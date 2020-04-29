GE And Ford: 2 Of The Weakest Charts In April

I have been doing plenty of research early this week, and thought I would put out some charts of the two weakest blue-chips I can find right now, using breadth and momentum trading indicators.

General Electric (GE) and Ford (F) are the winners - I mean losers. I am currently short Ford and may short GE later today or tomorrow.

I wrote a bearish Seeking Alpha article on Ford’s rotten setup for investors several weeks ago. Ford is scheduled to release earnings this week for the 1st Quarter. It may be the catalyst for new selling, if the company hints at horrible results coming in the 2nd Quarter.

General Electric

GE has maybe the ugliest mega-cap chart on April 27-28. Below you can review the significant underperformance of the March-April 30% S&P 500 rebound, highlighted with the green circle. The Negative Volume Index (NVI), a record of buying/selling trends on days with falling volume, is showing a total absence of buyers on weakness in April. The red arrow points to this NVI condition. The On Balance Volume (OBV) line hit a new low yesterday, marked with the blue arrow. Volume selling in GE has exploded in April, the opposite occurrence in most stocks going straight up on decent buy volume.

Plus, the fact GE only Tuesday was able to recapture its simple 14-day moving average of price changes is not good at all. 90% of all U.S. stocks are trading above their 14-day MA in late April.

General Electric remains excessively leveraged, even after years of downsizing, asset sales and spin-offs. A global economy and supply chain in shambles for months is a real bummer for GE’s operations. It is one of the most diverse worldwide production and sales enterprises ever.

Ford

Ford is a close second to GE, in terms of overall technical positioning. Ford has underperformed the S&P 500 consistently the past year, with a -45% relative number circled in green below. The NVI (red arrow) and OBV (blue arrow) lines have both been in sharp downtrends during March and April. The coronavirus shutdown mess affects Ford’s production, sales, and confidence that a quick recovery in business results is possible. Tons of debt, and assets like car loans that may not be repaid at past rates is very worrisome.

Summary

I chart a number of indicators to review the trading health and momentum characteristics of S&P 500 companies. In general, weekly sorts help to tell a historical story of where each security stands. While these trend indications in no way guarantee trading direction in the coming weeks and months, reversals can often take time to materialize. Pairing the strongest performers against the weakest tends to increase returns slightly more than randomly expected, over long periods of time.

General Electric and Ford find themselves in a tough operating position from the COVID-19 related turmoil in the global economy. Their stock charts and price declines in 2020 are a symptom of worldwide recession. If you believe the pandemic situation will be prolonged and deep in terms of economic destruction, GE and Ford will likely continue to trade lower in the coming months.

Thanks for reading. Remember, short selling involves a greater degree of risk than simple long purchases. An investor can lose more than initially invested in short sales, so high levels of diversification are suggested. A variety of longs and shorts held together in a hedged portfolio design is the best way to lower the risk any single position will ruin your performance, day to day.

Disclosure: I am/we are short F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.