Microsoft Earnings: Maybe A Pleasant Surprise

I appreciate the superior quality of Microsoft and its stock ahead of earnings during times of distress and uncertainty.

While the COVID-19 crisis will likely spare very few companies, Microsoft could perform substantially better than the rest of the pack.

I don't think that I need to discuss how the first quarter of 2020 may be challenging for Corporate America. Most businesses that have already announced results in the current earnings season have reported severe headwinds in March, a month in which the US and part of the world hunkered down to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

But relative to the rest of the pack, I believe Microsoft (MSFT) could perform substantially better. Supporting my very cautious optimism are a number of factors that range from (1) office productivity benefiting from the work-from-home theme, (2) the subscription model that may lead to more stable revenues in times of soft demand and (3) some strength in gaming, at last.

A peek into fiscal 3Q20

To start, it may help to look at the table below. Microsoft operates three large business segments, with revenues split three ways in nearly equal proportions. These divisions include productivity and business processes (e.g. Microsoft Office and LinkedIn), intelligent cloud (e.g. Azure) and personal computing (e.g. Surface and Xbox). Many of the products and services offered generate recurring revenues, including Office 365 and OneDrive.

I don't believe any particular segment will be immune from the disruptions caused by the shutdown of the global economy in the second half of the first calendar quarter, or by the expected softness in April. However, winners and losers will likely emerge among Microsoft's product and service subgroups.

In productivity and business processes, it is hard to imagine much of a decline in demand for Office, Skype and cloud storage services, especially as the office workforce has shifted heavily and simultaneously to telecommuting. Any potential weakness could come from the licensed and on-premise side of the business, which had already been in a secular decline since before the novel coronavirus predicament. Office commercial product revenues, for instance, were down 10% YoY last quarter in currency-neutral terms vs. a 30% increase in Office 365 commercial sales.

A bit more fragile, in my view, will be Microsoft's device business. Recent reports suggest a very sharp decline in PC shipments in the first calendar quarter, which could bode ill for Microsoft's OEM licensing, PC accessories and Surface revenues. Not only has supply been disrupted in the past few months, demand from consumers facing unemployment and small-to-mid size businesses struggling to keep the lights on must have been hit hard. The silver lining could be gaming sales, reported to have been very strong in March as the category benefited from shelter-in-place orders.

More of a question mark in my mind is Microsoft's cloud business. Server products had been recovering well from a period of minimal growth in early 2019, while Azure had been showing no more than modest deceleration in revenue growth that seemed very consistent with gains of scale.

Now, it is unclear how enterprise budget cuts will impact demand for cloud services. While Microsoft does not seem too concerned about it, calling out the company's increased efforts to maintain "cloud services needed to sustain their customers' operations during this unprecedented time," this will likely be an important topic of conversation on earnings day. Azure, in particular, has been one of Microsoft's important growth engines as of late, and arguably one of the key reasons why the stock has been so richly valued (see chart below).

Still a good stock

Despite the uncertainty and what I expect to be some undesirable financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, I continue to think that MSFT is a great stock to own. Yes, I expect the company to weather the current crisis relatively better, due to its exposure to favorable work-from-home and office productivity trends. But the appeal of the stock goes beyond the short term.

In my view, Microsoft does a great job at combining momentum in cloud adoption, whether in terms of cloud infrastructure or product and service formats, and flawless execution that I credit in great part to CEO Satya Nadella. The company continues to push forward in its transition to a SaaS-based business model, which I think helps to reduce the risks in future financial performance.

If valuation multiples are rich today, I believe they merely reflect the company's and stock's superior quality, something that becomes even more relevant during times of distress and uncertainty.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.