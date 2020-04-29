Microsoft And Amazon Pre-Earnings: A Look At The Numbers With Some Color Too

Amazon's disruption continues with both same-day delivery, new interest in Amazon Grocery and Amazon Fresh and the cloud with Amazon Web Services.

The slight downward negative EPS and revenue revisions for Softee are another important indicator of business strength.

Microsoft's June '20 quarter revenue estimate is 10% higher sequentially than the March '20 quarter - a positive and important tell.

There is a lot of bullish enthusiasm for technology stocks, and the mega-caps in general, as we enter a week where 20% of the S&P 500's market cap is going to report March '20 quarterly earnings in the same week.

As of Monday night's close, the QQQ ETF is +1.6% year-to-date (YTD), while the S&P 500 is still down 10% YTD.

Amazon

It's hard to exaggerate how well Jeff Bezos and the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) management team have positioned the e-commerce and cloud giant, as even this horrific pandemic, with loss of life and disruption to normal American life has left Amazon perfectly positioned to capitalize on the disruption.

Amazon's stock has treaded water since September '18 between $1,300 and $2,050, until recently breaking out above $2,050 in early April 2020.

For Q1 '20, current Street consensus (IBES by Refinitiv data) is expecting $6.25 in earnings per share on $73.6 billion in revenue for an expected y/y decline in earnings of 12%, on revenue growth of 23%.

For the 2nd quarter of 2020, widely expected to be the nadir for the COVID-19 pandemic-influenced EPS and revenue declines for the S&P 500 in general, Amazon is currently expecting 13% y/y growth in earnings, i.e., $5.88 in earnings per share, on $77.8 billion in revenue, or an expectation of +22% y/y growth.

Here are the numbers:

Q1 '20 est Q4 '19 Q3 '19 Q2 '19 2022 EPS est $54.93 $53.03 $55.42 $68.88 2021 EPS est $39.73 $40.08 $40.05 $49.51 2020 EPS est $28.03 $28.35 $27.84 $33.22 2022 est EPS gro rt 38% 32% 38% 39% 2021 est EPS gro rt 42% 41% 44% 49% 2020 est EPS gro rt 22% 23% 33% 41% 2022 P/E 44x 38x 31x 28x 2021 P/E 60x 50x 42X 38x 2020 P/E 86x 71x 61x 57x 2022 Rev est ($'s bl's) $458.6 $447.3 $439.9 $441.4 2021 Rev est $396 $387 $385.8 $387.6 2020 Rv est $338.7 $330.9 $330.5 $331 2022 est Rev gro rt 16% 16% 14% 14% 2021 est Rev gro rt 17% 17% 17% 17% 2020 est Rev gro rt 21% 18% 18% 19%

Estimate source: IBES data by Refinitiv

The only year in the last 21 where Amazon didn't grow revenue faster than 20% was 2014, when Amazon revenue grew 19%.

The pattern of revenue growth is indicative of a true disrupter, and even in 2020, given where consensus estimates stand today, Amazon is expecting 21% y/y revenue growth, up from an expectation of 18% last quarter (for 2020, that is).

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is 11% of Amazon's total revenue but 54% of Amazon's operating profit, as of 12/31/19, up from 41% as of 9/30/19.

Last quarter, operating income shot the lights out, coming in much better-than-expected, thanks to AWS, at $3.9 billion vs. the "$1.2-$2.9 bl" guided to on the September quarter call.

Here is the rub for those trying to figure out Amazon: The e-commerce giant goes through these "investment cycles" every 24-36 months, so as long as Amazon's revenue growth remains around 20%, the operating margin and the EPS can fly all over the place, depending on where Amazon is spending operating expenses.

There is a big standard deviation to Amazon's annual EPS estimates based on these so-called investment cycles.

Amazon is coming out of an investment cycle right now, which means forward EPS estimates are probably understated thanks to the operating margin being too low, and of course, that depends on the impact of COVID-19.

Amazon Grocery and Amazon Fresh and some of the other grocery-related e-commerce businesses likely gained share since the national shelter-in-place, in mid-March, and the "work-at-home" initiative certainly didn't hurt the cloud.

