Euronext: Profit From Volatility

Euronext NV (OTCPK:OTCPK:EUXTF) is in a unique position to profit from trading on the financial markets. This position has made the company a very rewarding investment for the long-term investor. When the economy goes south and volatility picks up, Euronext will profit in several ways. Now is a great time to add this collection of local monopolies to your portfolio.

Company overview

Before looking deeper into the business, let's see how Morningstar sums up Euronext:

Euronext NV is a pan-European exchange operating in the Eurozone with hundreds of issues. The company has a blue-chip franchise consisting of several issuers in the EURO STOXX 50 benchmark and a diverse domestic and international client base. The company operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its product offering includes equities, exchange-traded funds, warrants and certificates, bonds, derivatives, commodities, and indexes. Euronext's sources of revenue derived from a listing, cash and derivatives trading, market data and indexes, clearing, custody and settlement, and market solutions among other sources of revenue. Its largest portion of revenue comes from cash trading. - Source: Morningstar

The most important assets that Euronext operates are its exchanges. Euronext owns the exchanges of Amsterdam, Paris, Brussels, Lisbon, Dublin and Oslo. The last two are excellent bolt-on acquisitions and have been bought the last few years. These exchanges operate as a de facto monopoly on their respective national markets. This gives the business model of Euronext a wide moat. These national markets are significantly smaller than the US market, but further consolidation in Europe looks like a given with Euronext having bought the Oslo Exchange and the Irish Stock Exchange. More recently the Swiss Six Group made a bid for the Spanish exchange operator, BME (OTCPK:BOLYY). This could open up more opportunities.

On these exchanges, businesses can list themselves to receive funding and investors can use the exchange to buy shares in these companies. Euronext simply provides the platform that brings the two parties together and it gets paid by both parties to do so. The strength of this business model gives Euronext an operating history going back to 1602, when the first stock exchange in the world started in Amsterdam.

Another key strength comes from data. Both in the form of market activity and that of indexing. Third parties pay top-dollar for live data and this ends up in Euronext's bank account. Indexing has also been highly lucrative. With the rise of passive investment strategies, the power of index providers has exploded. Investments in parties such as S&P Global (SPGI), MSCI Inc. (MSCI) and the London Stock Exchange, owner of FTSE, (OTCPK:LNSTY) have really paid off in the last few years. Euronext owns several important indices and this could provide a steady cash flow going forward.

As can be seen above, Euronext has diversified its revenue streams over the last five years and reduced its dependency on just the Dutch and French market. Management has shown its capability by focusing on bolt-on M&A that strengthens the overall business in all environments. I already named the acquisitions of the Oslo Exchange and the Irish Stock Exchange, but Euronext has also added some smaller, interesting businesses. Such as FastMatch, a FX platform and Nord Pool, a market for physical power. Last week Euronext announced another acquisition by buying VP Securities, a Danish post-trade provider.

Since Euronext was split-off from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in 2014, it had quite a good run:

Something to consider is the fact that Euronext has its primary listings in Paris, France and Amsterdam, The Netherlands. For investors looking for more liquidity or a preference for trading in EUR, this might be a better option than the tickers mentioned at the start of this article.

Financials

The chart above shows a clear rise for the stock price and the income statement sure has some numbers to support these returns. Do keep in mind that the numbers in USD are a bit more volatile than in EUR. Let's have a look:

Due take note that Euronext was spun out of ICE in 2014 and was before 2014 part of NYSE Euronext. So the numbers before 2014 are pro forma made for the IPO. Since 2014 revenues have grown by over a quarter and net income has grown by over 66%. Euronext is not that actively reducing its share count with shares outstanding just being slightly below that at the time of the IPO. Efficiency of management can be seen in the fact that net income as a percentage of revenue has steadily increased from almost 25% to roughly 33%.

