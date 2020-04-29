Seabridge Gold: The Economics Of KSM Are Much Better Now, But A Partner Is Needed

Seabridge Gold (SA) released the results of an updated PEA for its large KSM copper-gold project. The newest study presents several improvements to the project and confirms its world-class status and its potential to become one of the biggest copper-gold mines in the world. However, the main problem still remains. The initial CAPEX is very high, out of the reach of Seabridge Gold. If the mine should be built, Seabridge needs to find a strong partner. Or to get acquired.

There are several differences to the development plans outlined by the 2016 PEA and 2016 PFS. Probably the most important modification is that the Iron Cap deposit is much bigger and an earlier introduction of block-cave mining reduces underground development costs. A larger Iron Cap block-cave mine should also lead to higher copper feed grades and therefore to higher copper production rates, higher copper by-product credits, and lower gold production net costs. Moreover, the open-pit mining operation should be smaller. It will account for only 1/3 of the overall life of mine production, limiting the environmental impacts of the whole project.

The mill throughput rate is projected at 170,000 tpd. Over an initial 44-year mine life, 27.6 million toz gold and 17 billion lb copper should be produced. It equals approximately to 627,000 toz gold and 386 million lb copper per year on average. However, over the first 5 years, the production should average 1.3 million toz gold and 265 million lb copper per year. The initial CAPEX is estimated at $5.2 billion. At a gold price of $1,340/toz, copper price of $2.8/lb and CAD/USD exchange rate of 0.76, the average operating cost should be -$472/toz gold, due to the copper and silver by-product credits. The sustaining CAPEX is estimated at $6.9 billion, or $250/toz gold. It leads to an AISC of -$222/toz.

At the above mentioned base-case metals prices and CAD/USD exchange rate, the after-tax NPV(5%) should be $6 billion and the after-tax IRR should be 14%. Compared to the 2016 PEA, the mine life should be slightly shorter, 44 years compared to 51 years. On the other hand, the average annual gold production should be 5.9% higher, 627,000 toz compared to 592,000 toz. The biggest difference represents the copper production that should be almost 35% higher, 386 million lb compared to 286.22 million lb. The copper by-product credits make a huge difference in net production costs. Although some silver should be produced as well, the new PEA doesn't specify any exact volumes.

The economics of the project have improved significantly compared to the 2016 PEA; however, a part of the improvements is attributable to the higher base-case metals prices. Although the exchange rates are similar, the 2016 PEA used a base-case gold price of $1,230/toz, and a copper price of $2.75/lb, delivering an after-tax NPV(5%) of $3.4 billion and after-tax IRR of 10%. An alternative scenario with a gold price of $1,350/toz gold and copper price of $2.2/lb came to an after-tax NPV(5%) of $3.2 billion and after-tax IRR of 10.1%.

Source: own processing, using data of Seabridge Gold

Another important fact is that the new PEA includes only 2.4 billion tonnes of mineralized material or slightly less than 1/3 of the current resources. It leaves enormous space for future mine life and possibly also production rate expansions. The current measured and indicated resources contain 50.439 million toz gold, 14.159 billion lb copper, 269.725 million toz silver, and 324 million lb molybdenum. The inferred resources contain further 56.858 million toz gold, 32.145 billion lb copper, 331.168 million toz silver, and 299 million lb molybdenum. And the drills keep on turning.

Source: Seabridge Gold

The biggest problem of the project remains a huge initial CAPEX. Although it was reduced slightly, it stands at $5.2 billion. It is definitely out of reach of Seabridge Gold. The current market capitalization of the company is $899 million. As of the end of 2019, it held cash of $12.3 million. Further C$14 million ($10 million) was raised in a recent private placement; however, the money should be used as a deposit for the Canada Revenue Agency. It means that another private placement should be expected later this year, to finance Seabridge's operations, especially the exploration activities. The company is simply too small and financially weak to realize such a huge project on its own. A partner is needed. Although the gold prices are at multi-year highs, which improves the attractiveness of the project notably, the current weak copper prices and especially the current uncertainty plaguing the world economy may present a notable complication in the process of seeking for a potential partner.

Conclusion

Seabridge's KSM project is a large world-class copper-gold project. The incorporation of the Iron Cap deposit into the early years of the mine plan resulted in a significant improvement of the project economics. Moreover, the deposits are still open and there are also multiple regional exploration targets. KSM is really a giant in the making. However, Seabridge cannot bring this giant to life on its own. Unlocking of its true value will depend on Seabridge's ability to find a development partner at some reasonable terms.

