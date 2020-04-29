Profiting From The Expected Uptrend Of Gold With A Momentum Trading Strategy Of Gold Mining Stocks

From Jan-2016 to Apr-2019, this strategy would have produced an annualized return (CAGR) of 80.6%, much more than that of the best-performing single stock of the three considered.

The selection is based on the momentum of the percentage price change and the up/down volume ratio of the stocks.

This momentum strategy selects periodically one gold mining stock from a set of three: AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., Newmont Corp. and Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.

The ratio of federal debt to GDP is expected to rise dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic fiscal stimulus. This should result in a significant gold price rally.

US Debt/GDP Vs. Gold Price

The ratio of federal debt to the economic output of the U.S. is expected to rise dramatically by the end of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic fiscal stimulus. This and low-interest rates should result in a significant rally in gold, similar to the post-2008 gold price increase, as shown in the figure below.

An upward trend of the gold price should benefit gold mining stocks. Instead of a static investment, a trading strategy between three stocks is proposed, all of which have significant upside potential on their own according to various analysts.

The Gold Mining Stocks

The three gold mining stocks used in the strategy and their performance statistics are listed in the table below and also shown in figures 2, 3 and 4 in the appendix.

Ticker Name MktCap $-million CAGR from 1/1/2016 Max Draw-down Sharpe Ratio (AU) AngloGold Ashanti Ltd 10,922 34.2% -68.0% 0.59 (NEM) Newmont Corporation 50,451 34.5% -34.3% 0.82 (SBSW) Sibanye Stillwater Limited 5,066 15.4% -84.3% 0.39 Trading Strategy (Figure-1) 80.6% -34.8% 1.20

Trading Strategy

Only one stock of the set of three is held at any one time. The stock selection criteria are from a standard Portfolio 123 ranking system. The approach ranks stocks based on percent price change over four separate time periods: 120 trading days, 180 days, 160 days and 180 days. Also the up-down ratio over more recent time intervals, 20, 60 and 120 days is considered to guard against diminishing investor sentiment.

There are two sell criteria. One compares the current drawdown of a stock over a 200-trading day period with the current drawdown of the benchmark over the same period. The other is the current percentage decline from the highest closing price since the position was started.

Strategy Performance

Performance of the trading strategy from Jan-1-2016 to Apr-23-2020 is shown in figure-1, and includes trading costs of about 0.2% of each trade amount. An initial investment of $100,000 would have grown to $1,278,000 over this period for an annualized return of 80.6%. The calendar year percentage return is listed in the table below.

Conclusion

The analysis shows that a momentum-driven trading strategy for gold miners is preferable to a buy-and-hold investment strategy of individual mining stocks.

At iMarketSignals one can follow this strategy where it is updated weekly before the first trading day of the week. The current holding since 2/24/2020 is NEM, all other historical realized trades are listed in the appendix.

Risks

All results shown are hypothetical and the result of backtesting over the period from 2016 to 2020. The future out-of-sample performance may be significantly less if ranking, buy, and sell rules are not as effective as they were during the backtest period, or if the expected uptrend of the gold price does not materialize. Backtesting involves optimizing parameters by looking at past data. Even if parameter values may be optimal going forward, future returns may generally not be as high as past returns. No claim is made about future performance.

Appendix

Figures 2, 3 and 4 show the buy-and-hold performance of AU, NEM and SBSW, respectively.

List Of Realized Trades

Symbol Open Close Days % Return* NEM 02/24/2020 --- --- --- SBSW 11/25/2019 02/24/2020 91 50.10% AU 11/11/2019 11/25/2019 14 -2.60% SBSW 09/30/2019 11/11/2019 42 27.00% AU 08/05/2019 09/30/2019 56 -6.20% SBSW 07/22/2019 08/05/2019 14 0.20% AU 05/20/2019 07/22/2019 63 66.50% SBSW 04/15/2019 05/20/2019 35 -16.80% AU 03/25/2019 04/15/2019 21 -10.00% SBSW 03/04/2019 03/25/2019 21 9.50% AU 09/24/2018 03/04/2019 161 50.80% SBSW 09/10/2018 09/24/2018 14 0.00% AU 08/20/2018 09/10/2018 21 5.80% NEM 11/27/2017 08/20/2018 266 -12.70% SBSW 10/30/2017 11/27/2017 28 7.50% NEM 09/11/2017 10/30/2017 49 -7.70% SBSW 08/21/2017 09/11/2017 21 -1.40% NEM 04/17/2017 08/21/2017 126 4.50% SBSW 04/03/2017 04/17/2017 14 18.50% NEM 08/15/2016 04/03/2017 231 -26.80% SBSW 08/01/2016 08/15/2016 14 7.10% NEM 05/16/2016 08/01/2016 77 26.20% AU 04/04/2016 05/16/2016 42 13.00% NEM 03/21/2016 04/04/2016 14 -3.70% AU 02/22/2016 03/21/2016 28 24.10% SBSW 01/04/2016 02/22/2016 49 90.00%

* Percent return does not include dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.