Besides ensuring high efficacy and robust safety, companies will also have to ensure uninterrupted supply, optimal pricing, and compatibility with other ICU devices, to ensure the rapid adoption of their cytokine-storm directed products.

Losing to the competition can have long-term ramifications for Cytosorbents. Once hospitals gain real-time experience with one device, they may prefer to continue with those even in post-COVID-19 times.

What price is right here?

According to finviz, the 12-month consensus target price of Cytosorbents Corporation is $12.30, 22.63% higher than the previous close. The company is currently trading at PS (price-to-sales) multiple of 15.15x, which is not cheap but reasonable considering the company’s growth prospects in this environment. In the face of the COVID-19 outbreak, I believe that the target price of $12.30 is a very conservative estimate of the true potential of this stock.

In March, Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert reiterated a Buy rating and $17 price target on Cytosorbents Corporation. In January, B. Riley FBR analyst Andrew D'Silva had highlighted Cytosorbents as one of the six specialty pharma stocks set to outperform in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a perfect launchpad for CytoSorb to establish itself in the healthcare system across the world. This product will see increasing demand, first for treating critically-ill COVID-19 patients and then for other septic shock patients. The market is huge, considering that the world is seeing an emergence of multi-drug resistant microorganisms especially in the hospital setting like never before. Hence, I believe retail investors with above-average risk appetite should be picking up this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.