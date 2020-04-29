Coronavirus Shopping List: Updated 12 Maritime Bargains

I've returned to share the progress of this portfolio and offer brief updates on all 12 of these firms.

Rates have been running wild for crude and product tankers, and have also remained healthy for LNG & LPG. Dry bulk remains weak and containerships are uncertain.

I highlighted how shipping stocks were still plunging even as rates had stabilized and strong earnings were rolling in.

Note: This is an update from our previous report, published on Wednesday morning, 4 March. I highly suggest reviewing that previous article and the comments section underneath for more context. I am returning to review our list of top-12 picks after we smoked the market over the past two months.

Shipping Market Panic: Another Opportunity Exploited

As the COVID-19 pandemic slammed nearly all portfolios earlier this year, global shipping was hit especially hard. This wouldn't be surprising at first glance, as global trade would seem to be the most obvious and hardest hit victim. However, the nuances ran far deeper, especially as crude oil storage, product storage, and most recently LNG storage, had started to come into major play. Well before it was a popular thesis on CNBC and before stocks like Nordic American Tankers (NAT) started reaching the top list of owned stocks on RobinHood, we highlighted how crude tankers were best positioned to thrive with a report in early-March and another follow-up in early-April.

Crude tankers were the most obvious and lucrative portion of the trade. As we share our results from the past 8 weeks, its unsurprising that the top five names are all tanker-affiliated in some way. However, we also achieved outperformance with several other names including two substantial income selections and a couple more challenging dry bulk names.

Overall 'accuracy' was 75%, we had 3 of the 12 picks which failed to perform. One of these is a misunderstood LNG shipping firm, Flex LNG (FLNG), which is one off my top picks today and I believe is set to demolish the market average going forward. Another one is a dry bulk firm, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK), which touted their 100% adoption of fuel-scrubbers to benefit from IMO 2020. Unfortunately for SBLK, both the dry bulk markets and the spreads for bunker fuels have collapsed. I believe they are cheap, but the underperformance is warranted. The third 'loser' is Navios Containers (NMCI), which is a smaller regional containership play. NMCI got smoked the worst, losing 37% in 8 weeks. I believe NMCI has some impressive upside potential (4-5x just to return to tangible value), but I completely understand the weak performance given the rapid plummet in global trade volumes.

The rest of this report will provide brief updates on each initial selection as well as our current stance on the names. For additional context regarding our initial selection process and history of market outperformance, please review the initial public report, published in early March.

Original Top 12 Picks - Published Morning of 4 March

The following original picks are listed in alphabetical order followed by a chart reflecting their performance over the past 8-weeks. I will then offer brief update notes on each firm as of my stance on 28 April.

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) - Long-Term Containerships

Diamond S (DSSI) - MR Product & Suezmax Crude

Euronav (EURN) - Crude Tankers (VLCC & Suezmax)

Flex LNG (FLNG) - Ultra-modern LNG Carriers

Genco Shipping (GNK) - Diversified Dry Bulk

International Seaways (INSW) - Crude Tankers (Split)

Navios Maritime Containers (NMCI) - Panamax Containerships

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) - Jones Act Tankers

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) - Midsize & Modern Dry Bulk

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) - Dry Bulk & IMO 2020 Play

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) - Long-Term LNG Carriers

Teekay Tankers (TNK) - Crude Tankers (Suezmax & Aframax)

8-Week Returns: +6.2% Average (S&P -4.7%, Russell -12.7%)

Note: GNK paid a $0.175 dividend, INSW paid a $0.06 dividend, and FLNG paid a $0.10 dividend over the past 8 weeks.

Alphabetical updates:

Capital Product Partners - $9.80 (+14.3% Yield)

CPLP remains a very attractive income name on the lists and is arguably an even better buy now than it was 2 months ago as their primary counterparty has received substantial support from the Korean government and CPLP has reiterated their dividend. CEO Jerry Karogirates joined as live on Value Investor's Edge in mid-March and reiterated that their distribution was easily covered regardless of events this year. I expect a coverage ratio of over 2x.

Management Rating: B-, savvy/fair, but minor insider conflicts of interest

Fair Value Estimate: $16.00 (63% Potential Upside)

Diamond S - $14.42

Diamond S is a tanker company split primarily between MR product and Suezmax crude. Crude tanker markets have been phenomenal and product tanker rates are also now starting to surge. DSSI reported strong Q4-19 results in March and launched a $50M repurchase program. I expect continued wins from this company and it remains one of my top picks.

Management Rating: A-, good corporate governance, but no returns yet

Fair Value Estimate: $21.00 (46% Potential Upside) // On Upgrade Watch

Euronav - $11.90

Euronav is a conservative crude tanker company with their fleet split primarily between VLCC and Suezmax vessels. Crude tanker shipping rates have been surging the past two months and I believe Euronav is due for a massive upgrade. I have kept my 'fair value estimate' constant at what I believe is a very conservative value, but I expect we'll see nice returns ahead.

Management Rating: A, good corporate governance & allocations

Fair Value Estimate: $14.00 (18% Potential Upside) // On Upgrade Watch

Flex LNG - $5.02

FLNG is a modern LNG carrier pureplay. Despite an attractive positioning in a burgeoning market along with top-tier assets, FLNG's higher leverage combined with abysmal LNG sentiment has caused the stock to implode. Flex reported very strong Q4-19 earnings and I expect their upcoming earnings will also beat market expectations; however, LNG has been an unpopular theme recently. I expect this will be one of the best performing names from here onwards as the market readjusts.

