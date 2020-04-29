Autozone: Well Positioned To Succeed In Car-Loving America

Autozone (NYSE:AZO) has outperformed the S&P over the past 10 years, returning 445% compared to S&P's 130%. This outperformance has been driven by Autozone's strong brand and service, married with its cost advantages and strong in-house brands. Its current valuation also appears cheap when compared to peers and could potentially have a 27% upside to its current stock price.

Service and availability have protected Autozone from online channels

As more retail chains close down stores, one would expect that e-commerce will negatively impact the automotive aftermarket part industry. However, Autozone has grown its store count from 4,627 in 2010 to 6,411 in 2019.

One key differentiator is the high customer service levels that Autozone provides. Autozone has been founded since 1979 and has established itself as a trusted provider to customers seeking to repair vehicles themselves. Due to the number of parts available in a vehicle, the complexity usually leads to customers needing some form of help. This is where Autozone's well-trained sales staff come in to fill the gap that is not available from an online store.

Furthermore, customers who find that their vehicles require servicing are sensitive to time. If their car or truck were defective, it is unlikely that they would wait for their online ordered parts even if there were one-day shipping. The likely customer behavior would be to drive into a nearby auto part store and obtain their required item.

As a result, Autozone has grown its revenues from $7.3B to $12B in the past 10 years, representing a steady 5% compounded growth rate in the difficult retail industry.

Autozone's relative size and in-house brands have strengthened its competitive advantage

Besides its 6,411 stores, Autozone also has 170 regular hubs and 35 mega hubs that can store many more SKUs than its regular stores. This prevents smaller peers from competing well on the parts-availability factor as Autozone is able to hold products that have slower inventory turns. These hubs also allow Autozone to transport parts to smaller stores to meet customer demand if needed.

Autozone's scale also gives it larger bargaining power over suppliers compared to its smaller peers. This allows it to achieve better margins that it can choose to pass along to its customers or use it for investments. Over the past 10 years, gross margins have expanded from 50% to 53%, while operating margins have maintained around 18%.

Another contribution to its stronger margins come from Autozone's brands such as Duralast, which is sold exclusively in Autozone stores. The loyal customer base that Autozone has built up over the years are unlikely to switch to other products and auto part stores due to the trust placed in Autozone's recommendations and guidance. Vehicles are also high-value purchases, which increases the stickiness of auto parts products once customers experience reliability using them. As roughly half of Autozone's sales come from their in-house brands, it reflects the trust that customers have for Autozone's brands, which contribute to improving Autozone's operating margins.

Autozone has been expanding its commercial efforts

Revenue growth from 2010 to 2017 has slowed from 8% to 2.4%. However, growth has re-accelerated to roughly 6% in the past year. This has been attributed to its increasing commercial presence. Autozone's commercial growth segment grew by 13% in fiscal 2019, compared to 7.3% a year before. Autozone has been focused on building a strong B2B sales organization and commercial programs alongside its strong retail segment. Autozone currently only has a 4% market share of this segment, so it represents a pathway to steady growth ahead.

The management is also increasing the number of mega hubs to serve the commercial segment, as this segment has the highest need for niche parts.

Recently, we announced that our new target for mega hubs is to grow from 35 to between 70 and 90 across the United States, over the next few years. Our mega hubs have continued to outperform our expectations allowing us to add considerably more. We are also testing the boundaries of expanding our regular hub stores to substantially more locations.

Management has achieved high returns on capital

William C. Rhodes III has been Autozone's CEO since 2005. In a competitive industry like retail with reliance on physical stores, it is difficult to earn high returns on capital. Therefore, one factor in judging Autozone's management ability is the historical returns on capital.

With its service brand and scale advantages, Autozone has achieved above 25% return on total capital for most of the past 10 years and exceeding 40% in some years. These returns are way above any of Autozone's cost of capital estimates. In comparison, O'Reilly's (NASDAQ:ORLY) return on total capital had a large range from 10-30%, with its latest figure being 19%. This shows that Autozone has made strong investments in profitable growth while optimizing on the highest return opportunities for its investors.

Autozone's debt is an issue if free cash flow dries up

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Autozone has $176M of cash with $5.2B of long-term debt. Since the debt is mostly long term, Autozone is likely not to face any cash crunch in the near term. Moreover, Autozone has about $1.6B of free cash flow in fiscal 2019. This provides a large cushion for Autozone to invest in growth. It also helps Autozone tide through any operational difficulties in volatile periods. If free cash flow slows down, there is a likelihood that Autozone might have to raise funds to pay down its debt.

Valuation

Peer analysis shows that Autozone ranks more expensive than the median-peer group based on EV/Revenue, but trades in line with peers based on EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios. Autozone is more expensive based on EV/Revenue but it has higher EBITDA margins of 20.9% compared to the peer median of 12.2%. Compared to another large auto part retailer O'Reilly Automotive, Autozone has similar consensus EBITDA margins (20.9% vs. 20.7%) and revenue growth (-1.5% vs. 0.4%) but trades much cheaper based on EV/EBITDA (12.2x vs. 15.5x) and P/E (17.2x vs. 23.1x) ratios.

Investment Risks

The trend towards electric vehicles could lead to fewer car parts sold overall due to the potentially more reliable configuration of these types of vehicles. Autozone's experienced management should be able to lead this shift in the long term. As electric vehicles age and require repairs, there would be a segment of customers who would prefer doing it themselves than opting for the more expensive dealer channel. Autozone's increasing presence in the commercial channel would also help it capture customers who prefer others to help repair their electric vehicles.

A shift towards autonomous and shared vehicles might also lead to reduced car parts sold overall. However, this impact should be relatively small as car ownership would likely remain high in the United States due to the lack of reliable interstate transportation. Nevertheless, this remains a threat in the longer term.

Takeaways

Over the past 40 years, Autozone has built a strong brand with high service standards that have protected it against the threats from online channels. Its relative scale and reliable in-house brands have also contributed to its high operating margins in a competitive industry. Strong management has also enabled the company to earn industry-leading returns on capital for long periods of time.

Its valuation also appears cheap when compared to its closest peer, O'Reilly Automotive. If Autozone trades at similar EV/EBITDA multiple as O'Reilly, Autozone has potentially a 27% upside to its current stock price. Despite risks from electric and autonomous ride-sharing vehicles, the company's long history of success should allow it to continue generating strong returns in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AZO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.