A look at the balance sheet shows that since the IPO the company has grown significantly:

In these uncertain times liquidity is on everybody's mind, but this shouldn't be an issue for Euronext. Current assets can easily cover all current liabilities and a substantial part of the long-term debt, if needed. What stands out is the fact that most of the asset growth since 2014 has been goodwill and other intangibles. In most cases this points to a rather asset-light business model with few needs for capex for maintenance.

Looking at the liabilities it's clear that Euronext used borrowings to finance the acquisitions of the Oslo Exchange and the Irish Stock Exchange. Luckily, the amount of equity at the end of 2019 was almost 2.5 times of that what it was in 2014. But there should be a focus at debt reduction at this moment. This would give Euronext more dry powder while pursuing other deals. It would also make Euronext itself a more attractive takeover target because with a market cap of $5.5 billion there are enough parties that could set their sights on Euronext.

The cash flow statements confirm the fact that Euronext has an asset-light business model with just on average the need to have capex at under 5% of the amount of cash from operations. This leaves plenty of FCF to perform M&A, pay down debt or pay dividends with. Cash flow from operations has steadily grown over the last five years and thereby also the potential of Euronext. The last three years have seen bigger acquisitions and bigger dividends for shareholders. So while growing the business, the shareholders are getting bigger rewards. At the moment Euronext aims to distribute about 50% of its earnings to shareholders, so expect this to grow even further.

Ratios

Euronext has two major peers in Europe: Deutsche Borse (OTCPK:OTCPK:DBORY) and the London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:OTCPK:LDNXF;OTCPK:OTCPK:LNSTY). Both are bigger, but as can be seen below are less profitable:

Euronext performs better than its peers on every single ratio except capex/sales. But even for the competitors this percentage is really low, again because of the lack of capex to keep operating. What stands out is the exceptional high levered FCF margin and the net income margin. With ROE above 25%, expect further growth ahead.

Backward looking over the last twelve months, Euronext doesn't trade at the cheapest valuation with a P/E of 21. But on many ratios it's more of a bargain than Deutsche Borse or the LSE. But there are several factors not included in last year's figures that will boost the 2020 numbers. For example the takeover of the Oslo Exchange only closed in June of 2019 and some integration costs have already been made. But most importantly, last year was a lot less volatile than the last couple of months.

Volatility

Recent volatility was a reason for me to add to my position. Mainly because I don't believe that the market has recognized to what extent Euronext profited from it. However, Euronext does present the numbers after each month so let's have a look at Q1 of 2020:

Compared to Q1 of 2019, last quarter the number of transactions jumped over 80% and the value over 55%. In the listing sector Euronext also had a good quarter with more money raised in equities and almost 12% more in bonds. As can be seen earlier in this piece, trading and listing amounts respectively for 41% and 19% of last year's revenue. So without looking at the remainder of the revenues such as clearing and settlement (which by nature should also rise), I'm expecting a significant bump in earnings.

Risks

The main risks for a company such as Euronext are to a large extent tied to the overall economy and its geographical location. Most of the revenue of Euronext comes from West-European countries and a slowdown in that region could hurt the number of trades and trade value. A recession would also likely reduce the number of IPOs on exchanges operated by Euronext. The question would be to what extent this would be offset by follow-ons by listed companies or by companies seeking capital via debt offerings. Another point of interest is the growth of debt on the balance sheet. This has mainly been used to do M&A and so far has been largely compensated by growth of equity. At the current state the debt is easily serviced, but it does reduce flexibility. Finally, there is the risk of overpaying for acquisitions. The last few years Euronext has been on a spending spree for bolt-on companies. So far it has paid off, but it's not that hard to see a deal go bad.

Conclusion

Euronext is a business with a significant moat. It has a near monopoly on public equities in several Western European countries and its other segments more than pull their weights. For many years, an investment in the company would have returned shareholders wonderful returns. With the further integration of bolt-on acquisitions, most notably the Oslo Exchange, it's becoming more diversified in both geography and revenues. Volatility has boosted trading in Q1 and with more uncertainty ahead, this could provide more of a tailwind. So far this has not been fully recognized, so at this point, Euronext is a clear buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EUXTF, SPGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.