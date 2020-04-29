Southwest Airlines: Whether To Get In Or Get Out

Investment Thesis

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is extremely attractive at its current market price. With decreased earnings, decreased cash flow, and increased debt, the pandemic has beat down LUV into an oversold dividend growth and value stock.

Company Background

Source: Southwest Home Page

Southwest Airlines is a passenger airline that provides national travel within the U.S. and is expanding to international travel markets. The company has a large fleet of Boeing 737s with 101 national destinations and 10 international destinations. I don't see the company having a "moat", a competitive advantage, over its competitors. In the airlines industry, travel and consumer demand control everything. This can be difficult at times which has been shown under the current market climate with people staying home and little to no travel happened worldwide. However, I think the company is well-established and set up to succeed as it has historically once this is all over. The company has several big competitors in its space including but not limited to: (DAL), (AAL), (JBLU), (UAL), (FRNT), and (ALK).

Regarding its fundamentals, LUV has proven to be a top dog in the dividend growth category. Its 3 and 5 year CAGR is ridiculously high at 23.13% and 26.05%, respectively. It is currently a dividend challenger with 8 years of dividend growth under its belt, soon to be 9 if they can sustain another increase during these trying times. Its historical FCF/share growth has been just as amazing coming in at 17.50%! Fundamentally, the company is solid as any. The one thing hurting the company is... you guessed it, the pandemic.

So, here's my traditional analysis on the stock:

Price to Earnings, P/E: This method puts a value to a company relative to its historical P/E ratio. To do this, let's take a look at the current P/E and compare it to the 5-year average P/E. At the time of writing this article, LUV is trading at $29.25 per share. This implies a current P/E of 6.87 using the TTM earnings of $4.25 per share. The 5-year average P/E is 13.10. Based on its TTM earnings, I calculated the value of the stock according to its historical P/E to be $55.68. This implies 90% upside.

There is a problem with this method, it only takes into account its TTM earnings and assumes the company can continue on that path. However, in the case of LUV, they have ($2.98) in estimated forward earnings. So, I'll substitute in a Price to Sales valuation instead.

Price to Sales, P/S: This method puts a value on a company relative to its historical and forward P/S ratio. To do this, let's take a look at the current P/S and compare it to its 5-year average P/S. At the current price of $29.25, the TTM based P/S is 0.70 which implies sales of $41.79 per share. The 5-year average P/S is 1.45. Based on this, I calculated the stock to be worth $60.60 which implies a 107% upside.

Luv's current forward P/S is 1.08. This implies sales of $27.08 per share. The 5-year average forward P/S is 1.37. Based on this, I calculated the stock to be worth $37.10 which implies a 26% upside.

Dividend Yield, DY: This method uses its current dividend yield and compares it to its historical average dividend yield. Then, with its current annual dividend payment, determines what the value would be if the stock reverted to its 5-year average dividend yield. At the current price of $29.25, the stock has a dividend yield of 2.46%. The stock has a 5-year average dividend yield of 0.74%. If the company were to return to its 5-year average yield on its current annual dividend payment of $0.72 per share, the stock would be worth $97.30 which implies a 232% upside.

Discounted Cash Flow Model, DCF: This model takes into account the stocks future dividend payments into its valuation. Using its historical FCF growth and a discount rate of 12%, I calculated the stock to be worth $155.98. This implies a 433% upside.

The problem with this valuation method is it assumes LUV is able to increase travel back to pre-pandemic levels within a few months to a year after this is all over. Assuming this isn't going to last for much longer either.

Enterprise Value, EV: This method takes into account a company's short-term and long-term debt, market cap, and any cash on hand and assets. According to this, the stock is worth $29.19 which implies a (0.21%) downside. This valuation method has been deeply affected by the pandemic. The company has taken on more lines of credit and debt to sustain itself through these trying times.

Valuation Method Stock Value P/E $55.68 Current P/S $60.60 Forward P/S $37.10 DY $97.30 DCF $155.98 EV $29.19 Average Value $72.64

Source: Seeking Alpha

Averaging out all the valuation method values, you can see LUV's fair value is estimated to be $72.64. However, this value took into account the valuation methods with errors due to current market conditions. So, to fix this I'll remove those "compromised" valuations and get a more accurate fair value for LUV.

Valuation Method Stock Value Current P/S $60.60 Forward P/S $37.10 DY $97.30 EV $29.19 Average Value $56.05

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risks Associated With LUV

In my eyes, I see one risk with LUV - its life fully depends on consumer spending and market conditions.

Capitalism has a good way of "weeding out" the weak stocks and keeping the strong ones afloat, especially during horrible market conditions when every company is hit hard. That is no exception today. In today's market, consumer spending on non-essentials has hit some pretty bad lows. This includes: travel, entertainment, and cosmetic businesses like barbershops and hair salons. Here, I'm talking about travel since that's the business LUV is in. With an ongoing economic shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LUV is losing cash by the day and fast. There are little to no flights going out right now which means the company is just losing money day by day. This means, FCF is draining quick! In the eyes of a dividend growth investor, this is the worst thing that can happen to a stock you own. When FCF is declining as much as it is, companies need to take on large amounts of debt and even bailouts to cover operational expenses and dividend payments for a prolonged period of time. Assuming this economic shutdown lasts until the end of Q3, I don't see any way LUV will be able to survive without taking on new debt and another round of bailouts from the government.

That being said, its dividend is more vulnerable now more than ever. Its dividend challenger status is at stake and its dividend payments are at stake moving forward. I don't see the company cutting or suspending their dividend payments in the near future because I think management values their dividend status too highly. However, I do see a minimal increase to keep their streak alive. The only way the company can make it out of this is if the pandemic disappears quickly. After the pandemic is over and the economy reopens, the company needs to push hard and fast to get air traffic back to pre-pandemic levels to make up for all the losses accrued. This means lower dividend increases, higher debt payments, and cost cutting. With strict management decisions, the company can get back on track within months of reopening the economy. All of this is assuming the pandemic goes away soon. If it lasts any longer, who knows what's going to happen to LUV.

I'm predicting a 0.25%-0.75% dividend hike in May to a new forward annual payment of $0.7218-$0.7254. With a current price of $29.25, this represents a new annual yield of 2.47%-2.48%.

Conclusion

Each valuation method I used will not be entirely accurate due to the fact that some numbers have been skewed by the pandemic. In my stock valuations, I tried to account for this by excluding some valuations and including others. However, based on a value and dividend growth perspective, I think the stock is currently hugely undervalued with potential for large gains in the coming years when the economy and stock market recover, assuming the company will make it out.

Be careful when choosing investments to add to your portfolio during the current market climate since valuations are skewed and fundamentals have been shaken. Do your own research before making any decisions with your money.

I hope you enjoyed the brief analysis of LUV and if you want to read more analysis type articles then give me a follow and let me know in the comments what stocks you want me to analyze.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial advisor and do not claim to be one. I am only providing my own insights into a stock and should be taken with caution. Do your own research before making any decisions.