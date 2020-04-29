Coronavirus Roundtable - Watching Out For Real Economy Pain (Video)

But if governments meet the 'alien invasion' of coronavirus adequately, we could return to the roar of the January/February market.

He argues that more stimulus is needed for the bottom of the financial and economic pyramid - local businesses especially - or the market could struggle.

Nick Gomez of ANG Traders warns that there's still a wide disconnect between the markets and the economic reality.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We've taken to calling the fiscal and monetary plans to deal with the coronavirus shutdown as stimulus. But as Nick Gomez, who writes as ANG Traders and runs Away From The Herd on the Marketplace, makes clear, this isn't a stimulus plan, it's a way to fill an economic sinkhole. And so far the response hasn't been adequate to do so.

In a continuation of our coronavirus roundtable series, I spoke with Nick last Wednesday about the markets, the stimulus so far, and where we may be headed. Click play to watch, and stay tuned for a transcript tomorrow.

Brief note: the video is a little choppy, but the audio comes through clearly. We're still learning about all the moving parts in the Zoom (ZM) studios!

