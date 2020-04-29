Philip Morris: The Steady Hand

Last week, we received first quarter results from cigarette giant Philip Morris (PM). Investors understood that short term results would be hurt by the coronavirus situation, so expectations were low going in. The company did report a strong Q1 and soft guidance was given, so the back half of this year will be the real time to watch. If the company can deliver as global economies rebound, then 2020 will likely become a big win during these tough times.

Q1 net revenues of $7.15 billion were up about 6% year over year and topped street estimates by almost $300 million. Revenue growth was hurt by 4 percentage points due to currency, something I previously detailed would form a major headwind for this year. Overall unit shipments were down a little more than 1%, primarily thanks to cigarette units being down by 4.4%. However, the company continues to impress with 45.5% growth in heated tobacco units, which are becoming a larger portion of the overall business as seen below.

(Source: PM quarterly results, seen here)

When looking at the income statement, investors might be surprised by a 36% rise in operating profit. While part of the jump was due to stronger gross margins, we also have to remember that last year's period had over $450 million worth of one-time charges taken. That's why reported EPS growth was also strong at 34.5% (49.4% excluding currencies), but adjusted EPS were up just 11%. The adjusted bottom line figure beat street estimates by 8 cents, and would have shown more than 30% growth if not for currency issues.

Unfortunately, that stronger dollar that has plagued the company over most of the past decade is hurting results significantly again. The company's Q2 EPS forecast of $1.00 to $1.10 includes a 12 cent headwind from foreign exchange. In the chart below, I've shown how the greenback has surged against many of Philip Morris' key currencies, especially in a number of emerging markets. These are the year over year numbers at the end of March.

(Data sourced from respective cnbc.com currency pages)

Now I was a bit surprised at how much the company beat estimates for Q1. Perhaps a part of that happens to be that guidance for Q2 was a bit weaker than I was looking for, so overall you might think it's a wash. Going into last week's report, analysts were looking for a 1.9% revenue decline in Q2 along with EPS of $1.40, as compared to $1.46 a year ago. Management withdrew its full year forecast, but gave the following key guidance points for Q2:

a currency-neutral net revenue decline of approximately 8% to 12%, wholly attributable to COVID-19-related factors, including lower IQOS device sales; along with the following unfavorable EPS items in addition to the currency figure discussed above:

10 cents for distributor and trade inventory movements, mainly related to reversals from the first quarter;

9 cents for lost Duty-Free sales, net of domestic sales recapture, assuming no recovery in global travel in the period;

5 to 15 cents for the impact of the delay in minimum price enforcement in Indonesia and other COVID-19- related factors, including temporary reductions in daily consumption and down-trading in certain developing markets.

The company did reduce its yearly capital expenditures forecast by $200 million, which will help with free cash flow. Cash provided by operating activities was down $130 million in Q1. As I detailed a few months ago, free cash flow was supposed to be ahead of total dividend payments by a little more than $2 billion this year. That is not a given anymore given the reduced earnings scenario, so I think if free cash flow can top that roughly $7.5 billion dividend payment level, it should be considered a win for the year. That extra cash was likely going towards reducing the debt pile over the full year, but those efforts will need to wait a little longer.

While investors were likely expecting some impact from the coronavirus, I think the biggest takeaway is to reduce dividend expectations for this year. Going into 2020, I likely would have expected a low to mid single digit percentage increase in the quarterly payout. That would have been something along the lines of last years 3 cent raise, or maybe a little more given improving fundamentals. Now, I'm expecting no more than a token raise, perhaps just a penny per share per quarter, unless the business substantially rebounds in the next few months.

Philip Morris shares are down a couple of dollars since the earnings report, which I think is a fair reaction. Investors are digesting the weaker than expected guidance, combined with Q1 strength, and this is a stock that had bounced roughly $20 from its recent low. In the end, 2020 is going to be a transitional year for the company, like many, but investors are still getting a 6.25% annual yield to hold on. I don't think the most recent earnings report has changed the long term trajectory of the name, so perhaps adding on any additional weakness would be the best idea.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.