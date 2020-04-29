5 Reasons SLV's Shine Is More Alluring Than Ever

Silver has millenia of history and intrinsic qualities that make it an excellent store of wealth in an era where unemployment is surging and economic uncertainty is sky high.

The market value of silver has numerous fundamental tailwinds, making it arguably the most attractive investment right now on a risk-adjusted basis. While it certainly makes sense to own some physical silver, for investors looking to overweight silver in their portfolios, it makes sense to allocate a portion to an ETF given the liquidity benefits it provides. While its expense ratio is higher, for more active traders and especially for those looking to generate weekly cash flow from options, the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) is the ideal choice as it provides easy liquidity and access to options.

Here are five reasons why silver - and SLV in particular - are shinier than ever right now:

#1 Economic Conditions Increase Safe Haven Value

The economic numbers are staggering. Over 26.5 million people have lost their jobs since the pandemic took hold in the United States. U.S. government officials have warned that the unemployment rate will quadruple and the economy will contract most since Great Depression. The price of oil has gone deep into negative territory and remain seriously depressed, seriously hurting energy-oriented economies like Texas'. Many states are calling for bailouts, but may have to settle for bankruptcy instead. Scores of corporations, who took advantage of artificially cheap and readily available debt to buy back massive quantities of shares, are now struggling to make interest payments and entire sectors of the economy are facing an impending bloodbath. Employee-heavy retail chains, airlines, hotels, and entertainment businesses are all facing the prospect of extinction - or at least massive permanent impairments and enormous long term layoffs - if the economic shutdown and heavy-handed social distancing policies persist for several more months.

In an era where the full extent of the economic damage is unknown and worst case scenarios could result in a chain reaction of falling dominoes across a heavily leveraged economy, the ability to store wealth in a safe haven is at a premium. While government bonds are a common place to seek refuge in times like these, precious metals like silver have a longer history as a safe haven. Not only that, but the precious metals have all the intrinsic qualities that make it an ideal money: they are highly desired for industrial and ornamental uses and have been used for thousands of years as a means of exchange and store of wealth, highly portable via conversion into coins, highly durable and divisible, homogeneous, recognizable, and expensive and increasingly difficult to increase in supply thereby giving it fairly stable intrinsic value. In fact, high quality precious metals mines are increasingly hard to find and the persistently lower price of silver is making it less and less attractive to search for and extract.

Source

This places a strong supply-side pricing floor on silver's fundamentals, giving it limited pricing downside at current levels.

#2 The War on the Dollar

At the same time as silver is facing supply headwinds, its primary safe-haven competitor - U.S. Dollars - are increasing in supply at a rapid rate with no end in sight thanks to massive and rapid multi-trillion dollar quantitative easing by the Fed. Its reasons for this are to prop up the economy by increasing liquidity and keeping interest rates low. It is also helping to fund the U.S. Government's massive new debt issuance to fund the bailout packages Congress has been passing.

As a result, U.S. Treasuries (GOVT) are in a Fed-fueled bubble as interest rates are being kept low only by massive purchases by the Federal Reserve over the past month. In March - in order to smooth out chaotic trading patterns - the Fed was purchasing a whopping $75 billion of government bonds every day. For perspective, at the height of the Fed's efforts to fight the last crisis, the Fed was "only" buying $110 billion in treasuries every month. Even now, with the Fed curtailing its government securities purchases to $30 billion per day, it still exceeds the last crisis' monthly purchases in under four days.

While this seems to be working for now, as financial markets have recovered and interest rates remain low, a recently-released IMF study concludes that "debt is not free." Massive issuance of government debt and infusion of new cash into the economy was determined to be the "most important predictor" of future crises, including defaults, sudden increases in borrowing costs, and/or runaway inflation. As a result, "Governments should be wary of high public debt even when borrowing costs seem low." As history has shown time and again, you cannot spit in the face of the laws of economics forever. These policies will have an inevitable long-term negative effect on the value of the U.S. Dollar. That can only be a tailwind for silver. With interest rates on U.S. bonds at historic lows and silver at fairly cheap levels relative, silver is at one of its most attractive values relative to bonds in history.

