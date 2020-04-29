Whiting Petroleum's Restructuring Is A Preview Of Things To Come For Chesapeake Shareholders

The coming restructuring scenario will see CHK stock tank. I estimate a value to current shareholders of $4.60 per share if a deal similar in nature to WLL's restructuring took place.

WLL's bonds are more than 12x undervalued to the stock. Expect that price discrepancy to converge before the new equity is issued.

WLL announced a restructuring deal where new equity will be issued to expunge $2.3 billion of debt. Existing shareholders will get 3% of that new equity.

On April 24, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) announced that it entered into Restructuring Support Agreement with some of its noteholders. As part of the plan, over $2.3 billion of its notes will be exchanged for new equity. Current equity holders will receive 3% of this new equity plus warrants. This deal should be of interest to Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) equity and bondholders as WLL has been in a similar precarious position since the collapse in the price of oil. Both WLL and CHK second lien or lower bonds trade at around 10% of par value and the stock prices have moved up and down almost in lockstep so far this year:

Data by YCharts

There is a disconnect in the pricing of WLL's securities that will be corrected; the bonds will outperform the stock

An excellent article by fellow Seeking Alpha writer WYCO Researcher succinctly explains the huge disconnect between the price of WLL's bonds and equity. WLL's $2.3 billion worth of bonds are trading at around 10% of par and haven't reacted much to the news of the reorganization proposal. They are essentially pricing the new equity at around $240 million. Conversely, the stock is still over $1.00. As shareholders receive 3% of the new equity, they are valuing their stake at over $3 billion.

Before the reorganization is complete, these two highly divergent valuations will converge into one. Some investors believe that the stock will drop to match the valuation of the bonds. Others believe that the stock will drop and bonds will rise to meet somewhere in the middle. Yet others believe that BOTH the stock and bonds will decline in value as WLL's valuation will continue to erode. No one believes that the bonds will increase to match the valuation of the stock, i.e. be worth approximately $3 billion and go from trading at a 90% discount to par to a 30% premium.

But what can be said for certain no matter the scenario, the bonds WILL outperform the stock. It makes absolutely no sense to hold the stock when it is overvalued by more than 12 times compared to the bonds. If an investor is bullish on WLL's prospects, they should absolutely be selling the stock to buy the bonds.

WLL's restructuring is a warning sign to CHK shareholders; sell the stock and buy the bonds (or avoid both)

In my article last week titled "Chesapeake Bond Prices Signal The End Is Near For The Stock", I pointed out that CHK bonds make a far better investment than CHK stock. Anyone who is bullish on CHK should be selling their stock and using those proceeds to buy the bonds. The stock exists as nothing more than an expensive trading vehicle for day traders and inexperienced retail traders who don't fully understand the dynamics of an imminent restructuring.

I know that some CHK bulls will point to the company's gas production and its hedges as two bullish reasons to hold onto the stock. Two issues with that. First, bondholders are sophisticated investors. They have taken into account the natgas production and hedges and have determined that they still wish to sell their bonds at a 90% discount to par with no one rushing in to buy them above that. These hedges are going to dry up considerably after 2020 and then the company is faced with the prospect of hedging 2021 oil production at prices in the $30 to $35 range in the next few months unless the price of oil rebounds substantially.

A summary of CHK's oil and natgas hedges from 2020-22. Source: CHK's 2019 annual report

Second, even if an investor is bullish on CHK, it STILL does not negate the investment thesis. If one thinks the stock will do well priced at around $30, then the bonds have to do REALLY well. The bonds will simply have to outperform the stock no matter the scenario.

With the exception of the bonds maturing in August 2020 that are trading at around 20% of par and series which have little to no issued notes outstanding, CHK's bonds all trade at less than 10% of par:

Source: Morningstar

In total, there are approximately $6 billion face value worth of publicly traded bonds. In addition to that, CHK has a term loan and a revolving credit facility which combine for $3 billion in debt that are senior to the second lien bonds:

Source: CHK's 2019 annual report

The term loan is important because it contains covenants that restrict CHK's ability to purchase back debt at a discount and forces the company's hand towards a restructuring process when things get tight such as they are now. Buying back debt at a discount has been one investment thesis I have heard from bullish shareholders. A simple read of CHK's annual report will tell them this is a fantasy:

Assuming an average of 10% of par, the market value of the $6 billion in junior debt combines to be $600 million. The stock has a market cap of about $300 million at $30. For those relative prices to remain stable, a restructuring that is similar in spirit to WLL's restructuring would assume a split of 67% to bondholders and 33% to stockholders. This is a ludicrous split, assuming that it would meet the approval of the term loan holders.

If CHK is able to negotiate a restructuring that is similar to WLL, let's assume the valuation of the new equity is $1.5 billion. CHK would still owe $3 billion in the credit facility and term loan for a total enterprise value of $4.5 billion. If the split was similar to WLL, bondholders would get 97% of the new equity and shareholders 3%. The bondholders would get equity that is equivalent to 25% of par, representing a 2.5x or greater upside for all issues other than the August 2020 series. Current CHK shareholders would get 3% of $1.5 billion, or approximately $45 million in the new equity. This would translate to about $4.60 per share, or an 85% loss from $30.

To maintain a $30 stock price using a 3% equity stake, the new equity in CHK would have to be worth $10 billion. Just like WLL shareholders, the scenario would call for a payout to the bondholders at a substantial premium to par when the bonds are trading in excess of a 90% discount. To break even on the stock in a restructuring scenario, one would have to assume a 20x upside to the price of the bonds. This is a fantasy. One could assume that CHK shareholders could get more than a 3% stake in newly issued equity, but that would be an equivalent fantasy. The 3% payout to WLL shareholders is quite generous to existing equity compared to most restructurings; CHK shareholders would be lucky to actually get that.

It makes absolutely no sense for anyone to hold CHK stock. Assuming that CHK can get the approval of senior debt holders for a restructuring, the payout to junior bondholders will be multiples better than the stock. And this would be the more positive scenario. The negative scenario pushes CHK through a liquidation process where senior noteholders pick away at its bones. The junior bonds fight for what's left and equity gets nothing.

While I did not hold a position in CHK at the time of writing my previous article, I decided to use the temporary pop in CHK's stock price to initiate a small put option position this week.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.