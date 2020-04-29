VICI Properties: The 7% Yield Is Not Enough To Justify The Risks

VICI Properties (VICI) is a triple-net REIT owning, among others, the trophy assets of Caesars Entertainment (CZR). While it remains unclear exactly when and to what extent casinos across the nation will be able to reopen, my personal view is that the casino business model will remain more than relevant, based on the precedent in Macau casinos. VICI maintains a conservatively managed balance sheet and is rapidly diversifying beyond CZR. While shares yield a generous 7%, I do not think that this valuation is enough of a risk premium to justify the potential risk for casinos moving forward.

Landlord Of Sin City

VICI isn’t your traditional triple-net REIT. Whereas the most famous triple-net REIT Realty Income (O) may own your neighborhood CVS (CVS), VICI exclusively owns casino assets including the trophy asset in Caesars Palace Las Vegas:

(2020 Investor Presentation)

For those unfamiliar with casino REITs, it may seem unorthodox to have casino tenants. Casinos historically are very profitable and thus make great tenants. VICI’s tenants have rent coverage of around 3 times - as far as I could find, they last disclosed this metric in the first quarter of 2019 as 3.5 times:

(2019 Q1 Presentation)

Since then, VICI has undergone several transactions, including the acquisition of additional Jack Cleveland properties at a 1.64 times rent coverage ratio but CZR’s pending merger with Eldorado Resorts (ERI) increases rent coverage for that tenant, which makes up more than 50% of total revenues.

Casino triple-net leases differ from the traditional triple-net lease in several ways. In addition to having annual lease escalators ranging from 1-2%, these leases also contain minimum capital expenditure requirements and EBITDAR coverage floors.

(2020 Investor Presentation)

Here’s how the coverage floor works. After a certain time threshold, the annual lease escalations can only occur if the tenant is earnings more than a certain threshold, as seen below:

(Green Street Advisors Industry Primer)

These thresholds range from 1.2 times EBITDAR to rent ratio, to 7.5 times revenue to rent ratio. While investors may view these coverage floors to be negative, I note that in the long term, they can help the tenants return to financial growth. VICI did note that the pending CZR-ERI merger would lead to the removal of the CZR coverage floor.

So we know thus far that VICI owns strong casino assets with high rent coverage and attractive lease escalators - but does any of it matter in light of COVID-19?

In a recent company update, VICI disclosed that it has received all of April rent from its tenants. This is significantly higher than the 40-70% seen at shopping centers and triple-net REIT peers. This definitely helps to bolster the case that casino tenants are strong credits. That said, it may be too early to make such a judgment. VICI’s top tenant in CZR disclosed lease-adjusted leverage of 5.0 times debt to EBITDA as of the end of 2019. Substantially most of casino tenants have considerable leverage. From experience, I have learned that whenever leverage is a material part of the financial status, we must determine if there is any covenant risk. I found a description of CZR’s covenants in their 2019 10-K:

“A failure to comply with the covenants contained in the agreements that govern our indebtedness could result in an event of default thereunder, which, if not cured or waived, could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations. In the event of any default under the indebtedness of CEC, CRC or CEOC LLC, the lenders or noteholders thereunder: will not be required to lend any additional amounts to such borrowers;

could elect to declare all indebtedness outstanding, together with accrued and unpaid interest and fees, to be due and payable and terminate all commitments to extend further credit; or

require such borrowers to apply all of our available cash to repay such indebtedness.”

The most concerning issue may be the final two points - that CZR may be required to pay down indebtedness. It is unclear if any of the covenants will be impacted due to the lack of near-term business. I was unable to find a description of the covenants, but do expect CZR to discuss them in more detail in the next several months. I find it possible that VICI may do a deal with CZR very similar to what Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) did with Penn National (PENN) - GLPI acquired some properties from PENN for $307 million in rent credits. Since VICI is essentially a financial lender for CZR, investors in VICI should be prepared for the event that VICI extends financial help to its tenants to help them avoid restructuring, which may even include outright loans.

Beyond COVID-19, I am optimistic about the outlook for casinos, primarily because casinos in Macau continued to have strong business following the SARS outbreak in the recent past. I do think that the US will have to undergo certain cultural changes (perhaps casino guests will be required to wear face coverings), but I have no doubt that Sin City will once again thrive in the future.

Respectable Balance Sheet

VICI’s balance sheet is rated BB or equivalent by the credit agencies. According to notes from Moody’s, this appears to be mostly due to their high concentration to CZR.

VICI had a low net debt to EBITDA of 4.4 times debt to EBITDA, but I note that the total leverage ratio of 5.7 times may be more applicable due to VICI consistently maintaining $1 billion in cash on hand for the past several years. VICI has guided for a long-term range of 5.0 to 5.5 times net debt to EBITDA. We can see below that VICI does not have any near-term debt maturities:

(2019 Q4 Supplemental)

VICI’s balance sheet appears to have room to sustain higher leverage due to any rent concessions, though I emphasize that long-term rent concessions may not be necessary if its tenants are able to eventually return to anything close to prior business conditions. I anticipate that VICI may either extend some sort of financing to some of its tenants to help them during these times.

Valuation And Price Target

VICI earned $1.48 in AFFO per share in 2019, and pays an annualized dividend of $1.19 per share. Based on recent prices, shares trade at 11.3 times AFFO and a 7% dividend yield. My 12-month fair value estimate is $20, representing a 6% dividend yield. Shares would be priced for 9-10% total returns at that price, which I believe to be an adequate reward for the low-medium risk profile of casino triple-net leases under normal business conditions. Shares have 25% total return upside to that target. However, because of the high potential that VICI will need to extend financing to CZR and perhaps other tenants in order to improve their (the tenants') liquidity, I do not view a 25% potential return as being enough to justify the risk of an uncertain future. My buy price for VICI is a 10% yield, or approximately $12 per share.

Risks

Casinos may be facing secular headwinds from the rise of online gambling, and the stay-at-home orders sprung about by COVID-19 certainly aren’t reversing that trend. If coming out of COVID-19 we see an acceleration in that trend, then VICI’s tenants may see declining profitability. This would impact VICI first by a suspension in annual lease escalators but later and more importantly by vacancies and/or rent concessions. It is unclear if VICI would be able to dispose of underperforming properties at desirable cap rates, considering that it is difficult to imagine how else to repurpose a struggling casino.

While I do believe that VICI’s tenants will be able to more than afford current rents once we emerge out of COVID-19, there is no guarantee that current rents will remain in place or that the tenants are able to avoid bankruptcy. As of now, the tenants do not appear to be in any immediate danger of bankruptcy, and as noted earlier, VICI can also play an important role in providing additional liquidity. In the latter case, this could prove to be a double-edged sword - on one end, it may help the tenants survive through these difficult times but on the other hand, it may prove to be “throwing good money after bad” in the event of a bankruptcy.

Any upside rests on VICI being able to be priced in accordance with the attractive rent coverage metrics. If VICI is required to give rent concessions or sees elevated vacancies as a result of COVID-19, then in addition to a reduction in cash flows, VICI may also find itself trading at a low valuation multiple. This would make it difficult for VICI to issue equity to fund acquisitions. While VICI does appear to have room on its balance sheet to allow leverage to expand, that is clearly not a long-term solution.

Conclusion

VICI offers a high-yield way to invest in trophy casino assets - for me personally, it is Caesars Palace Las Vegas that is most alluring. While it is anyone’s guess as to exactly when and to what capacity casinos will open, the strong performance of Macau casinos following previous viruses suggests that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Under “normal” circumstances, casino tenants have high rent coverage for VICI. VICI maintains a conservatively managed balance sheet, giving it room to extend financial help to tenants if needed. That said, the 7% yield does not appear high enough at this moment, as I would prefer both a lower stock price as well as more clarity regarding what kind of financial help VICI needs to extend to its tenants. I am neutral on shares.

25 Stocks I Like More Than VICI VICI did not make the cut - the Best of Breed portfolio features over 25 stocks rated strong buy or even conviction buy. Some investors start by looking at valuation with a stock screener, and from these cheap companies try to find any that they can justify buying. I instead start with an assessment of quality, and only from the highest quality companies do I begin to search for value. My goal is to not only beat the market but to also do so with a high success rate. Become a Best of Breed investor today

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.