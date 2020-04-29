Citigroup: Q2 Will Be Bad, But The Bad News Is Already Baked In

I spent this weekend reading through Citigroup's (C) 2019 10-K looking to understand what risks C faces with this ongoing pandemic. It was over 300 pages no less, and felt like “cruel and unusual” punishment given how complex it was. It’s clear to me that, unlike decades ago when I was a bank auditor, these days you need to be a mad scientist in financial engineering to understand much of what you find in bank financial statements. Much of it is incomprehensible. But, they do contain basic “blocking and tackling” information that is understandable and useful.

In this article, I'll show you why banks in general have an incentive to ramp up loan loss provisions during times like this. I'll also discuss C's specific 2019 10-K financial information to show what C's loan loss absorption capacity is, how large its coming loan loss provisions could be, as well as how the pandemic could impact other components of C's income. Lastly, I'll show you why I think most of the bad news is probably already baked into the price.

Why Banks Have Incentive To Throw In The Kitchen Sink

There’s an old saying that you should never let a crisis go to waste. The basic idea is to use a crisis to do things now, when you have something to blame it on, that will benefit you later. Companies do this all the time when they “throw in the kitchen sink” to shore up their balance sheets. They basically have an incentive during a crisis to take every questionable asset they can find on their balance sheet and flush it through income/loss to make future earnings look better. Let me give you a simple example of how this works.

Let’s say a bank is struggling to get its ROCE (return on common equity), a common measure of bank profitability, up to where its peers are (something C has been struggling with for years). Let’s also assume that in normal times the bank would be expected to earn $25 in income every year, with a starting common equity of $200. Its ROCE, absent buybacks, would look like this:

Now, let’s assume that a crisis comes along that results in a loss. Let's assume that the realized loss over the next 3 years is expected to be $30, but that management decides to "throw in the kitchen sink" and make it $40 just to be "conservative" (this is called "reserve build"). They take the $40 loss in year 1, but then in year 3, after the crises has passed, they reverse the $10 "cushion" (this is called "reserve release"). Their ROCE would now look like this:

The result? The bank has increased its ROCE in year 2 and 3 above what it would have been if there were no crises to begin with. Of course, this behavior comes at the expense of ROCE in year 1. Michael Corbat warned as much on the Q1 conference call:

With that said, given the adverse impact of COVID-19, we no longer expect to deliver a RoTCE of 12% to 13% for the full year.

Can banks "manage" earnings like this? Yes, they can, and they do. Loan loss provisions are subject to "management judgment." In addition, there is a new accounting standard (Current Expected Credit Losses), not required yet, that will specifically have banks record losses earlier than when they are actually realized. Big banks are implementing CECL this year and not waiting until it is required. So big loan loss provisions this year will be part of the kitchen sink calculus for the big banks.

What Is C's Capacity To Absorb Losses?

The kitchen sink can't be bigger than the capital a bank has to absorb losses. Capital, or shareholders' equity, is the foundation of a bank’s ability to absorb losses and remain a “going concern” (functioning business). Without sufficient shareholder capital, a bank may become insolvent and go out of business.

There are a host of acronyms surrounding regulatory tests, and capital and leverage metrics banks must comply with in order to minimize the risk of going out of business: GSIB, CCAR, RWA, CET1, CET2, TC, SCB, SLR, etc., etc.

I won't discuss the alphabet soup of metrics here. Just suffice it to say that all of them are intended to prevent a bank’s OCRAP ratio (my amusingly simple acronym) from going above one (i.e. liabilities that exceed assets... the point at which shareholders' capital is wiped out).

At the end of 2019, C had total capital of $194B, or 16.6% of risk-weighted assets (RWA). That's the maximum capacity C has to absorb losses. To put it into context, for every $100.00 of assets (i.e. loans outstanding for example), C has $16.60 in capital to absorb losses on that $100.00. Losses in excess of 16.6% of RWA would wipe out all of C's capital.

Big banks are required to maintain capital of at least 13.5% of RWA, so C has some "excess" capital to absorb losses before being thrown out of compliance. As such, the maximum loss (kitchen sink) C could take and still remain in compliance is roughly $37B.

Let’s now take a look at C's 2019 10-K financial information to see how big 2020 losses could potentially be.

