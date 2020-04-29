REITs With Long-Term Societal Consequences

There will be a point in time for us to create a rising-from-the-ashes list. However, that point in time is not today.

Granted, we may eventually put some money to work in them, but the keywords there are “may” and “eventually.” We must first see repeatable sources of income.

I’m going to point you to three property sectors we’re avoiding altogether, at least for now.

According to a CBS News poll published last Thursday, 70% of respondents want to keep stay-at-home orders in place. For a while longer.

Perhaps until a coronavirus cure is found.

Admittedly, that poll asked merely 2,112 U.S. residents in a country of 329.573 million (and counting). So take it or leave it as you’d like.

Also, admittedly, states are starting to reopen regardless – or, in some cases, because – of the sentiments of their individual citizens. As CNN first reported over the weekend:

“Georgia’s reopening has been the most aggressive so far. Gov. Brian Kemp allowed the [re-openings] of hair and nail salons, gyms, bowling alleys, tattoo studios, and massage therapists on Friday, with theaters and restaurants to follow Monday.”

Whether you agree with that decision or not, that means Georgia will serve as a test run. And not just when it comes to how states might fare health-wise after reopening…

But also how they might fare economically.

Right now, all we can really do is make as logical predictions on the subject as possible. And, judging by all the expert (and not-so-expert) opinions out there, logic can point in almost any direction.

We’ve got smart people predicting the best possible outcomes.

And smart people predicting the worst.

So which is it going to be, and who are you going to believe? It’s hard to know how to answer, I know.

Pessimist vs. Optimist

On the glass-completely-empty-because-it-fell-over-and-shattered side of the debate is Jonathan V. Last, editor of The Bulwark. In his piece from April 24, titled “We Cannot ‘Reopen’ America,” he argues that government actions don’t matter.

The way he sees it, most customers won’t feel safe enough to frequent brick-and-mortar anything for quite a while. In which case, bringing the economy back online “is a fallacy based on a fantasy.”

Last cites Las Vegas for starters, practically predicting (or completely predicting) that it’s never going to recover. Even if they didn’t care about rubbing elbows in tight spaces with complete strangers – which he distinctly thinks they will – they won’t have the money to spend on such extravagant expenses.

Not with national unemployment at 20%. Or 25%. He writes:

“There are some industries likely to be less affected by the virus (agriculture, manufacturing) and some industries that will boom because of it (telecom, logistics, e-commerce). But the American economy is a tightly integrated system where disruption in one sector can cascade into failures everywhere else.”

If you’re now ready to go run and hide in abject despair, let’s turn to USA Today’s writeup about Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. A former Goldman Sachs banker, he predicts the economy will rebound rapidly in the summer months.

“His light-switch rebound projection aligns with sentiments shared by President Donald Trump, who said in a recent news briefing that the nation’s financial conditions will improve swiftly. ‘We’re going to rebuild it. And we’re going to rebuild it better. And it’s going to be faster than people think,’ Trump said on April 20 during a coronavirus news conference.”

So… again… which one will it be? I wish I could say for sure.

But until I can, my byword will be “caution.” And I think yours should be too.

Stop. Wait. Look. Then Proceed From There.

My byword isn’t panic, mind you. It’s not hopelessness.

As I keep saying, I’m still in the markets myself. And I’m still out there researching opportunities for others.

So, I still obviously believe the world will keep on turning after this coronavirus threat is gone.

However, I want to be cautious in my optimism. And that means avoiding certain stocks for the time being.

By that I mean stocks that make their money off of entertainment and leisure-like activities. Stocks like theaters, gaming, and hotels.

It’s truly a tragedy that these categories – which, together, employ hundreds of thousands of people – are so hard-hit in all of this. However, I don’t see a “glass half-full” way of looking at them in the short term.

Certain hotel chains, I’m sure, will bounce back eventually. Yet movie theaters have been operating on very thin margins for years now.

People were already becoming ever more acquainted with streaming such services. Why bother paying $40 for two tickets, two sodas, and two snacks when you can cuddle up on the couch instead for under $25?

No need to worry about parking…

Or traffic…

Or obnoxious people sitting right behind you…

Plus, after two solid months or more of sheltering in place, people might be quite used to their small screens. In which case, big screens could be a thing of the past.

Of course, all that could be wrong. People might clamor to fill up traditional box office seats again just as soon as they get the all-clear. In which case, I’ll be very happy for the industry.

But I can’t and won’t believe it until I see it.

For now, I’m sticking to my byword and avoiding the following companies like the plague that brought them into such dire question in the first place.

Gaming REITs Are a Bad Bet

Let’s delve further into the property sectors we’re avoiding altogether for now. Granted, we may eventually put some money to work in these sectors…

But we must first see repeatable sources of income that support healthy dividend growth.

With the gaming industry now under distress following the suspension of so many gaming operations, we’ve become much more bearish on REITs that hold them.

Businesses are suspending all non-essential travel. Conventions scheduled for the first half of the year have been cancelled. And many attached or nearby restaurants have either shut down entirely or offer limited hours and seating.

