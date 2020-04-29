Valuation Is Still Too High For Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Summary

The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham is one of the most recommended books to read for investors. It is popularly known as the book that Warren Buffett has based his investment strategy on. In the book, Graham lays out two lists of criteria for picking stocks depending on investment style and risk level. These two styles are called "defensive or enterprising investors". In this article, I use these two lists of requirements to analyze Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) and find that the company has a very solid history of earnings and dividends but lacks financial condition. At the current price Stanley Black & Decker is currently trading at, I am passing up on an investment.

Source: Kiplinger

The Defensive Investor

The Defensive Investor, according to Graham, only invests in high-grade bonds plus a diversified list of leading common stocks. Therefore, this type of investor is very low risk and is looking for stability. Graham explains that the defensive investor should either invest in a Dow Jones Industrial Average Basket or find stocks with a minimum level of quality in past performance and current financial position and minimum quantity in terms of earnings per dollar of asset price. So, if you are a conservative low risk investor, how do the criteria laid out by Graham fit for Stanley Black & Decker?

Adequate Size

In the original text, Graham writes that the minimum size of a company for a defensive investor should be no less than $100 million in annual sales for an industrial company and $50 million for a utility. If we adjust this for inflation, it comes out to be around $280 million to $290 million. In 2019, Stanley Black & Decker had total revenue of $14.442 Billion. This size requirement for the defensive investor is easily met.

Sufficiently Strong Financial Condition

As for financial condition, a company should boast a current ratio of 2x and have long-term debt less than working capital. As a reminder, for those not familiar, working capital is current assets minus current liabilities. For Stanley Black & Decker, the current ratio is 1.01x as of the most recent quarter. Stanley Black & Decker has a lot of long-term debt on the books coming in at $7.049 Billion, and with working capital of $50.9 million, the second financial standing requirement is not met. Therefore, neither requirement was met for the defensive investor.

Earnings Stability

2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 $6.35 $3.99 $8.05 $6.53 $5.79 $4.76 $3.09 $5.30 $3.97

Source: Data Pulled From SEC 10-Ks

The requirement for a defensive investor in concern to earnings stability is that the company has some earnings for the common share throughout the past 10 years. As can be seen in the table above for Stanley Black & Decker, the company has not posted a loss for a full decade.

Dividend Record

Graham also requires a very strong dividend record for a defensive investor. It is stated the company must have paid an uninterrupted dividend for the past 20 years, a very stringent requirement. For Stanley Black & Decker, this requirement is surpassed by as the company has paid a dividend for an incredible 144 consecutive years.

Earnings Growth

The earnings growth criterion is that EPS increase by one-third over the past 10 years using a 3-year average for the beginning and end of the period. For years 2019-2017, the average EPS is $6.13, and for the years 2013-2011, the average EPS is $4.12. Therefore, this requirement is met with the average EPS increasing 48.79%.

Moderate Price/Earnings

Now, for what some would say is the most important requirement of a value investment strategy like Graham's. For this requirement, the price to earnings ratio can't be more than 15x for the average 3-year EPS. Using the EPS above for 2019-2017 of $6.13 and a price of $112 the P/E is 18.27x.

Moderate Price/Assets

Another look into the value of the stock, this criteria states that the current price should also be less than 1.5x book value per share. Using the total stockholder equity and shares outstanding from the 2019 10-K, Stanley Black & Decker's book value per share is $59.36 per share. This means that price to book value per share is 1.89x. Although the P/E and P/BV don't meet the requirement, Graham says that it can be overruled if the P/E multiplied by P/BV is less than 22.5x. For Stanley Black & Decker, this exemption is not met with a multiplier of 34.53x.

The Enterprising Investor

On the other side of the coin is the Enterprising Investor who is willing to devote more time and effort to get better than average returns. This type of investor is trying to beat the general market return and is aggressive in their risk profile. Graham lays out several strategies this type of investor may want to consider to achieve this such as arbitrage, liquidations, related hedges, and bargain issues. Of course, I will personally be focusing on regular stock purchases. Below are the criteria laid out by Graham in relation to Stanley Black & Decker.

Financial Condition

The financial condition criteria in regard to an enterprising investor are less conservative. It requires the company have a current ratio of 1.5x and long-term debt less than 110% of working capital. As can be seen in the defensive investor section, the current ratio and debt requirements are closer but still not met.

Earnings Stability

For earnings stability, all that is required is for there to be no deficit in the last 5 years. The table in the same section above shows that to be the case with a stellar record over the decade.

Dividend Record

Even for the enterprising investor, a dividend is required but only for the current year. For Stanley Black & Decker, this is the case with a current annual dividend of $2.76 per year - a yield of 2.57%.

Earnings Growth

As with the other requirements in comparison to the defensive investor criteria, the earnings growth criterion is less conservative. All that is required is that last year's earnings are more than 5 years ago. In 2019, EPS was $6.35, and in 2015, EPS was $5.79, therefore meeting this requirement.

Price

Last but certainly not least is the pricing criteria. For an enterprising investor, the price should not be more than 120% of net tangible assets per share. As a reminder, net tangible assets is total assets minus intangibles (goodwill, patents, par value of preferred, etc.). I calculated net tangible assets to be $7.737 Billion or $50.23 per share. Therefore, at a price of $112, it is over the 120% mark at 223%.

Source: Shutterstock

Conclusion

Looking over all the above, what can be seen is that Stanley Black & Decker does not necessarily meet requirements for an investment as a defensive investor, and such an investor may want to invest in the Dow Jones Average Index rather this company. That being said, the company does an outstanding job meeting all the defensive criteria but financial standing and valuation. The financial condition requirements are always the hardest to withstand, and with a current ratio over 1x, the company isn't in an awful position at all. For me, personally, I will not be investing based on the valuation alone. If there is a better opportunity in the future that arises from the COVID-19 shutdowns that brings the price down closer to $95-100 range, I will reassess.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.