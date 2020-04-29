Liberty Oilfield Services Reports Significant Q1 '20 Beat On Flight To Quality; Cost Cuts Made, Outlook As Expected, Simply Too Cheap

This is a Z4 Research Pre Call Note

Highlights:

Favorite Quote Watch: "Liberty’s first quarter results reflect both operators’ flight to quality service providers and Liberty’s efforts to concentrate more of our capacity with select top-tier players ... During these challenging times operators have become even more demanding on service quality, efficiency, safety and technology solutions. All of this plays to Liberty’s favor as evidenced by our first quarter financial results."

Company noted record stages and sand volumes pumped during the quarter, even as we saw frac spreads get stacked en masse in the period (albeit late in the quarter).

They operated all 24 spreads until mid March holding up better/longer than we expected. In a normal quarter LBRT sees essentially full utilization but 1H20 was already expected to see some white space on the frac calendar.

While they see weak oil basin activity for "the next few months" (we concur and might say next two quarters) they also still expect to be a free cash flow generator over the remaining quarters of the year.

Look for color on the call regarding their activity levels, whether or not the gassy basins might provide support later in the year, and whether or not pricing might see some signs of traction given the massive drop in active fleets. Active fleets in the U.S. have fallen from 290 at the start of the year to 85 as of last week and are likely to be halved yet again. What's left working is likely to be higher quality.

Balance Sheet:

Debt was unchanged on the quarter. Cash balances were lower due to the increase in sequential revenues impact on working capital.

Net debt to 1Q20 annualized EBITDA of just 0.2x.

Liquidity stands at $259 mm which is more than ample for their current plans and maintenance capital.

As previously noted they cut the $0.05 quarterly dividend to maintain their strong balance sheet.

Nutshell: Strong quarter. It's good to see the rebound in per frac average annualized EBITDA, especially in the face of the sharpest downturn in the history of unconventional completions. The solid performance again highlights stronger operators desired for reliable fleets underscoring the value of their relationships with bigger upstream names. As they put it, it was "the most abrupt downturn of frac activity ever" and they moved rapidly to preserve cash via right sizing moves and cost reductions on several fronts leading them to best Street margin expectations. Given the current environment estimates will be under review for further downward revision but we note that while Street 2020 and 2021 EBITDA have fallen by 9% and 7% respectively since the 4Q19 call in early February the stock is off 60% since the last call. While the Street will likely modestly adjust estimates lower in the wake of the call due to the ongoing drop in active frac spreads we expect to get some sense of color from the call for activity levels and pricing. The 1Q20 beat does mitigate some of the reduction and our sense is that at the end of the week the name, if still at current levels, will still be trading close to just 1.0x on the 2021 multiple. This is in our view, given the sum of the parts here (balance sheet, cost cuts already in place, free cash flow expectations) is overdone to the downside.

