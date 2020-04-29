AMC's Feud With Universal Presents A No-Win Situation For Hollywood

AMC's decision to go to the nuclear option outright is short-sighted - as were Universal's comments in general - and this feud will only hurt the theater workers caught in the middle.

The threat, while severe, is at this point hollow as theaters are closed - but that will change and, given Universal's strong roster of family franchises, could prove costly to AMC.

The statement from Universal angered AMC Theaters which, in turn, announced it would boycott all of Universal's films going forward.

This week, Universal revealed actual numbers tied to the film's earnings, showcasing that the movie did exceptionally well and the studio would continue to explore similar release options.

Universal's decision to pull "Trolls World Tour" from theaters and go exclusive to VOD continues to create ripple effects across the industry with more studios following suit.

(Credit: Universal)

Are theaters still relevant?

I'm just going to jump right into this because that will be the question Hollywood will be asking itself for the next few days, weeks, months, and possibly years. To bring everyone up to speed quickly - as you may remember Universal (CMCSA) released its Trolls sequel direct to VOD bypassing theaters earlier this month.

It caused a stir to say the least.

Everyone doubted the validity and bankability of the first-run VOD model and the theaters largely brushed it off as - "it's a kid film during a quarantine", so we will let it go. The overriding thought was it won't succeed and any numbers Universal released would be "Netflix"-esque (i.e. completely devoid of any real proof).

In other words, this won't matter in the long run.

What happened though was Universal did release data that went a step beyond Netflix's vague info and dropped "just" enough breadcrumbs for the media to deduce Trolls World Tour had a very good weekend. Again though, the thought was - it was still a one-off, an experiment in unusual circumstances and it could never sustain itself.

Guess what? It sustained itself.

On Tuesday, Universal doubled down hard on its success. This wasn't just a case of "hey we got one by the theaters", it was a case of "let's keep going." Trolls World Tour over three weeks made around $95 million to $100 million - no beating around the bush, no games, no nothing - just a (very) solid number.

And since this is a theatrical franchise, we have comparisons. In the first three weeks of the original Trolls, the film minted $116 million. In other words, everything is right in line for a sequel for a niche kid brand. At a $19.99 price-point and a 48-hour window to watch, that's a solid return on investment for Universal, which due to various licensing integrations didn't really have the option to shelve the movie (as it would have cost them MORE than any loss they'd take in earnings).

So, where does that leave us?

Well, that's where investors are waking up to this morning as not long after Universal gave its good news to the Wall St. Journal, theater chain AMC (AMC) gave its own news to Universal - which was the equivalent of "don't let the door hit you on your way out."

AMC in a lengthy note told Universal and Hollywood it would no longer take Universal films in its theaters. A very severe threat… except that AMC theaters are currently not operating in the majority of the country and theaters, in general, aren't likely going to be back to regular(ish) business until July (if then).

So, basically, AMC can make whatever kind of threats it wants and don't need to actually act on them yet.

Here's the other thing investors need to realize, this threat wasn't just because Universal crowed about its success, it was what NBC Universal's head said that after things returned to (somewhat?) normal, Universal would continue promoting BOTH models.

Those as it turns out were fighting words.

So, it brings me back to my original question - are theaters still relevant and what does that mean to investors?

Honestly, this hurts theaters... badly. Now, if you've read my columns in the past, you'll know I'm pro-theater; I love the idea of a shared experience, the value of tradition in cinemas, and the idea of an old-school experience still passed down from generation to generation.

And I'm having trouble rationalizing how theaters bounce back.

Prior to this model, I really believed in a year or two we could go back to a state of somewhat normalcy. If you look at the math though, what Universal accomplished can be a backbreaker. The economics do NOT add up if you are an investor in a studio and add up the wrong way if you are an investor in a theater.

Remember, the traditional revenue split is usually either 50/50 between theaters and studios in week one or 60/40 in favor of the theaters with the split improving for studios each week thereafter. With S/VOD, it is reportedly an 80/20 split in favor of the studios.

Those are hard numbers to swallow and, basically, show studio investors that to keeping supporting the traditional model, they are losing a sizable amount of very valuable opening week returns and then losing more in subsequent weeks.

How do you walk away from that and still look your investors in the eye?

Truthfully, at this stage, there is still a lot of variables that allow for that honest conversation to happen and that seems to be the stance that analysts are taking for now. What many are looking at is that there are no hard-fast rules here. This is still a one-off example. It is one kid's film at one price point, but will that continue?

After all, this happened during a pandemic where people are stuck at home and for those especially with kids, cabin fever sets in very quickly. All of a sudden $20 for 90 minutes of relief isn't such a bad deal… but what if the circumstances changed, would it still work?

Take the more adult Fast & Furious franchise (which Universal moved to 2021 specifically so it could go to theaters). Would Universal release it at the same price point? Or would they up it to $25 or $30 or more? Keep in mind, this isn't the first time the theatrical window shrinking has been attempted. In a previous model, consumers would buy a secure box and then rent first-run films from it at a price point of $50.

The $50 wasn't what made people balk, it was BUYING the box for an amount rumored to be around $150 that ticked everyone off. That said, $50 is not $20 and moviegoers may have issues shelling more than double the same amount as before.

So again, can the model work if the variables that comprise it completely change?

It really is too soon to tell, but in this COVID-19 environment, we are going to find out as the dominos have already started falling. Disney (NYSE:DIS) is shifting its Artemis Fowl to Disney+ and Warner Bros. is moving its Scooby-Doo reboot SCOOB! to VOD in May at rates similar to Trolls.

Others will likely follow.

Now, with all of that in mind, let's look at from the theater perspective. If you are AMC, can you really afford to just boycott a big brand like Universal? Let's be real here, no, you can't. I get it, they are ticked and they have every right to be, but this is overkill.

Universal has a number of franchises on its roster - we are talking about Jurassic World, Despicable Me, Fast & Furious, Jason Bourne, the DreamWorks Animation roster, and as of this week - LEGO.

That's a hard group to just pass on out of principle, and if you look closer, you'll realize that's a huge number of kids' brands. In the pre-COVID-19 world, families were a big driver of tickets and a big draw for theaters not just in terms of receipts but with concessions.

If AMC passes and the other theater chains pounce, it could be game over for a company already looking at potential bankruptcy. Now, could the other chains boycott Universal as a solidary move? Yes… but it's not in their financial interest to do so, at least for now as they have investors they have to answer to as well.

My honest guess right now is that cooler heads will likely prevail, already Universal is walking back some of its comments and "look forward to having additional private conversations with our exhibition partners." Still, though in the same statement - in fact, the very next line - the company says they "are disappointed by this seemingly coordinated attempt from AMC and NATO to confuse our position and our actions."

Realistically, Universal brought this on themselves and they are certainly not faultless here, but I think even they are shocked AMC took it this far at the jump. I understand for AMC this is a slap in the face and I understand this is threatening its livelihood, but it is also a big threat to the jobs of so many people across the world who just want to go back to work.

Right now, the ticket takers and concession workers are the ones who stand to lose the most in this feud. Major players getting into this type of war with a massive number of employees caught in the middle can be damaging beyond belief. At a time like we are in now, we need to unite and picking the nuclear option so soon will have effects that if escalated further cannot be undone.

The battle between theaters and studios has long been simmering with streaming services fanning the flames, but now, we have reached a breaking point. The majority of studios have their own streamers which will allow them to skip the middleman entirely if they so choose, but that doesn't mean they want to yet. Though if theaters are going to resort to the same type of extremes, Hollywood's going to have a civil war on its hands at the worst possible time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.