Global Consumer Banking Loans

GCB was $33B in revenues in 2019, roughly 48% of total revenues. Most of its business is from North America and consists of loans. At the end of 2019, it had $309B in loans as follows:

Credit cards = $175B

Retail loans = $134B consisting of: Mortgages and HELOCs = $94B Personal and small business = $40B



Net credit losses (NCL) typically run about 3.6% on credit cards and 0.65% on retail loans. The pandemic is obviously going to put significant pressure on all of these credits. How much is hard to say, but just note: every additional 1% in NCL is a $3.1B hit to income (or roughly a 17% reduction of total income). With $309B in loans, there is plenty of capacity for management to use their "judgment" and dump items into the kitchen sink.

On the Q1 conference call, Corbat seemed to minimize risk on credit cards by comparing the quality of credit card exposure relative to 2008:

If you look at our US card portfolios as an example, the FICO distributions of our outstanding loans and open to buy exposures are much more towards the higher end than before the 2008 crisis. And as a result, when we stress today’s card portfolios to the same level as 2008, our pro forma loss rates are 25% to 30% lower than experienced in the last crisis.

In 2008 Citigroup had $481B in credit card and retail loans and took a provision for loan losses of $28.3B. Hopefully, Corbat is correct about current credit card risk being lower than 2008, but only time will tell. Note that in 2008, 17% of their US mortgages had FICO scores less than 620, but after the reality of economic conditions set in, they had to “refresh” the number up to 27%. If their current credit card credits perform worse than Corbat suggests, there’s likely to be significant additional provisioning than what was taken in Q1 ($5B). Corbat alluded to it on the call:

Looking ahead to the second quarter and the remainder of 2020, we do expect a higher level of losses given our current outlook. And as our outlook continues to evolve, it is also reasonable to expect additional increases in credit reserves if our outlook deteriorates further.

Sounds like he’s minimizing risk relative to 2008, while at the same time keeping his options open for boosting loss reserves later. Seems like he's hedging in order to keep his options open.

Institutional Clients Group Loans

ICG was $39B in revenues in 2019, roughly 52% of total revenues. Most of its business is international ($26B) and consists of non-interest income (treasury management, trading, investment banking, etc.). The portion of income due to interest is mainly from corporate lending. At the end of 2019, it had $388B in loans as follows:

North America = $188B

EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) and Latin America = $127B

Asia = $73B

Net credit losses on these corporate loans tend to be low, but given the pandemic, that likely will change. Although 82% is investment grade, it is worth noting that 34% was rated BBB and could very easily slip one notch and become junk. In addition, 18% was already rated as junk at the end of 2019.

Within this portfolio are the following exposures to industries that could have significant pandemic risks:

Transportation and industrial = 21%

Consumer retail and health = 17%

Energy and commodities = 8%

Setting aside that it does a small amount of hedging against these credits (less than 10%), it’s not hard to see that there could be significant loan loss provisions coming, in particular for loans in Africa, Latin America, transportation, consumer retail, and energy. It’s hard to say just how much, but again note: every additional 1% in NCL is a $3.9B hit to income (or roughly a 19% reduction of total income). As with GCB, management has plenty of capacity in their ICG segment to take extra large loan loss provisions if they want.

In addition to GCB and ICG loan loss provisions, there are other items emanating from this pandemic that will impact C income in 2020.

Other Items Affecting Income

Lower Rates

C has much more exposure to the short end of the yield curve because so many of its loans are tethered to variable rates (credit cards, and short-term corporate funding facilities). With the recent reduction of short-term rates by the Fed to near zero, there will be significant impact to income. C’s 2019 10-K indicates that for every 100 basis-point drop in short and long-term rates, it decreases interest revenue by about $800M. Given the 250 bp drop since last year, that would equal $2.0B less in revenue. Here’s what Corbat had to say:

But as we exited the quarter, we did see the full pressure of the lower rate environment begin to take hold, with revenues down 9% year-over-year in the month of March on a reported basis. As we look to the second quarter, we expect both net interest revenues and non-interest revenues to decline, reflecting the full quarter impact of lower rates, as well as a much more pronounced impact from COVID-19.

One positive impact of lower rates is that it can significantly increase AOCI (accumulated other comprehensive income). The reason is that as rates drop, the value of its mark-to-market debt investments goes up. AOCI, however, does not run through income, but rather is a component of equity (increasing regulatory capital).

