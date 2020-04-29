AT&T: Standing Its Ground During COVID-19 With A 7% Dividend

AT&T (T) shares have been here before as they trade below the $30 mark. T has not participated much in the bull market, as it traded between $30 and $40 with brief stints below $30 and above $40 over a 5-year period. At the end of 2018, the stock dipped below $30, before making another run at $40 per share. The one constant with T has been its reliable dividend, which continues to grow. I am looking at T as more of a tech utility these days which distributes stable cash every quarter.

I believe that companies such as T should be celebrated, as they have stood their ground during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company continues to deliver on its financial metrics during an unprecedented time and isn’t indicating any reason for shareholders to panic. I picked up more T around the $30 level and believe that long term anything under $33 is a bargain. T’s financial metrics are on solid ground, and the dividend is currently secure as it hovers around 7%. If your looking for a long-term income opportunity or have been considering adding to your current position, the $30 mark for T is certainly attractive. I think we will see a run to $40 in the middle of fall, and I will be getting paid large dividends that are reinvested along the way.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

AT&T has withdrawn financial guidance, but its financial situation, including free cash flow, is strong

T generated an adjusted EPS of $0.84, which was a decrease of $0.02 from last year. COVID-19 caused roughly $0.05 of impact to the EPS, and T is projecting more than half of this figure will be a short-term occurrence. As COVID took shape during Q1, T generated $42.8 billion in revenue, which was a reduction by about $900 million. Even with almost $1 billion lost in revenues, T is still a cash-generating machine, as cash from operating activities was $8.9 billion. The company’s capital expenditures in Q1 were $5 billion, and after that is subtracted from its cash generated from operating activities, T is left with $3.9 billion in free cash flow. Its ability to generate levels of cash to this magnitude provides an excellent foundation for capital allocation throughout its organization. Q1 is typically the lowest quarter for free cash flow as employee incentive compensation and vendor payments for holiday equipment sales eat into its margins. T finished Q1 with a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of roughly 2.6x.

(Source: AT&T Q1 2020 Presentation)

After reviewing T’s consolidated statements of income and balance sheets I am not worried about the long-term effects of COVID-19 on its business operations. The company’s consolidated statements of income year over year for Q1 are quite good despite the drop-off in revenue. Total operating revenue decreased by 4.6% from $44.83 billion to $42.78 billion. While this would be a problem for some people, T’s total operating expenses decreased by 6.1%, from $37.56 billion to $35.23 billion. Out of its five categories of operating expenses, equipment decreased by 9.1%, broadcast, programming, and operations decreased by 10.5%, other costs of revenues decreased by 2.8%, and selling, general & administrative decreased by 8.9%. The only category which increased was depreciation and amortization, which went up by a mere 0.2%. At the end of the day, T’s operating income increased by 3.5%, from $7.23 billion to $7.49 billion, which translated to an increase in net income by 14.1%. T’s net income attributable to common stock also increased by 11.8%. I would say that this is a huge success, as its business increased its operational efficiency, which negated a decline in operating revenue.

T’s balance sheet is also healthy, in my opinion, as I base this off several factors. From the close of 2019, the company’s numbers haven’t changed much, and normally I would be concerned when total assets and stockholder equity decreases, but not in T’s case. Per T’s balance sheet, its total assets decreased by $6.32 billion and its stockholder equity decreased by $6.49 billion. Normally, this would be concerning for me, as these figures are larger than the market cap of some companies on the S&P. In T’s case, with total assets equaling $545.36 billion, total liabilities being $349.91 billion and shareholder equity being $195.45 billion, I am fine with the decline because of its long-term debt numbers.

Over the last quarter, the long-term debt decreased from $151.31 billion to $147.20 billion. While this is a huge number, keep in mind that at the close of the Time Warner acquisition, T’s debt increased to $181 billion. The company’s debt load prior to the deal with Time Warner was $163 billion. Since the completed acquisition of Time Warner in June 2018, T has decreased its long-term debt by 18.67%, or $33.80 billion. Through divesting assets and capital allocation, T has brought its debt below the debt level prior to the acquisition in less than two years. On the Q1 call, Randall Stephenson reaffirmed T’s position to continue its commitment to pay down debt and maintain high-quality credit metrics. The company generates more than enough cash to continue this trend, and as the years pass, even if its assets don’t increase, its liabilities will decrease, which will directly correlate to increased shareholder equity.

