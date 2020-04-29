CHF/USD: No Bullish Case At Present

The currency has not been seen as a safe haven during this crisis, with currencies like the Aussie dollar having seen gains instead.

Back in February, I made the argument that the CHF/USD stands to rise further – namely due to the fact that risk-off sentiment is increasing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the policy of the Swiss National Bank appears to be more tolerant of a strong franc than previously.

Since COVID-19 has become a far bigger crisis than could have been anticipated back in February, the currency markets in general have been quite volatile and the CHF/USD has been no exception. We see that the currency saw a brief spike against the greenback, before reverting and settling at the level of 1.0276 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

COVID-19 has had a particularly bad effect on the Swiss economy, with the Swiss National Bank having recorded a $39bn loss on the value of its reserves – which marks the largest loss since the foundation of the central bank in 1907.

Even though we saw a temporary spike in the CHF/USD in March, the Swiss National Bank seems to have gained a renewed determination to keep the franc low in the midst of this crisis, with the central bank estimated to have purchased foreign currency assets equivalent to 5.6 percent of Switzerland’s GDP in an effort to keep the currency weaker. A weaker currency is essential for Switzerland’s large export sector to remain vibrant and therefore the Swiss National Bank sees an overly strong franc as having disasterous economic consequences in the current climate.

Therefore, it is likely that the central bank will be prepared to further increase its purchase of foreign assets, even if this results in substantial losses for the SNB.

Surprisingly, the Swiss franc may not actually turn out to be treated as the safe haven that some investors might have been anticipating. For the first time in years, bond yields in Switzerland are now more expensive than that of Germany, which effectively means that it is more expensive for the former country to borrow funds than the latter – ending Switzerland’s reputation as having the world’s lowest borrowing costs.

Moreover, this economic crisis is being driven by a global health emergency – the global economy had been largely stable before the arrival of COVID-19.

In this regard, the currency markets may not necessarily act as they typically would during a risk-off crisis going forward. For instance, I remarked in an article earlier this month that thanks to a relatively larger drop-off in coronavirus cases compared to the United States and Europe, Australia may be in a better position to weather the crisis and see a normal return to economic activity in the near future.

As a result, the Aussie dollar has emerged as quite a strong player in the currency markets – even though many investors would usually stay well clear during a risk-off period.

For instance, we can see that the AUD/CHF has continued to see a significant rise in the month of April:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, the Swiss franc does not appear to be fulfilling its role as a safe haven under these circumstances and the Swiss National Bank is actively taking steps to weaken the currency. In this regard, I see the CHF/USD as continuing to trade in a largely stationary manner going forward and accordingly do not see a particularly bullish case for the franc.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.