Microsoft

The real tragedy (so to speak) about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is that its December '19 quarter was - perhaps - Microsoft's best quarter in years. The analysts were absolutely crowing about the growth in Azure (+62% y/y) and the 600 bp (yes, 6%) expansion in margin.

Microsoft further guided to another additional 200 bp in margin expansion for fiscal '20.

Here was Microsoft's revenue guidance for two of the three business segments in January '20:

Productivity & Business: $11.5-$11.7 billion

Intelligent Cloud: $11.85-$12.05

Microsoft warned on the PC business in early February '20 thanks to China.

The hallmark of Microsoft's 2nd quarter was that "demand was broad-based across the board" for the software giant.

Here is the progression of Microsoft's EPS and revenue estimates as of 4/28/2020:

Q3 '20 est Q2 '20 Q1 '20 Q4 '19 2022 EPS est $7.03 $7.28 $6.97 $6.75 2021 EPS est $6.12 $6.31 $6.06 $5.93 2020 EPS est $5.55 $5.68 $5.39 $5.23 2022 est EPS gro rt 15% 15% 15% 14% 2021 est EPS gro rt 10% 11% 12% 13% 2020 est EPS gro rt 22% 25% 18% 15% 2022 PE 24x 24x 20x 21x 2021 PE 28x 27x 23x 24x 2020 PE 31x 30x 26x 27x 2022 Rev est ($'s bl's) $174.8 $178.4 $174.5 $171.2 2021 Rev est $155.9 $159.0 $156.2 $155.3 2020 Rev est $140.2 $142.3 $140.3 $139.8 2022 est rev gro rt 12% 12% 12% 10% 2021 est rev gro rt 11% 12% 11% 11% 2020 est rev gro rt 11% 13% 12% 11%

Estimate Source: IBES data by Refinitiv

Microsoft's fiscal 2020 ends June 30

For Mr. Softee, both the fiscal 2020 and 2021 EPS and revenue estimates have remained relatively stable and the growth rates have remained relatively consistent.

Intelligent Cloud is roughly 1/3rd of Microsoft's of total revenue and 1/3rd of total operating income:

Source: earnings reports, 10-Qs

Here is Azure's y/y growth rate for the last 5 quarters:

12/19 Q2 +62%

9/19 Q1 +59%

6/19 Q4 +74%

3/19 Q3 +75%

12/18 Q2 +73%

Summary/conclusion

Readers will likely think that Microsoft's valuation - trading at 30x earnings for expected 22% 2020 growth - is an easier long than Amazon's 86x expected 2020 earnings for 22% growth, but you have to consider where Amazon is in the "investment period" and how likely the 2020 EPS will rise with better margins, and you'd probably be right.

What very much complicates the analysis is the impact of COVID-19 and the disruptions in the US economy that could be having an unintended and untoward effect on both companies.

That being said, if there are two companies within the S&P 500 that might be relatively less immune to the pandemic issues (and even direct beneficiaries), other than Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), I can't think of two companies better positioned for the coming changes in the US business and consumer environment.

Morningstar has a "fair value" estimate on Amazon of $2,400 which is pretty safe given the COVID-19 disruption that the US and global economies are suffering, but Morningstar had a $1,900 fair value estimate on Amazon just two years ago in March '18, so the "intrinsic value" estimate has gradually been walked up with continued revenue growth.

Microsoft's fair value estimate per Morningstar is $185, given after the strong December '19 quarter, and Microsoft's fair value was $117 in March '18, so it too has seen its "intrinsic value" walked higher with the consistent results in the last 2 to 3 years.

Amazon reports Thursday night, April 30th, 2020 after the closing bell, while Microsoft reports Wednesday night, April 29th after the closing.

The real question is will the "COVID-19 pandemic" sufficiently disrupt Microsoft's and Amazon's business operations to result in a material lowering of expected revenue growth over the next three quarters, and with these two companies - at least right now, looking at EPS and revenue revisions - the impact of the pandemic seems minimal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.