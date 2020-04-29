Teck Resources: Selling Into Strength

As I write (April 28th), Teck Resources (TECK) is having a strong day of trading. Shares are up 9%+ on the day to currently be trading at around the $7.80 level. Shares bottomed at $6.12 a share on the 18th of March so we have seen quite a bounce (along with equity markets in general) over the past 40 days or so.

We went long Teck at around the $7 handle well before the announcement of the firm's first quarter numbers. Q1 numbers were announced on the 21st of this month where $0.12 in earnings were announced and $1.68 billion in sales were reported. Both the top line and bottom line beat prior projections. It is what is coming down the track though which we are very mindful of at present.

There was no getting away from the air of uncertainty CEO, Don Lindsay portrayed on the recent first quarter earnings call. He did state that steel making coal demand would soften significantly in the second quarter as plenty of pending orders had been delayed by the company's customers. This has been reflected in the updates for earnings estimates for the second quarter and the year as a whole. Q2 earnings per share are now expected to be negative ($-0.15) but should bounce back to hit $0.50+ by year-end.

Revenues are expected to come in at approximately $1.2 billion in Q2 and just under $6.4 billion for the year. These numbers are highly subjective and are banking on some type of turnaround in the last few quarters. Although there is plenty of good things happening at present in TECK such as the bigger Elkview plant, the QB2 project and of course RACE21, we do now know when we will really see the fruit of these investments. Remember this company is very open to outside factors which is why we believe caution is warranted at this stage

Here are some other technical reasons why we may liquidate or lighten up on our position in the short term. If shares got anywhere close to their multi-year lows, the risk/reward setup would change drastically as illustrated below.

If we look at the long-term chart below, we can see that shares of TECK did not come down to test their 2009 or 2016 lows which were just north of $3 per share. When we see the price bouncing off levels where there is no clear support, we become more conservative. Furthermore, buying volume on the daily chart has not been strong since we bottomed 40 days ago. These two technical signals definitely elevate the risk that lower lows are still ahead of us.

If we go to a chart of the S&P, we can see that today was day 25 of this first daily cycle. Today also registered a higher high which means this cycle is right translating. This strengthens the case that the sub-2200 low which we saw on the 23rd of March last should hold. We still maintain this low was indeed the 4-year cycle low. However, we do not know yet what the scale of the pending daily cycle decline will be over the next couple of months. Our projection would be that we will first test the 200-day moving average before rolling over into a steep daily cycle low. Therefore, the question which TECK investors need to ask themselves is whether the share price would be able to stay above the recent March lows if the S&P for example were to drop to 2400. We are not so sure.

Therefore, to sum up, we are going to be proactive here and most likely sell into the strength we saw in the share price today. The reasons being that:

Trading conditions remain very uncertain for Q2 and beyond. Shares did not test their multi-year lows in March. Equity markets in general are due very shortly to drop down into a daily cycle low.

We will update our portfolio accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TECK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.