Cost of Funds

C’s funding comes primarily from interest-bearing deposits, with an average rate of 2.01%. I’d expect the rates they pay on these to fall quickly in coming quarters as they adjust to lower rates overall. Every 20 bp of interest rate reduction on these funds saves $3.0B in interest expense, a significant cost savings. How quickly C can cut these interest expenses should be watched closely (it came down 25 bp in Q4 2019).

US Dollar

US dollar strength is always a drag on earnings for C given its significant global footprint. From 2018 to 2019, the strengthening dollar lowered interest revenue by as much as $700M. Every 5% appreciation in the dollar also lowers AOCI by $1.5B. This pandemic is likely to continue these trends.

Loan Volumes

C had roughly $411B in unfunded corporate commitments at the end of 2019. That’s a lot of money that companies could tap. The rates earned on any new loans is likely to be at much lower rates. Nevertheless, it should help to some degree. Here’s what Corbat had to say:

I would say kind of looking at the numbers, we had roughly right around $30 billion, $32 billion worth of draws in the first quarter, so somewhere 10% or 11%, 12% of our outstanding, but unfunded. I think we saw two things there, there were clearly those industries that were under stress and those were pretty easily identifiable along the list that Mark had described. And then I think there were those that just believed that it was a good time to bring in liquidity. But again, I think you know, certainly coming into the second quarter, we’ve actually seen really de minimis draws on the facilities and I think in our dialogues, we don’t see or feel that pressure right now.

I would expect them to “feel the pressure” soon, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing if they keep their credit standards tight. If they can steer capital to their higher credit clients, it will only help net interest income.

On the credit card side, they expect consumers to cut back pretty hard (Mark Mason, CFO):

And so you know in the quarter if I think about kind of the last week of March, the card spend activity you know, just broadly for us was down about 30%. The big you know, categories, if you will, impacting it are not going to be of any surprise to you, travel down 75%, dining and entertainment down some 60% you know, discretionary retail which would include you know, apparel, the department stores, etc, down 50% you know, essentials were up 10%. And so, I would expect, we would expect there to be continued pressure on purchase-sale volumes through most of the second quarter, in light of the way this is persisting, and that you know, should play out as well on ultimately loan volumes in which we expect to see some top line pressure there.

Not a great picture being painted here about the consumer, or the potential impact to the top line.

Non-Interest Income

Given recent volatility, there is likely to be continued positive impact from trading revenue in the short term. Unfortunately, the longer-term impact of the pandemic is likely to be negative for ICG given that $24B+ in revenue is from international markets that are likely to weather this storm much worse than North America. Some analysts have suggested US banks are going to weather this storm better than European banks and there will be an opportunity to capture global market share. Perhaps, but only time will tell just what market share is left to capture.

Valuation

C, along with other banks, faces significant challenges this year. Loan loss provisions will be very large. Net interest income and non-interest income will both drop significantly. The real question is what’s already baked into the pie.

I’ve said for some time, in previous articles, that the best way to value C is based on price to tangible book value. In my opinion, C is a buying opportunity when it trades substantially below tangible book value, and a sell when it trades 1.1–1.3 times above:

Source: Created by Jeff Anderson from public data available online

At the time of this writing (Sunday evening April 26th) C trades at a 40% discount to TBV which is historically quite a deep discount. I doubt C’s TBV is going to fall 40% as a result of this pandemic. Analysts currently expect $3.17 per share in earnings this year according to Zacks. If C hits that consensus, it's current TBV of ~$72 will only grow larger.

Even if C took the maximum loss they can without going out of compliance with their regulatory requirements ($37B as noted previously), their TBV would still be $54 (30% above the price as of this writing). A loss of that size would be 32% larger than what they had in 2008.

Clearly, the current price has a massive loss already baked in.

I was fortunate to buy $150K in LEAP call options in December 2018 (C was at $48) which I sold in January of this year for $550K (C was at $82). I started adding new LEAP call positions during this pandemic, with a substantial portion bought sub $40. Will they pay off? I don’t know. Anything can happen with this stock, but I believe that if you look out a year or two, at some point C will likely trade up to, perhaps above, its tangible book value of ~$72. The downside risk vs. upside potential seems worth it to me here, even though I know it likely could trade lower in the next couple of months (I hope anyways).

This is a volatile and at times dangerous stock, but if you use the volatility to your advantage, it can work quite well. Whatever you do... be careful.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.