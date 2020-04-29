Brazilian Small-Caps Suffer Large Declines Amid Political Uncertainty

As of the ring of the closing bell on Friday, 04/24/2020, BRF and EWZ have dropped by 8.85% and 7.67%, respectively. Ibovespa, the leading Brazilian Index, fell by 5.45% during the trading period, contributing the most to the significant drop in the price of the Brazillian Market ETFs. The Brazilian real fell by more than 1.35%, also adding fuel to the fire. The decline in price came as a response to investors' uncertainty caused by the surprising resignation of Sergio Moro. This comes one week after the Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, was fired by the Brazilian President Bolsonaro.

Sergio Moro, on live television, announced his resignation from his position as Minister of Justice. During his announcement, he stated that President Bolsonaro "fired federal police chief Mauricio Valeixo for personal and political reasons."

All these news clippings just to say this, it seems that history is repeating itself in Brazil. I will not go as far as to say that President Bolsonaro will be impeached, but his ability to get anything done will be as if he was being impeached. The scandalous way that Sergio Moro left will reduce Bolsonaro's chances of finding a good substitute for this critical role.

Why Did BRF Respond to This News?

Sergio Moro claims that Jair Bolsonaro plans to hire someone to fill the role of the federal police chief that he can count on to provide him information. Reuters news compared this to what occurred in the White House during the Nixon administration. With Sergio Moro gone, political reform of a corrupt political system becomes less likely, and this will increase the market risk premium for Brazilian stocks. Small-caps tend to have betas higher than one, which means that the effects of an increase in market risk are amplified (linear growth). Below are two CAPM examples to illustrate my point.

Small-cap Example: 2.5 + 1.2(6.0 - 2.5) = 6.7%

Large-cap Example: 2.5 + 1.0(6.0 - 2.5) = 6.0%

Below is a chart showing the bond yields for the BRICs and Mexico. The data in this chart is from the closing price of the 20th until the closing price of the 24th.

As you can see above, Brazil was the only market with an increase in the 10Y bond yield. Traditionally, analysts from these markets use the 10Y bond yield as their risk-free rate, and as you can see, this rate went up too.

Now For Market Speculation

President Bolsonaro also promised labor reform and to get the economy back on its feet. He did this by tapping into the private sector's top Fund Manager, Paulo Guedes. Dr. Paulo Guedes is the Minister of the Economy and responsible for the treasury, planning, budgeting, industry, and commerce. So why am I bringing up Dr. Guedes? Photos are floating around on the internet, which was taken during President Bolsonaro's press conference about Sergio Moro leaving, showing Dr. Guedes without a jacket and tie. Also, he is the only Minister with a mask. This spark concerned in the market over the possibility of Dr. Guedes being the next one to leave.

In this investment article by the Estadao, economists speculate what would happen to the Brazilian economy if Paulo Guedes goes too. Economists believe that without Paulo Guedes, the economic reforms needed to put the economy back on track will not be realized during this administration. They also think that the dollar will hit six reais ($0.1667), the stock market will drop drastically, and the country will be without an economic plan.

Below are two charts showing the FX rates for the BRICs and the largest LATAM economies. The data in these charts are from the closing price of the 20th until the closing price of the 24th.

Once again, Brazil is the only BRIC country going into the red.

The FX rates for Latin America's largest economies were all in the red, but Brazil still managed to devalue more than any of the others. In my opinion, the reason why the Real fell more this past week than any of the other comparable countries is that political risk increased in the country.

As the chart above demonstrates, Brazilian small-caps are falling more than large-caps. As I explained earlier, small caps are more volatile due to their betas, systematic risks, which is why BRF is 2% lower than EWZ.

Conclusion

With one of the two "super ministers" gone and possibilities of the second one leaving soon, investors of ETF's like BRF, EWZS, and EWZ must prepare their portfolio for the additional risks caused by the current political turmoil in Brazil. Investors should reduce their exposure to ETFs that try to replicate small-cap indices until the political situation in Brazil is back on track.

