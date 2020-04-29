5 Ways Universal Music Group's Revenue Is Affected By Pandemic

Source: telegraaf.nl

Last week, Universal Music Group's (hereafter referred to as UMG) majority owner Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF, OTCPK:VIVHY) reported first quarter results and hold its annual shareholders meeting. Both came after investors welcomed the news that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) finalized the acquisition of a 10% stake in the company's most valuable asset: UMG. The deal values UMG at $33 billion, while Vivendi's total market value is 'just' $25 billion based on Friday's close.

Tencent and its partners have until January 15 next year to decide to buy an additional 10% stake in UMG at the same $33 billion price tag agreed last year. Vivendi's first quarter update also stated the company hired investment banks to look for other minority shareholders and that an initial public offering is scheduled for January 2023 the latest. Three major events that could move Vivendi's share price in the months and years ahead. That can be either up or down, depending on Vivendi's ability to close deals for UMG at the same (or better) valuation compared to the Tencent deal. Naturally, the outcome of isn't certain. For example, Warner Music Group (WMGC) reportedly put their IPO on temporary hold due to lower than expected demand following market's volatility in February.

In the end, it will come down to UMG's ability to grow revenue and profits at a comparable (or better) rate as the company did over the past few years. The level of uncertainty about that ability may be in question following the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Therefore, this article will take a closer look at UMG's revenue and provide investors with insights in how its revenue may be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Some are obvious, some need a deeper understanding of the music business.

Earnings report

Last year, UMG reported revenue of $7.8 billion, up +18.9% from 2018. EBITA increased by +24.6% to a total of $1.2 billion compared to 2018. Looking at this year's first quarter earnings, UMG certainly continued the uptrend. Vivendi didn't report EBITA information for UMG, but revenue grew by +17.8% (or +12.7% at a constant currency rate) compared to the first quarter of 2019. The table below shows the revenue breakdown in Euro's for the first quarter.

If it wasn't for the COVID-19 virus and global pandemic-related lockdown restrictions, UMG's performance could be considered pretty much in line with expectations. However, the entertainment and music business had to deal with the impact from stay-at-home orders and other restrictions following the COVID-19 outbreak. Although lockdown restrictions were only announced toward the end of the quarter, it may have come as a surprise UMG's results were little affected.

This is what Vivendi had to say about it:

"Vivendi's revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were little affected by the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of which varied according to the Group's businesses and the geographical regions in which it operates. A decline in revenues was recorded for certain business activities in March, notably by Havas Group, Editis and Vivendi Village, corresponding to the first effects of the COVID-19 crisis."

Physical sales and merchandise

During the recent shareholders meeting, Oliver Nusse, CEO of Universal Music France, added the following:

"It's too early to tell how much the worldwide pandemic might affect our group. It will certainly impact physical sales, and merchandising sales [both] on tours and in stores."

This is the first and arguably the most obvious way UMG's revenue is hit by the COVID-19 restrictions. Since mid-March, worldwide restrictions apply to large gatherings and events, including live concerts and festivals. This will cause lower income from live events as UMG usually takes a cut out of merchandise sales, ticketing and artist fees. Also, physical stores are temporarily closed. This will have an immediate impact on physical CD and vinyl sales.

The decline in physical and merchandise sales already showed in the results reported over the first quarter as Merchandise and Other revenue was down -2% compared to the same period in 2019. However, this isn't going to be the only quarter that's affected. Several countries announced an event ban lasting until after the summer, including The Netherlands (1 September), Germany, Belgium, Denmark (31 August), France (mid-July) and Austria (end of June). More countries are likely to follow.

As festivals over the summer are cancelled, merchandise sales will take a hit in the second and third quarter as well. Although it's hard to predict by how much, merchandise revenue can decrease by more than 50%. Artist-inspired face masks won't fill that gap. On the bright side, Merchandise and Other income only accounts for 4% of UMG's total revenue. Still, a drop by 50% would reduce total revenue growth in the next quarters by 2%.

Synchronization licenses

Next, License and Other income is one of four categories also reported under recorded music. In theory all income from intellectual property (Master rights of the recording) can be considered license income, including licenses granted to Spotify (SPOT) and Apple Music (AAPL). However, these are already reported under Subscription and streaming, as well as Other digital sales. That leaves other external licenses and income for the use of recorded music rights, most likely synchronization licenses and label-side neighboring rights. First, I'll focus on synchronization licenses first and discuss neighboring rights later as a separate paragraph.

