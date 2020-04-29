Nomad Foods: Reinvesting Free Cash Flow In Itself At A 7% FCF Yield Is The Best Possible Investment

Nomad Foods doesn't pay a dividend, but is a very interesting 'silent compounder': the free cash flow is being reinvested in the company.

If completed this year, this could push the FCF/share to in excess of $1.50, and even higher in 2021.

Introduction

It has been almost a year since I discussed Nomad Foods (NOMD) here on Seeking Alpha, and although the company performed in line with expectations, it doesn’t receive a whole lot of attention. Although Nomad is listed on a North American exchange, the fact it’s reporting in EUR and doesn’t pay a dividend probably is a deterrent to many local investors.

FY 2019 was again a good year

Nomad Foods ended 2019 on a positive note as it reported a 2% revenue increase in Q4 to 628M EUR and it’s important to emphasize the majority of the revenue increase was organic (1.7%). Even more important is the increase of the adjusted EBITDA to 116M EUR which is approximately 15% higher than in Q4 2018. The strategy of ‘buy and consolidate’ seems to be working well for Nomad as the entire financial year 2019 appeared to be good.

The fiscal year reported revenue increased by 7% to 2.32B EUR. This included an organic growth of 2.1% while the full-year adjusted EBITDA came in at 432M EUR. An excellent result, but the reported EPS of just 80 cents per share is disappointing as that’s almost 20% lower than the 0.97 EUR per share it reported as its FY 2018 EPS, and just marginally higher than the 0.78 EUR net income per share in FY 2017.

The key to understanding the disappointing bottom line is the 54.5M EUR in exceptional items which came in higher than in the preceding years while the net finance costs in FY 2019 increased to 73M EUR compared to just 56M EUR in FY 2018.

A large chunk of the exceptional items are related to non-recurring costs related to the optimization and integration of business divisions, but the main culprit of the sharp increase of the exceptional items is the 44M EUR earmarked for the ‘release/remeasurement of indemnification assets’:

That 44M EUR expense is related to the release of the shares held in escrow related to the acquisition of the Findus Group and Iglo Group. This should be a one-time item.

The sharp increase of the finance expenses is related to the higher interest expenses (79M EUR compared to 64M EUR in FY 2018). As Nomad Foods is rapidly reducing its net debt, the interest expenses should also start to trend down from this year on.

Those exceptional items also had an impact on the cash flow performance of Nomad Foods, which estimates the net cash impact to be around 15.9M EUR (lower than the reported expenses as not all of those additional expenses are cash-related).

Nomad reported a 377M EUR operating cash flow before tax and exceptional items, but in the footnotes to the financial statements, we see this includes a 45M EUR investment in the working capital position, and the operating cash flow before changes in the working capital position, taxes and exceptional items is 422M EUR:

So, if I use the 422M EUR as starting point, deduct the 57M EUR in taxes due (versus the 46M EUR in taxes that were effectively paid) and 70M EUR in finance-related cash outflow [lease liabilities (22M EUR) and interest payments (48M EUR)], the adjusted operating cash flow in FY 2019 was 295M EUR.

After deducting the 47M EUR in capex, Nomad Foods generated a free cash flow result of 248M EUR, which is 1.27 EUR per share (or approximately $1.40/share at the current exchange rate), indicating Nomad is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of approximately 7%.

For 2020, Nomad Foods expects yet another EBITDA increase of around 2-3% to 440-445M EUR, and this, combined with the lower net debt thanks to the strategy of retaining the free cash flow, will continue to have a positive impact on Nomad’s financial situation.

Nomad’s debt ratio is decreasing fast, allowing it to start buying back stock

Indeed, as of the end of FY 2019, Nomad Foods had 851M EUR in cash and short-term investments (no liquidity problems whatsoever) and a gross debt of 1.88B EUR, resulting in a net debt of 1.03B EUR and a debt ratio of 2.4, and the majority of the maturity dates of the debt are far out, so there is no immediate need to urgently repay debt:

Unfortunately, that also means the finance expenses won’t decrease as fast as I initially thought: Nomad is earmarking 78M EUR for interest and lease payments in 2020, followed by 75M EUR in FY 2021. Of course, Nomad can decide to accelerate the debt repayment which will have a noticeable impact on the interest payments as well, but given the 2024 maturity date of the term loans and the recent announcement of a $300M share buyback authorization, Nomad may find a healthy middle way between reducing debt and improving the per-share metrics.

Even if Nomad Foods would spend its entire free cash flow for 2020 (which I estimate will be close to the $300M buyback allowance), the debt ratio will decrease slightly from 2.37 to 2.32 thanks to the expected EBITDA increase.

That being said, should the company indeed repurchase 14M shares (implying an average buyback price of $21.4), the share count would drop to just below 181M shares. This would give the free cash flow per share a nice boost to $1.50 for a FCF yield of just below 7.5%

Investment thesis

Nomad Foods is nicely humming along and the free cash flow was used to reduce the net debt in 2019. As the debt ratio has now reached a comfortable level between 2.3 and 2.4, the Nomad Foods board has approved a $300M buyback plan which I think will add value to the company. Meanwhile, Nomad could potentially make a run for companies with a weaker balance sheet that are facing a tougher time in the current economic circumstances as the Nomad team is a proven consolidator in the sector.

The current COVID-19 situation may have an impact on Nomad’s supply chain, but should have a positive impact on the demand for its products: as restaurants are closed in several countries served by Nomad Foods, a frozen meal now often is the easiest solution for a dinner that isn’t labor intensive.

