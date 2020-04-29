Zinc: China's Credit Flows Send An Optimistic Message

We expect a rebound in the year-on-year change in LME zinc prices at some point this year.

A divergence between China’s credit impulse and LME zinc prices has emerged since late 2018, which we view as unsustainable.

The Chinese credit impulse is one of the most reliable leading indicators of economic activity, which can, therefore, help up predict the future direction of zinc prices.

Zinc: In a downtrend since 2018

Zinc prices have fallen sharply since the official start of the US-China trade conflict at the start of 2018.

As a result, WisdomTree Zinc (ZINC), which replicates the performance of zinc prices by tracking the Bloomberg Zinc Subindex, has performed extremely poorly over the past two years. Here is a summary of its performance:

About ZINC

WisdomTree Zinc allows investors to get exposure to zinc prices in so far as the ETC replicates the exposure of a total return in zinc by tracking the Bloomberg Zinc Subindex.

This ETC was launched in September 2006 and its management fee is 0.49%.

China's credit dynamics offer some optimism

While it seems natural to be bearish on zinc in the current macro environment, we wish to send here an optimistic message. Our optimism stems from the historically tight relationship between LME zinc prices and credit dynamics in China.

To illustrate our point, we compare the year-on-year change in LME zinc prices and the Chinese credit impulse.

The Chinese credit impulse corresponds to the second derivative of credit, from a mathematical vantage point.

Economically, the credit impulse can be defined by the 12-month change in the 12-month sum of Total Social Financing, expressed in % of GDP. Total Social Financing is a broad measure of credit and liquidity, which refers to the aggregate volume of funds provided by China’s domestic financial system to the private sector of the real economy.

In other words, the credit impulse represents the flow of credit and not the change in credit. Michael Biggs, who was the first economist to introduce this concept, showed that an economic recovery is more driven by a rebound in the flow of credit (“credit impulse”) rather than a rebound in the stock of credit (“credit growth”). For more details, please refer to Biggs’ paper: Credit and economic recovery, July 2009.

In turn, a recovery in Chinese economic activity tends to boost refined zinc consumption, pushing zinc prices higher, hence the tight correlation between LME zinc prices and the Chinese credit impulse.

The notable divergence between the Chinese credit impulse and zinc prices since the start of the year points to a disequilibrium, which is unlikely to last in the long run. In this regard, we believe that zinc prices could rebound strongly at some point this year after recording a negative performance of 17% in Q1.

Friendly seasonality

This would be consistent with zinc's seasonal patterns, which show a negative price seasonality in the first half of the year and a positive price seasonality in the second half. The seasonality in zinc prices can be illustrated with a box plot, which includes monthly returns of LME zinc over 2002-2009:

To even better illustrate zinc’s seasonality, we proceed to a price decomposition and isolate the seasonal. In the chart below, we show the seasonal trend for 2019 but the trend is recurrent every year.

It's not only about zinc...

The Chinese credit impulse does not impact only zinc but most industrial base metals because, on balance, China consumes 50% of global refined base metal consumption every year. In a previous article, we showed a relationship between Chinese credit impulse and copper, which was also tight. An interesting way to illustrate the general relationship between the Chinese credit impulse and base metals is to use a heatmap, which allows us to assess the degree of correlation between the Chinese credit impulse and base metals price changes.

We can see that copper, zinc, and lead co-move the most with the Chinese credit impulse. In contrast, tin and aluminium exhibit a weaker relationship with the Chinese credit impulse.

Conclusion

From a macroeconomic approach, we argue that the acceleration in the Chinese credit impulse is likely to boost Chinese economic activity in the months ahead after a total shutdown in January and February.

In turn, refined zinc consumption could get a boost considering that China consumes 50% of it. This would, in turn, tighten refined tin market conditions.

The negative performance in zinc prices in Q1 has intensified the divergence between the Chinese credit impulse and the year-on-year changes in LME zinc prices. We believe that this divergence will correct itself and as such, represents today a buying opportunity.

A price rebound in zinc would be consistent with its friendly seasonality in H2. Against this, asserting upside exposure to zinc prices by implementing a long position in WisdomTree Zinc could prove to be an interesting trade idea.

We contend that this trade is risky because the economic backdrop is extremely fragile and that the trend in zinc prices over the past two years has been downwardly inclined. We would, therefore, await a confirmation in the technical picture to have more conviction that selling pressure has become exhausted and that a rebound can take place.