Synchronization licenses occur when a third party wants to use an existing track for commercial purposes. For example, an advertising agency is looking for background music to support an upcoming TV campaign or Netflix (NFLX) needs music placement under one of its Netflix Original releases. If these advertising agencies or movie production companies want to use existing music, they need to clear the use of it with the rights owner. In most cases, that's a record label. Not only owns UMG a large catalog of tracks itself, it also holds long-term licenses to represent Master rights for tracks it doesn't own directly. Therefore, UMG's total catalog eligible for synchronization use is substantial. Synchronization fees can be very lucrative depending on the potential reach (TV, radio and or online usage) and length.

So, why would synchronization license income be hit by COVID-19 restrictions? I considered two angles. Like festival and concerts, lots of large scale sporting events were cancelled or postponed. The Olympic Games and European Cup (soccer) are rescheduled to next year. Other examples are the NBA (still unclear when the post season will be played), MLB and Formula 1 (start of season delayed). The Dutch soccer competition was officially canceled. These events are typically important events for brands to promote their products via direct partnerships, but also with creative advertisement campaigns. With these events being postponed or in some cases cancelled, brands will pull their advertisement budgets. With less new campaigns, demand for new synchronization licenses to support the ads goes down as well and UMG ends up with less License and Other income.

Another important synchronization market was hit by COVID-19, namely films and series. Cinemas are closed and therefore, new movie releases are postponed. The list of postponed movies grows every week and includes potential box office hits like the new James Bond movie No Time to Die. Even ultimate stay-at-home stock Netflix said COVID-19 "could delay some programming by a quarter." While postponement of movies and series already shot won't hurt synchronization income immediately, there'll be a decrease in demand in the months to come. Los Angeles, the center of film production, has come to a standstill, which means that there'll be less movies and series produced this year. With less movies and series going to be produced, there'll be less demand for synchronization licenses and less License and Other income for UMG.

Publishing Rights

Publishing is an independent division. Recording artists aren't necessarily involved in writing and composing their own songs. Where a record label represents the (Master) rights of the recorded song, a publisher represents songwriters and composers of the song. Next to their record division, UMG operates a successful publishing division. In fact, the publishing division was the fastest growing division in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 2019. Music Publishing reported an increase in revenue of +20.4% compared to +18.5% for Recorded music. However, I expect the Music Publishing division will be hit the hardest due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

There's a difference in ways recorded music and publishing generate income. Record labels receive the majority of their income from streaming services. For example, UMG's record division earned 63% of total revenue from streaming. Publishers have much more diverse sources of income. Sources include royalties from commercial radio/TV spins, other commercial use (in public bars, restaurants, sport venues, offices, etc.), live performances, mechanical royalties (from physical sales and streaming) and synchronization licenses. Overall, the majority of the money comes from traditional Radio/TV and other commercial uses. Unlike Recorded music, mechanicals from streaming paid to songwriters are a fraction of royalties paid to record labels. Publishing income is more reliant on commercial users. That's makes it more vulnerable to COVID-19 measures and restrictions.

Imagine the sectors that are hit the hardest by lockdowns, stay-at-home orders and social distancing. These sectors include restaurants, bars and gyms. Offices are also closed due to work-at-home orders and large scale events are banned for a longer period as discussed earlier. All of these commercial users of music are closed right now. When they survive and reopen, they will seek to lower the payment of their publishing license for the simple fact that they didn't use music during the period they were closed. This will cause a drop in publishing revenue for UMG's publishing division.

Also, synchronization income on the publishing side is going to take a hit. In the music business, some sources of revenue are related to each other. Synchronization fees are one of them. When an advertising agency uses a song, they pay a fee to both the Master rights owner and the publisher. The total fee is typically split 50/50 between record labels and publishers. Sometimes, the synchronization fee is only paid to the publisher. That only occurs when the advertisement agency doesn't use the original song, but creates a new version (a so-called cover). That means there're more licenses granted by publishers than by record labels. It's fair to assume the drop in synchronization fees for UMG's publishing division will be even harder than for its recorded music division.

Neighboring Rights

Closely related to Music Publishing is neighboring rights. This isn't reported separately by UMG, but there're millions to be made with neighboring rights. SoundExchange, the neighboring rights society in the United States, paid out $908 million in 2019 alone. I assume UMG reports this type of income as License and Other under the Recorded music category, because label-side neighboring rights income goes to Master rights owners. There's a so-called artist share and label share. Around 50% (artist share) is paid out directly to artists who performed on the track. This can be the featuring artist (singer or producer) and/or session musicians (non-core band members). The other 50% is paid to record labels.

