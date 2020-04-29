VICI Properties: The 7% Yield Is Not Enough To Justify The Risks
About: VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)
by: Julian Lin
Summary
VICI is a triple-net REIT owning casino properties such as Caesars Palace Las Vegas.
Casino triple-net leases contain coverage floors which restrict lease escalations below a certain rent coverage threshold.
VICI maintains a conservative balance sheet giving it flexibility to extend financial help to its tenants, if needed.
I am unsure if the 7% yield provides for an adequate margin of safety.