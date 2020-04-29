Gaming And Leisure Properties: Great Uncertainty Regarding The Future Of Regional Operators

Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) is a lesser-known NNN REIT owning regional casino properties. With casinos closed across the nation, shares of casinos have plummeted and their landlords, including GLPI, have not been spared from the pain. GLPI maintains a higher leverage ratio than peers and has greater exposure to Penn National (PENN), which has already succeeded in essentially receiving rent credits from GLPI. Shares have a dividend yield in the double digits, but I am uncertain if this is the right price for this amount of uncertainty.

Regional Casino Real Estate In Wake Of COVID-19

GLPI owns regional casino assets which are frequently ranked number one in their respective regions:

(2019 Presentation)

GLPI's tenants are big operators, who in the past, have proven access to capital:

(2019 Presentation)

PENN's tenants have rent coverage around 1.82 times, significantly lower than the 3-4 times seen at peers. PENN does have default provisions which allow it to remove the operator if rent coverage falls below thresholds ranging from 1.1 to 1.2 times:

(2019 Presentation)

We can also see below that even based on 2019 numbers, many of GLPI's tenants were already in danger of falling below the minimum escalator coverage governor, which means that rent coverage wouldn't be high enough to justify increasing rents:

(2019 Presentation)

Even though GLPI may not have as attractive tenants as peers, in all honesty, the 1.82 times rent coverage is fairly typical and indicative of its tenants' profitability under normal business conditions. The problem is that we are not living under normal business conditions.

On April 20th, GLPI announced that it had received 98.6% of the rent. Don't celebrate so quickly. It also disclosed that it had acquired Tropicana Las Vegas from PENN for $307.5 million, with the twist that this would not be paid in cash but instead through rent credits, "which will be applied to rent due under the parties' existing leases for the months of May, June, July, August, October and a portion of November 2020." If that wasn't clear, GLPI is essentially waving rent for PENN through November in exchange for Tropicana Las Vegas.

There are additional details regarding the sale of the property. PENN has agreed to operate the property for up to two years. GLPI intends to put this property up for sale, with 75% of any proceeds beyond $307.5 million going to PENN for any sales within the first year and 50% of any proceeds beyond $307.5 million going to PENN for any sales during the second year. Beyond the second year, all sales proceeds go to GLPI. My take on this transaction is that this is a rather aggressive financial transaction that appears to favor PENN.

I remain optimistic for the casino sector long term, as Macau casinos rebounded following the SARS outbreak. That said, GLPI's tenants were not the highest quality credits. In some sense, one can consider GLPI to be a "Class B" casino REIT compared with peers who have rent coverage ratios roughly double that of GLPI. As a result, I foresee the recovery period to be significantly more painful for GLPI's tenants, especially considering that Macau casinos are reportedly having poor business currently. As we look at next, GLPI's balance sheet has significantly higher leverage than peers, which in combination with ongoing struggles at its tenant base, creates great uncertainty.

Balance Sheet Analysis

GLPI's balance sheet is rated BBB- (Ba1 by Moody's) by the credit rating issuers. As of the end of 2019, debt to EBITDA stood at 5.5 times. This is significantly higher than the 4.4-4.6 times debt to EBITDA of peers VICI Properties (VICI) and MGM Growth Properties (MGP). GLPI has a modest amount of debt maturing in 2020:

(2019 Presentation)

It's the covenants that may prove more concerning. According to the 2019 10-K, GLPI must maintain debt to total assets of less than 60%, with total assets being defined using an 8.25% cap rate (or 9.0% in the case of the 2020 and 2023 Notes). As of the end of 2019, GLPI had total assets of $11.2 billion (using a 9% cap rate) or $12.2 billion (using an 8.25% cap rate), for debt to total assets of 51% or 47%, respectively. I note that it makes sense to use the 8.25% cap rate because GLPI could perhaps use their liquidity to redeem the 2023 and 2023 Notes. Based on the 8.25% cap rate, GLPI could theoretically see recurring EBITDA decline $218 million, or 18% of the total rent. I believe that the $307.5 million in rent credits given to PENN will likely count toward EBITDA due to GAAP not requiring cash rent accounting, so investors do not need to worry about covenant violations from deferred rent. That said, I wonder if GLPI will need to do similar deals with its other tenants in order to provide more liquidity. Following the Tropicana deal, FFO might total around $400 million - thus GLPI may be only one or two deals away before it becomes cash flow negative. Due to the high tenant concentration, as well as GLPI's own leverage issues, it is unclear if GLPI has so much leverage in rent negotiations.

Valuation And Price Target

GLPI earned $3.44 in AFFO in 2019 and pays a $2.80 annualized dividend. Based on recent prices, shares trade at around a 10% yield. I find that valuation puzzling considering that GLPI has already confirmed rent relief to its largest tenant, and the fact that GLPI's tenants weren't as profitable as peers even prior to COVID-19. I'd be a buyer of peers if they traded at a 10% yield, but do not think that GLPI is attractive at this valuation. Considering the slim rent coverage metrics, I find the possibility of outright lease modifications to be substantial. My buy price for GLPI is around a 20% dividend yield, which would provide a margin of safety for any rent modifications.

Conclusion

Under normal business conditions, GLPI looks priced for a quick double. But given the fact that its tenants weren't the highest performing as compared to peers, and the extensive financing agreements that it has had to do with PENN, I think that there's enough uncertainty to make investors require a significantly higher trailing dividend yield before buying. The highly levered balance sheet may prove to be a pain point both in flexibility as well as any potential rent negotiations. I am neutral on shares.