Unlike publishing, neighboring rights isn't exactly the same in every country in the world. In the United States neighboring rights are only paid for internet and satellite radio services like SiriusXM (SIRI) and iHeart Radio (OTC:IHRT). However, in Europe neighboring rights collecting societies also collect money from traditional radio/TV stations and other commercial users. This is the same group of businesses as I mentioned before when I discussed publishing income. Bars, restaurants, large offices, etc. I can make the same argument as for publishing why neighboring rights income in Europe will be lower. Commercial users are shut down for a while and in some cases go bankrupt. Therefore, they will ask for a lower license fee or don't pay the license at all in case of bankruptcy. This will lead to a lower pay-out of neighboring rights and less License and Other income for UMG.

Delayed payments

It's also important to understand that publishing and neighboring rights are collected by designated societies in each country separately. These often non-profit societies give commercial licenses and collect money for the use of music. At the end of each year, they add up the license fees they collected, deduct their expenses and pay the remaining money to the rights owners. It takes a while though before all the money is paid out. In my experience, it takes between one and two years after year-end for all publishing money related to a certain year to be paid out. That means that publishing income related to the year 2020 will be paid out in 2021 and 2022. The same goes for neighboring rights societies in Europe. It can take even three to five years for neighboring rights royalties to be paid out. One example is Germany, one of the bigger territories in Europe, where society GVL is having all sort of problems to pay out 2013-2017 royalties.

Why is this important? It wouldn't surprise me if UMG's Music Publishing income goes up steady initially this year. This is because monies received in 2020 see to publishing income collected by societies related to previous years. However, I expect a less steep increase in publishing revenue in the last part of this year and a decrease in revenue in 2021. All due the described COVID-19 restrictions and the fact that collecting societies take a while to collect and pay money to the publishers. Same goes for License and Other income.

Streaming income

I'll end this article with a positive note. Streaming revenue isn't expected to be hit much by the COVID-19 restrictions. UMG stated:

"The impact on streaming should be more limited, and [will] vary depending on the market and remuneration method. Streaming by subscription, which generates the largest portion of UMG revenues by far, is intrinsically more stable and robust… ad-funded streaming is likelier to be affected, along with the advertising market as a whole."

The majority of UMG's revenue is derived from streaming services. If subscriptions indeed increase at the rate they did before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, that's good news for UMG. In theory, more people will listen to streaming services at home during lockdowns. On the other hand, lots of bars, restaurants and offices use streaming services and playlists as background music. There may be a drop of subscription on that end. That's probably one the reasons total audio music streams dropped in the weeks ending 3/19 and 3/26 (see table below).

"But both of those weeks are increasing from the year-to-date weekly low count of 13.4 million album consumption units for the week ending March 19. That was the first full week after the U.S. economic shutdown became pronounced, with major sports leagues, concerts and other events shut down and people across the country beginning to widely self-quarantine."

Although a drop of audio music streams can be a concerning sign, I'm not worried this will materially impact UMG's income from streaming services. Like I said earlier, the majority of the money comes from subscriptions. The total number of streams may be lower, the actual pay-out is still the same. Only difference is that the pay-per-stream goes up. Another reason for audio music streams to drop may be that artists were more hesitant to release new music. For example, Sam Smith postponed the release of his album. With less artists releasing music, fans may have been less active during the first couple of weeks during the stay-at-home orders.

Summary

This article started with the mention of several M&A opportunities regarding UMG. Tencent has an option to acquire another 10% at a $33 billion valuation. Investment banks are looking for potential other minority interest investments and eventually the company plans to go public by the end of January 2023 the latest. There's a potential upside for Vivendi (UMG's parent company) in the short term in case UMG shows their revenue growth is resilient to whether the 'COVID-19 storm'.

UMG's first quarter 2020 revenue growth didn't give investors reason to question the company's ability to grow revenue in the future. However, this article provides an insight in ways that UMG's revenue will be affected from the second half of 2020 until 2022. Revenue affected include merchandise and physical sales, synchronization fees, publishing rights and neighboring rights. Due to the nature of the music business, there's a delay in timing when the actual effects of COVID-19 restrictions will become visible in earnings reports. Therefore, I conclude that there will be a decrease of revenue growth in the second half of 2020 and even a drop in revenue for certain of UMG's divisions (publishing, neighboring rights and licensing) in 2021.

