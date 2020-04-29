Why Poor Sentiment Is Still Your Friend

We see the market tracking sideways, not retesting lows. We are focused on defensives and quality growth, with select cyclicals (Real Estate).

VIX, Put/Call ratio and equity fund flows have all moderated but are generally far from normalized, in-line with other uncertainty indicators, whilst retail sentiment has significantly worsened.

This has historically given a double-digit 12-month return, and supports our view that markets are better supported than feared.

Depressed sentiment is a positive

Investor sentiment remains historically depressed, and this remains a contrarian positive, and continues to support our constructive outlook on markets. We expect US markets, proxied by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), to track sideways, growing into the economic and earnings outlook becoming less-bad, after the sharp rally. Bear market rallies are a lot rarer than the market fears. Coronavirus cases have seemingly peaked. Monetary and fiscal policy support has been quick and remains very large. Whilst we believe the worst may be over for earnings expectations. We are focused on defensive and quality growth sectors, with select cyclical exposure.

Our sentiment index signals contrarian buy

Our proprietary Sentiment Index tracks a cross-section of US investor sentiment, and highlights 'euphoria' or 'capitulation', as contrarian exit or entry points to the market. A Sentiment Index of -0.9, or -1.5 standard deviations below average, has historically been a buy signal, and a level rarely seen in the last 15 years.

Back in March, the Sentiment Index plunged below this level, sending a 'capitulation' buy signal, and near touching the lows seen in the 2008 global financial crisis (See March 18 A sentiment capitulation buy signal). However, three weeks ago, concurrent with the market rally, sentiment troughed and has seen a moderate recovery, though remains depressed.

The historic average twelve month US equity return to buying such troughs is +14%. This supports our view that the market is better supported than feared.

Index of four measures

The index is equal weighted on four variables, to capture broad equity 'sentiment':

The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey (% bullish / bearish) Weekly Lipper US equity fund flows The CBOE VIX volatility index The CBOE put/call ratio

These indicators are then mostly smoothed to a 1-month moving average.

VIX and Put/Call ratio improved

The VIX volatility index and the CBOE put/call ratio deteriorated most rapidly in the February-March crash, and they have led in the recovery.

The VIX volatility index hit a post global financial crisis (GFC) high of 65 (80 was its brief GFC peak in October 2008) and has now fallen to 40, or 45 on one-month moving average basis. This is still two standard deviations above its 10-yr average. In the GFC the VIX did not return to its pre-crisis levels until a year after the stock market bottom.

The CBOE put/call ratio has seen the strongest normalization, with the current level near exactly in line with its 10-year average of 0.90. This compares to its March 9 high that was twice that number, and above the GFC high of 1.52.

US equity fund flows have followed the improving market, with a lag. The last two weeks have seen a flows stabilization after previous week's dramatic outflows. More broadly though risk aversion is evident in the continued dramatic money market fund inflows. These amounted to US$123bn last week versus US$2bn equity inflows.

This is not fully reflected in the below chart given our moving average smoothing.

Individuals turned much more cautious

Interestingly individual investors have leaned against the market rally and turned much more bearish. In the AAII survey last week only 25% reported they were bullish vs the 38% long term average and a GFC low of under 20%. The proportion bearish increased to 50% versus a 30% average, and was the low of the year.

Broader uncertainty measures also depressed

We also looked at several broader measures of uncertainty and market bullishness, to help put our selected indicators in perspective. These other measures show a similar trend. They have also moderated from the most depressed levels of March, though remain well above long term levels:

Economic policy uncertainty index : The daily US news-based Economic Policy Uncertainty index is at 543, down from a 700+ peak, but with the January/February lows below 100.

: The daily US news-based Economic Policy Uncertainty index is at 543, down from a 700+ peak, but with the January/February lows below 100. Hedge fund US equity exposure: Similarly, the NAAIM average hedge fund US equity exposure index (see below) rebounded from a 11% low, to the current of 45%, but it is well off the pre-crash high of 88% average US equity exposure.

Similarly, the NAAIM average hedge fund US equity exposure index (see below) rebounded from a 11% low, to the current of 45%, but it is well off the pre-crash high of 88% average US equity exposure. US GDP forecast dispersion: Another way to measure uncertainty is via the dispersion of analysts' economic forecasts. The current dispersion of sell-side analysts US GDP forecasts this year is the greatest it has been in modern history, reflecting the huge economic uncertainty.

Putting it all together

We expect markets, proxied by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), to track sideways, growing into a gradual improvement in the economic and earnings outlook, after the sharp rally. Bear market rallies are a lot rarer than the market fears. Coronavirus cases have seemingly peaked. Monetary and fiscal policy support has been quick and remains very large. Whilst we believe the worst may be over for earnings expectations. We are focused on defensive and quality growth sectors, with select cyclical exposure.

Our allocation framework (see article for background) helps identify relative buy and sell signals for US industries, by comparing market sentiment versus fundamentals, with a valuation overlay. The more out of favor, with better relative industry fundamentals, the better.

Defensive sectors, such as Staples (XLP) and Utilities (XLU), still dominate the top left buy quadrant - out of favor but with positive relative fundamentals - whilst quality growth sectors like software/technology (XLK) and healthcare (XLV) cluster in the slightly less positive top-right momentum quadrant - in favor with investors, but with positive relative fundamentals. See our separate article on why we are positive healthcare. We are overweight these sectors.

Cyclical sectors and financials (XLF) are generally in the less attractive bottom quadrants, with still relatively deteriorating fundamentals, and we are underweight most of them. Real Estate (VNQ) is the major cyclical exception, out-of-favor but with strong relative fundamentals, and we are overweight. The sector underperformed in the crash, as it did in the global financial crisis, despite lower leverage, more sustainable dividends, and a more diversified sector composition.

Risks: Reinfections and high Valuation

Fundamentals could deteriorate further as coronavirus cases remain high, or accelerate, as gradual lockdown liberalizations lead to high new cases. This would extend the current period of very depressed economic conditions, corporate failures, and huge fiscal and monetary support.

Valuations are high, at over 19x forward P/E, above five and ten year average valuations, and with some further moderate earnings downgrades likely. This could see an extended period of mediocre equity returns as earnings gradually recover to support current valuations. In the meantime, such high valuations would provide only modest support to any further market shocks.

Conclusion: Poor sentiment is your friend

Our composite investor Sentiment Index remains in contrarian buy territory, over 1.5 standard deviations below average. This has historically given a double-digit 12-month return, supporting our view that markets are better supported than feared. VIX, Put/Call ratio and equity fund flows have all moderated but are generally far from normalized (in-line with other uncertainty variables), whilst retail sentiment has significantly worsened. We see the market tracking sideways, not retesting lows. We are focused on defensives and quality growth, with select cyclicals (Real Estate).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.