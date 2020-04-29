Samsung SDI: European Automakers Reopen Plants

Investment highlights

1Q20 earnings are expected to be lower than initially anticipated due to sluggish small battery sales and domestic ESS sales. However, the weak results have been already widely anticipated by the market. We revise down our 2020 earnings forecasts in light of lackluster small battery and ESS demand. Having said that, EV sales should remain modest. German automakers such as Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) have announced plans to reopen plants gradually from end-April. Accordingly, worries over battery demand should ease. The recovering growth potential of small batteries will grow increasingly important going forward.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Samsung SDI (OTC:SSDIY) is expected to report weak 1Q20 results with sales of KRW2.2tn (-4.5% YoY) and operating profit of KRW44.6bn (-62% YoY). This has already been reflected into consensus expectations, so we believe shares have mostly priced in the weaker-than-expected 1Q20 results. Small batteries were hit by anemic demand amid the slowing growth of power tools and the coronavirus outbreak. Faltering smartphone sales have also limited the growth of small battery sales. We expect small battery sales to decline this year. The company will need to come up with strategies that can provide momentum for cylindrical batteries.

On the other hand, EV battery sales are forecast to grow 58% YoY in 2020. Major automakers’ production lines have been shut down due to COVID-19 but SDI’s battery line in Hungary is still running. We believe this has to do with efforts to build up inventory to cope with tight EV battery supply and to boost EV production.

Reuters reported that Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) plans to reopen the Zwickau plant in Germany and Bratislava plant in Slovakia on Apr 20. Plants in other regions are also likely to gradually resume operations. German automakers such as Daimler(OTCPK:DMLRY) and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) have also announced plans to reopen their plants incrementally. As such, worries over EV battery demand are likely to ease. We note that: 1) the Zwickau plant will begin producing ID. 3 in 3Q20, the first EV from the MEB project; and 2) the plan to aggressively cope with CO2 regulations remains intact, especially among German automakers.

Share price outlook and valuation

Concerns over the growth of the rapidly expanding EV market are limited, which will be confirmed by 2H20 earnings, leading to an upgrade of valuation multiples. Samsung SDI has yet to announce its earnings release date.