Data by YCharts

#3 Physical Silver is Trading for Huge Premiums to Spot

It appears that these two aforementioned tailwinds are already being reflected to some degree in the physical bullion marketplace, where even silver rounds are trading at sizable premiums to the spot price of silver. While in the event of an economic collapse physical bullion would certainly be more valuable than other silver investment vehicles (i.e., ETFs or mining stocks), and it is certainly vital in my view that everyone should own some silver bullion prior to investing in "paper silver", there is also a case to be made for holding some paper silver in this environment for those going overweight precious metals.

The reasons for that include the fact that it is much cheaper at present than physical silver (thereby giving it more potential upside and less downside potential) as well as the fact that it is much more liquid (enabling investors to decrease their overweight position quickly and cheaply in the event that macroeconomic and/or pricing conditions change)

#4 The Gold-Silver Ratio Is Defying Historical Norms

The silver-gold price ratio has also surged to levels unseen since the end of the Great Depression, which was followed by a massive drop. While it is true that silver has become increasingly linked to economic growth due to its increasing number of industrial uses and it is more readily accessible than in times past due to advances in mining technology that make it easier to mine alongside other mining operations, silver's pricing is such that it appears to be clearly out of whack with broader market fundamentals. While gold seems to have much greater appeal right now as a safe haven for major investors, the high premiums to spot in the physical marketplace show that the common investor's safe haven of choice is silver rather than gold. Eventually, this demand trend could very likely carry over to governments and other large institutional investors if the pricing disconnect persists.

Source

Another important indicator is the S&P 500 (SPY) to gold (GLD) ratio:

Source

Despite the fact that gold appears to be extremely expensive relative to silver on a historical basis, it remains quite attractively historically priced relative to the stock market and appears to have just initiated a new downtrend from a recent peak. Combining these two factors makes silver cheap relative to equities on a level that is perhaps unprecedented in history.

#5 Attractive Risk-Adjusted Cash Flow Potential

While holding physical bullion with uncapped dollar-denominated upside is certainly prudent given the impending long-term consequences from current U.S. Government and Federal Reserve fiscal and monetary policy, those who wish to generate attractive risk-adjusted cash flow in an era where traditional low-risk cash flowing assets such as savings bonds, certificates of deposit, and blue chip dividend growth stocks like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), yield little to nothing, may find promise through selling options against SLV. While Credit Suisse (CS) offers a Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO), its expense ratio is 30% higher than SLV's and it offers investors far less control over the frequency and size of their options premiums. Additionally, ETNs carry with them credit risk from the issuing institution (in this case, Credit Suisse), which is significantly more risk than what is involved in an ETF which is legally required to back its shares with physical bullion holdings. Finally, despite going through a period of overall silver price declines and fairly low silver price volatility (both of which should lead to a covered call strategy outperforming simple buy-and-hold), SLVO has actually underperformed SLV over the life of the fund:

Data by YCharts

In the age of free options trades at most large online brokerage firms, for those who have the time and desire to generate cash flow it makes sense to take advantage of SLV's high liquidity and low options spreads (typically $0.01 or less on short term options trades), to generate weekly income by selling covered calls and puts against SLV. While this will cap the upside potential from a potential sudden surge in silver prices, it does offer investors the ability to generate substantial annualized yields from maintaining exposure to a security that currently possesses relatively little downside given the aforementioned factors.

Investor Takeaway

With the stock market's detachment from the state and risks of the economy, Ray Dalio's timeless wisdom should motivate us all, now more than ever, to maintain holdings in what history has proven time and again to be true money: gold and silver.

Source

Am I saying bet the farm on a near-term silver surge? Not at all. However, given current macro forces and the prices offered by the marketplace, silver is shining more brightly than ever. For cash flow investors, SLV is also a shiny alternative relative to other traditional low-risk income sources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.