(Source: AT&T Form 8-K April 22, 2020)

AT&T has strong business segments with significant opportunities on the horizon

It would be hard to discredit that T’s business segments are strong after the numbers produced in Q1 2020. The communications segment comprised of mobility, entertainment group, and business wireline had some impressive operational highlights. Mobility saw services revenue increase by 2.5%, operating income increase by 9%, while EBITDA increased 7% to $7.8 billion. There were 163 thousand postpaid phone net additions, and FirstNet connections exceeded 1.3 million. The Entertainment group saw 209,000 net fiber adds, as it surpassed 4 million total subscribers. WarnerMedia saw revenues reduced by roughly $1 billion, which is attributed to lower advertising due to the cancelation of March Madness and Warner Bros. production taking a hiatus during the pandemic.

While Q1 was not optimal, T generated particularly good numbers, and there is an opportunity on the horizon both operationally and within its business segments. HBO Max is set to launch on May 27th, 2020. T has currently announced distribution agreements that cover about 50% of the HBO embedded wholesale base and over two-thirds of its retail base, with more announcements to come prior to launch. HBO Max will include 10,000 hours of programming at launch, which includes HBO content with TV and movies from Warner Bros, New Line Cinema, TBS, TNT, and the Cartoon Network in addition to original content. By 2025, T is projecting that HBO Max will generate $5 billion in revenue annually. HBO changed the game for TV shows with titles like The Wire, The Sopranos, Sex and The City, and Game of Thrones. Saturday Night Live has the most all-time Emmys, with 65 out of 260 nominations, but it has been on the air since 1975. From 1975 to, arguably, 2000, there wasn’t an abundance of networks or content unlike the landscape today in 2020. Game of Thrones, over an eight-year span from 2011 to 2019, won 57 Emmys from 160 nominations. HBO is one of the most sought-after studios for content, and I would bet that its HBO Max product will be a huge rival to other platforms. HBO has an impressive track record of producing beloved shows that live on years after their series finale, and I believe HBO Max will be a hit.

On the operations side, T is working on opportunities from IT and field operations to call centers and retail distribution, which is projected to deliver $6 billion in cost savings over the next three years. The first two initiatives which are currently underway are expected to generate over $1 billion in recurring cost improvements while improving the customer experience. The first is retail and third-party distribution capabilities, where T will be adjusting locations, location size, own versus agency mix, and point-of-sale support systems and compensation structures. The second is focused on field operations, which will shift operations from broadband base to lower-cost fiber. This will improve systems and AI capabilities, which will reduce in-person service calls and eliminate a large number of second visits.

Dividend

Over the past 35 years, T has sequentially increased its dividend regardless of the negative financial events which have occurred. Over these 35 years, we lived through the crash of '87, the dot com burst of 2000, 9/11, Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, the '07/'08 sub-prime housing crisis, Madoff in '08 and the collapse of Wall Street in '08/'09. All these events had negative impacts on the stock market, some for longer periods of time than others. The one common theme for T was it paid its dividend and continued to increase it year over year. In my opinion, COVID-19 will just be one more event that negatively impacts the market for a period of time while T continues its remarkable track record of paying and increasing its dividend.

In Q1 of 2020, T utilized its cash to return $3.7 billion in dividends to shareholders, while repurchasing 142 million shares. While the current economic landscape is not what it was just two months ago, the company has a strong cash position, balance sheet, and core businesses which are generating billions in free cash flow. Due to COVID-19, T has made the decision to adjust its capital allocation plan and suspended all previously authorized share retirements. On the Q1 2020 call, the company leadership reiterated its commitment to the dividend. T’s payout ratio at the end of 2019 was in the mid-50%'s range, and it is targeting the low-60%'s range for 2020 due to the economic environment. With a payout ratio in the low-60%'s range, T will leave itself more than enough room to continue paying its dividend, giving annual increases to shareholders, and reinstating the retirement of shares in the future.

As an investor who has a dedicated portion of their portfolio allocated to income-producing stocks, I look for strong balance sheets, track record, and a comfortable payout ratio. T checks off all the boxes for me, and this management team has proved its commitment to the dividend. T generates an enormous amount of cash and has more than enough room to ride out the economic uncertainties which COVID-19 is throwing at the market. Unless everything I am reading is incorrect, I believe we will look back in five years and see that T continued its track record of paying out quarterly dividends, while increasing the dividend on an annual basis. At 7% forward yield, I would make the argument that the company has one of the most attractive dividends an income investor can find.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

I have been bullish on T for some time now, and once again, it has pulled back to levels which I consider a gift. T is not a growth stock by any means, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t undervalued. With a 7% dividend, a 35-year track record of dividend growth, and a payout ratio under 65%, T is simply on sale. The company has one of the safest large dividends you can find in today's market, with no signs of deviating from its track record. I don’t think you will see 100% return in stock price from T anytime soon, but I don’t think it is unreasonable to see shares trade between $40 and $45 in the future while the dividend continues to increase annually. Under the $33 mark for T is the sweet spot for income investors, as shares still produce a dividend which exceeds 6%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters