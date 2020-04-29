Alphabet: Advertising Hit Hard, But Stock Is Too Cheap

The stock is cheaply valued for now, but it won't remain this cheap forever.

On the other hand, its rock solid balance sheet and strong buybacks are not sufficiently appreciated.

Cloud revenue was strong, although this only makes up less than 7% of Alphabet's total revenue.

Advertising was hit in March with Search down 15% year-over-year during this month.

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) is an impressively managed operation. Nevertheless, 81% of its business is derived from advertising revenue. And advertising is noted for having a dramatic slowdown in March.

Although, this was the most mixed quarter Alphabet has reported for some time, with Search revenue being down 15% year-over-year in March, there were strong performances in Cloud, which was up 52% year-over-year, mostly driven by Google Cloud Platform ("GCP").

Presently, Alphabet's rock-solid balance sheet and buybacks support the bullish thesis, particularly given that its stock trades for just 38x clean free cash flow.

(source)

Advertising Slows Down Dramatically

I've been a very long time bull of Alphabet. And I'm not going to abandon ship when things are less than optimal. But things are less than optimal right now. Advertising is going to fall substantially over the next quarter.

Alphabet's CEO Sundar Pichai spoke about Alphabet being better diversified than ever before, pushing the narrative of Cloud and Meet (the video platform from Google), but the fact of the matter is that things are going to get bumpy.

Alphabet's biggest driver is Search. Search amounts to approximately 60% of Alphabet's total revenue. And this business unit was down somewhere around 15% year-over-year in March compared with the same period a year ago.

Similarly, YouTube's revenue decelerated in March in the high single teens, even though Direct Response advertising on YouTube remained strong throughout the entire Q1 2020 and was up year-over-year.

However, the strongest performer overall was Google Cloud Platform ('GCP'), a suite of cloud computing services, which is part of Alphabet's Cloud segment. This supported Alphabet's Cloud segment to grow by 52% year-over-year.

Having said that, Alphabet's Cloud business makes up less than 7% of Alphabet's total revenue stream. Thus, even if it were to perform strongly, its overall impact, for now, would be somewhat muted in the grand scheme of Alphabet's total operations.

Balance Sheet Is Still Awesome, But Repurchases Were Even Better

Alphabet ended Q1 2020 with $117 billion of cash and equivalents, offset by $5 billion of debt, making its net cash position roughly $112 billion. Alphabet has in the past been criticized for cash storage, and that it should return its cash more aggressively to shareholders.

When asked on the call, CFO Ruth Porat was slightly evasive with regard to repurchase commentary. Nevertheless, she still stated,

I indicated that we expected to repurchase shares at a pace at least consistent with the fourth quarter on the remaining authorization and that remains our view for the second quarter.

In Q4 2019, Alphabet deployed $6.1 billion towards repurchases, with a further $8.5 billion in Q1 2020. By my estimates, Alphabet intends on deploying the remaining $5 billion over Q2 2020, with some possibly falling into Q3 2020. However, this would imply a 2.2% return of capital to shareholders over a fairly rapid pace.

This forces the obvious question: Will Alphabet renew its share buyback authorization? I would be willing to wager that it would. Particularly, considering its valuation.

Valuation - Still A Large Margin of Safety

Over Alphabet's trailing 12 months, Alphabet's free cash flow was $24 billion. This puts the stock trading for 38x trailing free cash flow. And although this appears punchy on the surface, note that this is free cash flow and not earnings - free cash flow is more highly valued.

Next, Alphabet's bottom line EPS, through a mix of growth and repurchases, has a three-year CAGR of 20%. Accordingly, paying 38 times free cash flow is not expensive, given that Alphabet doesn't stay on sale for long.

Separately, compared with the past five years, Alphabet's P/Sales ratio now trades at 5.4 times sales which is the lowest it has been in this period. Indeed, it has averaged 6.4 times over this whole period.

Also, 5.4 times sales is the lowest it has been for some time when it briefly stayed at this multiple in 2014. This was a particularly challenging period for Alphabet.

The Bottom Line

Alphabet right now is at its best investment opportunity.

Although there are some near-term uncertainties, this management team operates a tight operation, while the company continues to be highly free cash flow generative.

Furthermore, the lack of permanent damage will mean that in time, investors should return to Alphabet's stock and look back to today's price of 38 times trailing free cash flow as having being cheaply valued.

Did You Find This Article Helpful?

Investing is about growing your savings and avoiding risky investments. Investing is about being selective when choosing a diversified portfolio of opportunities. Are You Pressed For Time? I do the hard work of finding a select group of value stocks that grow your savings. Honest, helpful, and reliable service.

Invest by avoiding losers.

I'm very hardworking and make balanced arguments for my stocks.

Helping you consider the importance of a balanced portfolio



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.