CIT Group: Revenue Weakness And Provision Surge To Hurt The Bottom-Line

The bulk of the COVID-19 impact appears to have been taken in the first quarter; therefore, provision expense will likely decline quarter-over-quarter but remain higher year-over-over.

CIT Group Inc. (CIT) gave a negative earnings surprise in the first quarter because of high provision expense, goodwill impairment, and merger-related costs. The company booked a loss of $6.4 per share on a GAAP basis, and a loss of $2.43 per share on an adjusted basis. While I'm not expecting the company to book another loss in the remaining three quarters of the year, I do believe that earnings will remain depressed compared to last year. Further provisioning due to the worsened economic outlook will likely pressurize earnings in the remainder of 2020. Moreover, weaknesses in the factoring business and the rail car segment will likely keep earnings low. On the other hand, cost synergies from the acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank will likely support earnings in the remainder of the year. Overall, I'm expecting CIT to post a loss per share of $4.31 in 2020, versus earnings per share of $5.27 in 2019. After adjusting for the first quarter's notable items, I'm expecting the company to record loss per share of $0.33 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from CIT's current market price. However, the impact of COVID-19 on provisions and revenues is mostly uncertain, which could lead to further earnings surprises. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on CIT.

Provision Expense Likely to Decline After the First Quarter Surge

CIT booked a high provision expense of $514 million in the first quarter, up from $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation, the provisioning expense for the quarter incorporated the assumption of a deep v-shaped recession and recovery. As I'm expecting the recovery to be more u-shaped, I believe the company will have to book further provisions in the remainder of the year. However, the future provisions will likely be lower than the first quarter's provisions as the bulk of the impact of COVID-19 is reflected in the first quarter's results.

CIT has exposure to some high-impact industries, which will likely keep provision expense high in the coming quarters. As mentioned in the special COVID-19 presentation, around 3% of total loans were to the oil and gas sector, 2% were to the hotels and lodging industry, 1% was to gaming, and another 1% was to restaurants. Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting CIT to book provision expense of $764 million in 2020, or 198bps of net loans, versus 36bps of net loans in 2019.

Non-Interest Expenses to Improve Due to Cost Synergies

CIT's non-interest expense surged in the first quarter due to merger-related costs of $14 million and goodwill impairment of $339 million. As these two notable items will not recur in the future, non-interest expenses will likely decline in the remainder of the year. Moreover, the management expects to achieve cost synergies of $16 million this year from the merger of Mutual of Omaha Bank, as mentioned in the first quarter's conference call. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest expense to remain mostly stable in the second quarter and then dip by 8% in the third quarter on a linked quarter basis. For the full year, I'm expecting non-interest expenses to grow by 31% year-over-year.

Weaknesses in Factoring Business and Rail Car to Hurt Revenues

As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects factoring commissions to decline in the second quarter due to a slowdown in trade activities. The weakness in the factoring business will hurt non-interest income, and consequently, overall revenue this year. Moreover, the management expects further deterioration in the rail car business due to the macroeconomic environment. The management expects lease rates to reprice down by 20% in 2020, and utilization to decline to mid to high 80% area from 94% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

A fall in net interest margin, NIM, will also pressurize revenues in 2020. The decline in federal funds rate and low fees on the Paycheck Protection Program will likely pressurize NIM this year. As shown below, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 13bps in 2020 over 2019.

While the factors mentioned above will pressurize revenues, the low interest rates will increase credit demand and thereby support revenues. Additionally, the high demand for relief loans under the Paycheck Protection Program will likely drive loan growth in the next couple of quarters. The acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank in the first quarter will also lead to a higher loan balance at the end of the year compared to 2019. Consequently, I'm expecting CIT's loans to increase by 26% year-over-year in 2020, as shown below.

Expecting CIT to Book Loss of $4.31 per Share

The surge in provision expense, NIM contraction, and weaknesses in the factoring business and rail car segment will drag earnings this year. On the other hand, loan growth and cost synergies will likely support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting CIT to book a loss of $4.31 per share in 2020, compared to earnings of $5.27 per share in 2019. After adjusting for notable items, I'm expecting the company to book a loss of $0.33 per share in 2020, compared to earnings of $5.06 per share in 2019. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The depth and duration of the ongoing economic downturn are uncertain, which could lead to negative surprises in provision expense and revenues for the remainder of 2020. Due to the uncertainties, the management has withdrawn its guidance for this year. I believe that the uncertainties make CIT a high-risk investment.

Despite the expectations of a loss, I'm expecting CIT to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.35 per share in the remainder of the year. CIT maintained its dividend the last time it booked a loss in 2016; therefore, it seems likely that it will maintain its dividend again this year. Additionally, the management mentioned in the conference call that CIT currently has a capital buffer of $1.2 billion when compared to the minimum regulatory requirement. As a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share leads to a total dividend amount of only around $137 million, CIT can afford to maintain its current dividend level. The dividend estimate implies a dividend yield of 7%.

High Return Potential Countered by High Risk

I'm using the historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value CIT. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 0.88 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $55.4 gives a target price of $48.8 for December 2020. This target price implies a hefty upside of 149% from CIT's April 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high potential for capital appreciation is countered by CIT's high riskiness. As mentioned above, the uncertainties surrounding the depth and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the risk of a negative earnings surprise for the remainder of the year. Due to the risks and uncertainties, I'm adopting a neutral rating on CIT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.