Prior to COVID-19, we were bullish on gaming REITs, particularly on VICI Properties (VICI). We initiated coverage on the company in June 2018 as it announced a number of transformational deals.

Up until this March, VICIC was on track to post strong growth numbers in 2020. Today, it estimates that its top tenants – Eldorado Resorts (ERI) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – have eight to 12 months of liquidity. And its smaller tenants like Jack and Century (CNTY) have three to six.

To be honest, that’s actually not bad.

I’m not ready to roll the dice on the gaming sector. But there are a few noteworthy reasons to be bullish, at least for VICI:

The importance of gaming to state and local economies that will likely become focal points for government intervention. VICI’s net-lease business model provides some level of support if it had to cut its dividend for four to six months (our estimate).

We’re watching this sector closely, recognizing that “cabin fever” could turn into a mad rush for blackjack as soon as it's safe. For now though, we’re officially in a holding pattern.

VICI is trading at $15.58 with a dividend yield of 7.64%.

There’s No Germ Like Home’s

Hotel REITs are taking the brunt of the COVID-19 fear factor. That much is obvious by how many of them aren’t even comfortable providing guidance amid this heightened uncertainty.

Last year, we were increasingly bullish on hotels. They had attractive valuations, with no known recessions in sight.

That’s why we recommended REITs like Hersha Hospitality (HT), Park Hotels (PK), and Apple Hospitality (APLE). In light of this new, unprecedented day we face though…

We now believe the sector will face significant challenges for the foreseeable future. So we’ve downgraded all lodging REITs to either Holds or Sells.

Most all of them have been taking proactive steps to reduce operating costs, corporate expenses, capex, and dividend payments. Given the unprecedented (there’s that word again) nature of the sector-wide shock, they have little other choice if they want to survive.

Hotel REITs – which only own about 5% of total hotel rooms in the U.S. – are generally low-leveraged and have access to more sources of capital compared to most other hotel property owners.

But hotels in general could have a more prolonged recovery assuming recessionary pressure. The industry has experienced a significant downturn in travel demand and meaningful pressure on occupancy rates, average daily rates, and revenue per available room (RevPAR).

Simply put, we’re remaining on the sidelines. Similar to gaming REITs, we’re carefully watching hotels, believing there will eventually come a time to get back in bed with them.

But for now, there’s no need to get too cute and try to market time exactly when the global economy will regain confidence in the travel sector.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK), for one, is trading at $8.12 and has suspended its dividend. We want to see it rethinking that outlook before we’re willing to revise our own.

Fun for All, but All Alone

The final sector we believe could take longer to thaw out is actually a subsector: the “experiential” segment that includes theaters, waterparks, and recreational facilities.

These places entail very high levels of social interaction. So, we suspect ongoing material pressure could lead to a sustained negative impact on their fortunes.

The market environment remains unbelievably challenged near-term. And there’s a very good chance that – as already stated – COVID-19 could completely and permanently alter movie goer behavior… potentially bankrupting theater operators and challenging film exclusivity window agreements.

The REITs that are impacted by these higher-risk categories include:

EPR Properties (EPR)

(EPR) Realty Income (O)

(O) Spirit Realty (SRC)

(SRC) STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

(NYSE:STOR) Essential Properties (EPRT)

(EPRT) National Retail (NNN).

As viewed below, EPR has considerable exposure to theaters, which is one of the reasons we have it listed as a Sell.

Will we warm up to it in the future?

To be blunt, it’s doubtful. I can’t escape the belief that certain businesses are going to get permanently torched by the pandemic. If I’m right, many theaters will be closing for good as a result.

I’m much more optimistic that hotels and gaming will recover, but I view the theater segment as permanently impaired. EPR is trading at $26 per share with a dividend yield of 19.4% – hardly a note of confidence.

Closing Thoughts…

We commenced a new portfolio in mid-March called the Cash Is King Portfolio. And while it’s in the early innings still, we wanted to brag about some of our top picks… none of which are in the sectors or subsectors listed above.

The portfolio has returned 15% in six weeks, with its top picks including:

Ladder Capital (LADR) – up 71.7%

(LADR) – up 71.7% Four Corners (FCPT) – up 55.5%

(FCPT) – up 55.5% Hannon Armstrong (HASI) – up 41.9%.

The key for spotting winners and losers has been our focus on selecting REITs with repeatable sources of income. Of course, this means we’re avoiding REITs with no pattern of repeatability… regardless of any deep discounts being offered by Mr. Market.

There’s a tremendous opportunity to capitalize on the sentiment (i.e., fears) related to this global pandemic. But investors must be tactical and recognize that certain REITs could see a prolonged impact to their growth rates.

There will be a point and time for us to create a rising-from-the-ashes list. But that point and time is not today…

Stay tuned, and happy SWAN investing both now and then!

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, EPRT, FCPT, HASI, LADR, O, PK, SRC, STOR, VICI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.