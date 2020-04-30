Frontline's CEO On The Tanker Market (Podcast)

We discussed spot vs. charter economics, floating storage metrics, and the potential longevity of these rates.

Value Investor's Edge Live hosted Frontline's CEO to get the latest 'on the ground' (on the water?) viewpoint in the tanker markets.

Listen to or subscribe to The Investing Edge on these podcast platforms:

J Mintzmyer spoke with Frontline's (FRO) CEO Robert Hvide Macleod last week on Value Investor's Edge about how the tanker market is shaping up amidst a lot of commodity price moves and investor interest. Click play above to listen, and watch out for the transcript tomorrow.

Topics Covered

1:00 minute mark - What has changed in the market YTD compared to initial setups?

- What has changed in the market YTD compared to initial setups? 3:00 - Have we seen something like this in the market before?

Have we seen something like this in the market before? 4:30 - Preferable data source or metric for global storage balance?

Preferable data source or metric for global storage balance? 6:30 - Discussion of ‘oil on water’ metric

Discussion of ‘oil on water’ metric 10:30 - What is LR2 clean/dirty split? What is driving LR2 spike?

What is LR2 clean/dirty split? What is driving LR2 spike? 11:45 - What time charter offers are available in the markets?

What time charter offers are available in the markets? 15:00 - Fixtures available anywhere for FRO? Indexes accurate?

Fixtures available anywhere for FRO? Indexes accurate? 18:45 - Comments on Saudi flotilla? What happens if destinations change?

Comments on Saudi flotilla? What happens if destinations change? 21:00 - How does cash payment flow work for spot vs. TC?

How does cash payment flow work for spot vs. TC? 23:30 - Any concerns with CP risk? Precedent for this?

- Any concerns with CP risk? Precedent for this? 25:15 - Chance of shifting terms of spot market payment?

- Chance of shifting terms of spot market payment? 26:45 - Risk factor of ‘famine’ on the other side of the curve?

- Risk factor of ‘famine’ on the other side of the curve? 31:00 - IMO 2020: Spreads are down, will they come back?

IMO 2020: Spreads are down, will they come back? 36:30 - Capital allocation priorities now? Any newbuildings? Consolidation?

- Capital allocation priorities now? Any newbuildings? Consolidation? 41:15 - Formally swearing off newbuilds? Yes!

- Formally swearing off newbuilds? Yes! 42:30 - What is holding back the tanker stocks in these markets?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Robert Hvide Macleod is employed by Frontline. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.