Management Rating: A-, good corporate governance, unproven allocations

Fair Value Estimate: $14.00 (179% Potential Upside)

Genco Shipping - $6.18 (+11.3% Yield)

Genco Shipping is a diversified dry bulk pureplay with a focused IMO 2020 strategy which involved purely allocating scrubbers to all their Capesize vessels. The dry bulk sector is incredibly challenging now and I'm not sure if GNK will keep their dividend payments up or not. They have the balance sheet to support it, but current free cash flow has dropped. I still believe there's good value here, but the name has dropped for a reason, this market is rough! I have since reduced my fair value estimate slightly to $10/sh.

Management Rating: B-, decent governance, mediocre capital allocations

Fair Value Estimate: $10.00 (62% Potential Upside)

International Seaways - $27.22

International Seaways is a diversified tanker company with several modern VLCC vessels along with a motley mix of older vessels. They suffered for years due to a hefty private equity overhang and expensive legacy financing, but they've made significant progress over the past year. INSW reported a stellar Q4-19 and I expect Q1-20 will be even better when they report next Thursday (7 May). This remains one of my top positions.

Management Rating: B+, good corporate governance, lack of returns

Fair Value Estimate: $35.00 (29% Potential Upside) // On Upgrade Watch

Navios Maritime Containers - $0.72

As mentioned in the prior report, Navios Containers is the only firm on this list with directly poor management. This is due to heavy conflicts of interest with both Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) and Navios Maritime Holdings (NM), the former of which is a massive investor and owns potential dropdowns and the latter of which is struggling to survive and has been leaching all of the Navios Group spare liquidity. Combine that with the rough market backdrop and the poor performance is less surprising. I believe NMCI has 4-5x upside just to return to tangible value and I've set my personal valuation estimate at a steep discount to even the tangible value. This is likely to be a bumpy ride and a reverse split could also hurt momentum in the short-term.

Management Rating: C-, no nefarious acts, but major conflicts of interest

Fair Value Estimate: $2.50 (247% Potential Upside)

Overseas Shipholding Group - $2.65

OSG is a terribly-named firm, they aren't really 'overseas' at all, but rather a Jones Act tanker company with several ancillary niche domestic ventures. They trade massively below their estimated replacement value NAV and at a steep EV/EBITDA discount to their closest peers. This has been a huge winner for us, but I believe there's still considerable upside left and once we get past COVID, I believe they could be a takeover/consolidation target perhaps as high as the $5-$7 range.

Management Rating: B, good corporate governance, weak allocations

Fair Value Estimate: $4.00 (51% Potential Upside)

Scorpio Bulkers - $27.28

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) is a modern and midsized dry bulk pureplay which also still has some hefty indirect exposure to their remaining Scorpio Tankers (STNG) equity investment. I covered them in a recent public update and I believe there is considerable upside here, both due to the discounted dry bulk fleet and also as an indirect play on surging STNG earnings.

Management Rating: C+, weaker corporate governance, conflicts of interest

Fair Value Estimate: $50.00 (83% Potential Upside)

Star Bulk Carriers - $5.74

Star Bulk Carriers is a dry bulk pureplay with the most complete IMO 2020 strategy of all publicly-listed shipping companies. They have their entire core fleet retrofitted and ready to benefit from spreads between compliant and legacy fuels. Unfortunately for them, COVID-19 caused these fuel spreads to plummet, so they are making less profit on the spreads for now plus the underlying dry bulk market is very weak. I believe there is good value here, but I completely understand why the prices have declined for now. I have slightly reduced our 'fair value estimate' to compensate.

Management Rating: B+, good governance, questionable market success

Fair Value Estimate: $10.00 (74% Potential Upside)

Teekay LNG Partners - $11.88 (+8.4% Yield)

TGP is a value and income play focused on long-term LNG shipping contracts. The terrible sector sentiment has caused TGP units to weaken significantly, but keep in mind they have massively outperformed every single one of their industry comps (FLNG, GLOG, GLOP, GLNG) over the past 3, 6, and 12 months. TGP reported outstanding Q4 results and I expect Q1-20 will be even stronger. They bucked the curve by raising their recent distribution by 32%! I hosted their management team for a live forum in mid-March, and I recommend reviewing the audio here (transcript here).

Management Rating: B+, solid corporate governance, GP/IDR overhang

Fair Value Estimate: $20.00 (68% Potential Upside)

Teekay Tankers - $23.55

Teekay Tankers is a midsize (Suezmax & Aframax) crude tanker pureplay, which was a mega-winner during 2019 and has continued to perform very well during 2020. This was the biggest winner on our list over the past 8 weeks, so it's unsurprising that they are now much closer to my initial 'fair value estimate.' I haven't raised this target yet, but with Q1-20 results due in approximately two weeks, as long as market strength remains, we'll likely increase our target estimates shortly.

Management Rating: B+, good corporate governance, no dividend yet

Fair Value Estimate: $25.00 (6% Potential Upside) // On Upgrade Watch

Conclusion & Discussion

We were able to substantially outperform the market with our basket of risk-adjusted picks over the past two months despite having a few 'misses,' particularly involving dry bulk and containerships. Keep in mind a lot changes in two months, and China's recovery has thus far been very muted. Once China gets further along, I suspect the laggards will soar.

Meanwhile, the crude and product tanker sectors remain stronger than ever and I also expect their total stock returns will continue to improve.

We enjoyed a great discussion below the first article in early-March, and I look forward to community inputs on this one.

