VICI Properties: The 7% Yield Is Not Enough To Justify The Risks

by: Julian Lin
Summary

VICI is a triple-net REIT owning casino properties such as Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

Casino triple-net leases contain coverage floors which restrict lease escalations below a certain rent coverage threshold.

VICI maintains a conservative balance sheet giving it flexibility to extend financial help to its tenants, if needed.

I am unsure if the 7% yield provides for an adequate margin of safety.

VICI Properties (VICI) is a triple-net REIT owning, among others, the trophy assets of Caesars Entertainment (CZR). While it remains unclear exactly when and to what extent casinos across the nation